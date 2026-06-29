Lafayette Escadrille's Cardinals Green Seats Raffle

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this raffle
$
Four of the best seats in the house for a Cards Game! Wednesday, August 26, 2026
St. Louis Cardinals vs Baltimore Orioles (6:45 pm). The coveted Green Seats feature access to an exclusive indoor club that includes an upscale pregame buffet and full-service bar, along with in-seat food and beverage service during the game.
These seats are right next to a field entrance and you can often get high-fives from Fredbird! And, if you stay til the end of the game the umpires often give away baseballs as they exit. What a fun St. Louis night!
This even includes a parking pass!
Seat Info: Section 7, Row G, Seat 1 and Row H, Seats 1-3.
Come cheer on the Cards! Valued at $1200.
Four of the best seats in the house for a Cards Game! Wednesday, August 26, 2026
St. Louis Cardinals vs Baltimore Orioles (6:45 pm). The coveted Green Seats feature access to an exclusive indoor club that includes an upscale pregame buffet and full-service bar, along with in-seat food and beverage service during the game.
These seats are right next to a field entrance and you can often get high-fives from Fredbird! And, if you stay til the end of the game the umpires often give away baseballs as they exit. What a fun St. Louis night!
This even includes a parking pass!
Seat Info: Section 7, Row G, Seat 1 and Row H, Seats 1-3.
Come cheer on the Cards! Valued at $1200.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!