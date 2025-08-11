Hosted by

Casa Of Lafourche Inc

About this event

Lafourche's Got Talent

310 N Canal Blvd

Thibodaux, LA 70301, USA

Admission for 8 (Reserve a Table)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants entry for 8 guests to enjoy the show together. Includes one reserved table for your party of 8, food and drinks, including 3 alcoholic beverage tickets for each guest 21 and over.

Every ticket purchased, every donation made means one more child is not navigating the court system alone.


*Alcohol and Additional drink tickets WILL NOT BE SOLD at the event

Note: State Issued Identification Required to prove age. A drink ticket without identification will not be honored.

Admission for 1
$65

Grants entry for 1 guest to enjoy the show.

Includes one reserved seat at a table for one, food and drinks, including 3 alcoholic beverage tickets for each guest 21 and over.

Every ticket purchased, every donation made means one more child is not navigating the court system alone.


*Alcohol and Additional drink tickets WILL NOT BE SOLD at the event

Note: State Issued Identification Required to prove age. A drink ticket without identification will not be honored.



Add a donation for Casa Of Lafourche Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!