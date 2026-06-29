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Lafayette Escadrille

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Lafayette Escadrille

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Lafayette Escadrille's Cardinals Green Seats Raffle

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1 Chance at Winning
$20

Four of the best seats in the house for a Cards Game! Wednesday, August 26, 2026

St. Louis Cardinals vs Baltimore Orioles (6:45 pm). The coveted Green Seats feature access to an exclusive indoor club that includes an upscale pregame buffet and full-service bar, along with in-seat food and beverage service during the game.


These seats are right next to a field entrance and you can often get high-fives from Fredbird! And, if you stay til the end of the game the umpires often give away baseballs as they exit. What a fun St. Louis night!


This even includes a parking pass!


Seat Info: Section 7, Row G, Seat 1 and Row H, Seats 1-3. 


Come cheer on the Cards! Valued at $1200.

3 Chances to Win
$50

Four of the best seats in the house for a Cards Game! Wednesday, August 26, 2026

St. Louis Cardinals vs Baltimore Orioles (6:45 pm). The coveted Green Seats feature access to an exclusive indoor club that includes an upscale pregame buffet and full-service bar, along with in-seat food and beverage service during the game.


These seats are right next to a field entrance and you can often get high-fives from Fredbird! And, if you stay til the end of the game the umpires often give away baseballs as they exit. What a fun St. Louis night!


This even includes a parking pass!


Seat Info: Section 7, Row G, Seat 1 and Row H, Seats 1-3. 


Come cheer on the Cards! Valued at $1200.

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