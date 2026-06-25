Lafayette Escadrille Annual Raffle!!

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Friday Night Lights: An exclusive evening with the Lafayette Escadrille Dance Team! Dancer and a friend get to attend the team dinner and pre-game practice, dance on the sidelines, and get a front row view with the coaches during Varsity’s halftime performance at a home football game on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Tentative timing is 4:30 pm - 8 pm)
Friday Night Lights: An exclusive evening with the Lafayette Escadrille Dance Team! Dancer and a friend get to attend the team dinner and pre-game practice, dance on the sidelines, and get a front row view with the coaches during Varsity’s halftime performance at a home football game on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Tentative timing is 4:30 pm - 8 pm)
Friday Night Lights: An exclusive evening with the Lafayette Escadrille Dance Team! Dancer and a friend get to attend the team dinner and pre-game practice, dance on the sidelines, and get a front row view with the coaches during Varsity’s halftime performance at a home football game on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Tentative timing is 4:30 pm - 8 pm)
Private Lessons with Escadrille Head Coach, Montana Kroner! Learn Escadrille technique and Gameday Style! Let her help your dancer prep to compete on the Nationals Stage like Escadrille!
Private Lessons with Escadrille Head Coach, Montana Kroner! Learn Escadrille technique and Gameday Style! Let her help your dancer prep to compete on the Nationals Stage like Escadrille!
Private Lessons with Escadrille Head Coach, Montana Kroner! Learn Escadrille technique and Gameday Style! Let her help your dancer prep to compete on the Nationals Stage like Escadrille!
Squish, Sip and Snuggle: Just what you need for summer fun! Needohs, Dumplings, $100 in gift cards to sip places, and Jellycats!
Details:
Needohs (Fuzz Ball, Dream Drop, Nice Cube, Ripples)
Multiple Dumplings
Gift Cards (Starbucks, 7 Brew, Panera, & Smoothie King)
Jellycats (Rufferty Puppy, Bartholomew Bear, Amuseables Sun, Amuseables Pink & White, Marshmallows)
Total Value $285
Squish, Sip and Snuggle: Just what you need for summer fun! Needohs, Dumplings, $100 in gift cards to sip places, and Jellycats!
Details:
Needohs (Fuzz Ball, Dream Drop, Nice Cube, Ripples)
Multiple Dumplings
Gift Cards (Starbucks, 7 Brew, Panera, & Smoothie King)
Jellycats (Rufferty Puppy, Bartholomew Bear, Amuseables Sun, Amuseables Pink & White, Marshmallows)
Total Value $285
Squish, Sip and Snuggle: Just what you need for summer fun! Needohs, Dumplings, $100 in gift cards to sip places, and Jellycats!
Details:
Needohs (Fuzz Ball, Dream Drop, Nice Cube, Ripples)
Multiple Dumplings
Gift Cards (Starbucks, 7 Brew, Panera, & Smoothie King)
Jellycats (Rufferty Puppy, Bartholomew Bear, Amuseables Sun, Amuseables Pink & White, Marshmallows)
Total Value $285
Workout and Wind Down: Great workout wear gift cards ($75 each to Lululemon & Alo!), Hydrojug water bottle (32 oz in Pink Sand), $25 Sephora gift card, and more self-care items!
Total value $250
Workout and Wind Down: Great workout wear gift cards ($75 each to Lululemon & Alo!), Hydrojug water bottle (32 oz in Pink Sand), $25 Sephora gift card, and more self-care items!
Total value $250
Workout and Wind Down: Great workout wear gift cards ($75 each to Lululemon & Alo!), Hydrojug water bottle (32 oz in Pink Sand), $25 Sephora gift card, and more self-care items!
Total value $250
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