Lafayette Escadrille
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A golden raffle ticket is in the foreground, with a pile of white tickets behind it, all beneath the "Dancing with Lafayette Escadrille" logo.
Lafayette Escadrille

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Lafayette Escadrille

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Lafayette Escadrille Annual Raffle!!

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Basket 1: Friday Night Lights (1 ticket)
$1

Friday Night Lights: An exclusive evening with the Lafayette Escadrille Dance Team! Dancer and a friend get to attend the team dinner and pre-game practice, dance on the sidelines, and get a front row view with the coaches during Varsity’s halftime performance at a home football game on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Tentative timing is 4:30 pm - 8 pm)

Basket 1: Friday Night Lights (6 tickets)
$5

Friday Night Lights: An exclusive evening with the Lafayette Escadrille Dance Team! Dancer and a friend get to attend the team dinner and pre-game practice, dance on the sidelines, and get a front row view with the coaches during Varsity’s halftime performance at a home football game on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Tentative timing is 4:30 pm - 8 pm)

Basket 1: Friday Night Lights (25 tickets)
$20

Friday Night Lights: An exclusive evening with the Lafayette Escadrille Dance Team! Dancer and a friend get to attend the team dinner and pre-game practice, dance on the sidelines, and get a front row view with the coaches during Varsity’s halftime performance at a home football game on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Tentative timing is 4:30 pm - 8 pm)

Basket 2: Private Lessons with Coach Kroner (1 ticket)
$1

Private Lessons with Escadrille Head Coach, Montana Kroner! Learn Escadrille technique and Gameday Style! Let her help your dancer prep to compete on the Nationals Stage like Escadrille!

Basket 2: Private Lessons with Coach Kroner (6 tickets)
$5

Private Lessons with Escadrille Head Coach, Montana Kroner! Learn Escadrille technique and Gameday Style! Let her help your dancer prep to compete on the Nationals Stage like Escadrille!

Basket 2: Private Lessons with Coach Kroner (25 tickets)
$20

Private Lessons with Escadrille Head Coach, Montana Kroner! Learn Escadrille technique and Gameday Style! Let her help your dancer prep to compete on the Nationals Stage like Escadrille!

Basket 3: Squish Sip & Snuggle (1 ticket)
$1

Squish, Sip and Snuggle: Just what you need for summer fun! Needohs, Dumplings, $100 in gift cards to sip places, and Jellycats!

Details:

Needohs (Fuzz Ball, Dream Drop, Nice Cube, Ripples)

Multiple Dumplings

Gift Cards (Starbucks, 7 Brew, Panera, & Smoothie King)

Jellycats (Rufferty Puppy, Bartholomew Bear, Amuseables Sun, Amuseables Pink & White, Marshmallows)

Total Value $285

Basket 3: Squish Sip & Snuggle (6 tickets)
$5

Squish, Sip and Snuggle: Just what you need for summer fun! Needohs, Dumplings, $100 in gift cards to sip places, and Jellycats!

Details:

Needohs (Fuzz Ball, Dream Drop, Nice Cube, Ripples)

Multiple Dumplings

Gift Cards (Starbucks, 7 Brew, Panera, & Smoothie King)

Jellycats (Rufferty Puppy, Bartholomew Bear, Amuseables Sun, Amuseables Pink & White, Marshmallows)

Total Value $285

Basket 3: Squish Sip & Snuggle (25 tickets)
$20

Squish, Sip and Snuggle: Just what you need for summer fun! Needohs, Dumplings, $100 in gift cards to sip places, and Jellycats!

Details:

Needohs (Fuzz Ball, Dream Drop, Nice Cube, Ripples)

Multiple Dumplings

Gift Cards (Starbucks, 7 Brew, Panera, & Smoothie King)

Jellycats (Rufferty Puppy, Bartholomew Bear, Amuseables Sun, Amuseables Pink & White, Marshmallows)

Total Value $285

Basket 4: Workout & Wind Down (1 ticket)
$1

Workout and Wind Down: Great workout wear gift cards ($75 each to Lululemon & Alo!), Hydrojug water bottle (32 oz in Pink Sand), $25 Sephora gift card, and more self-care items!

Total value $250

Basket 4: Workout & Wind Down (6 tickets)
$5

Workout and Wind Down: Great workout wear gift cards ($75 each to Lululemon & Alo!), Hydrojug water bottle (32 oz in Pink Sand), $25 Sephora gift card, and more self-care items!

Total value $250

Basket 4: Workout & Wind Down (25 tickets)
$20

Workout and Wind Down: Great workout wear gift cards ($75 each to Lululemon & Alo!), Hydrojug water bottle (32 oz in Pink Sand), $25 Sephora gift card, and more self-care items!

Total value $250

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