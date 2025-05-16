Lafourche's Got Talent to Benefit CASA OF LAFOURCHE Sponsorship Opportunities
Headliner Sponsor
$5,000
VIP Table for 8 guests (front and center).
Includes dinner and bar access for all table guests.
Logo featured on stage and event signage.
Special thanks during the show by the emcee.
Logo on all event marketing (print, social media, press releases).
Business name engraved on the "Sponsor of the Year" trophy.
Guest swag bags.
Recognition on CASA of Lafourche’s website for 1 year.
Showstopper Sponsor
$2,000
Premium table for 8 guests near the stage
Includes dinner and bar access for all table guests
Logo featured in printed event material
Verbal recognition during the event
Social Media shout out before and after event
Guest Swag bags
Encore Sponsor
$1,000
Reserved table for 8 guests
Includes dinner and bar access for all table guests
Business name listed in event program
Recognition on Social Media
Shout out during the event
Applause Sponsor
$500
Name listed on event program
Recognition on Social Media 2 Admission Tickets to the event
Includes dinner and bar access
