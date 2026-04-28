Lag b'Omer 2026

Your registration is required if you (and your family) would like dinner. Deadline to RSVP is Thursday, April 30 at midnight.





This event is generously sponsored by Rabbi & Bailey Braun, Chaya Freundlich, and Ginny & Yaakov Kafka. If you have questions or would like to sponsor, please email [email protected].





Please consider sponsoring for $33 (Lag), $66 (Double Lag) $99 (Triple Lag) or more by adding a donation below.