Lagers for Legacy Online Auction

Watching her teens drift away, one mother wonders where she went wrong.

All Cindy Ojczyk and her husband, Joe, wanted was a happily ever after family. But as their daughters enter adolescence, a simmering disconnect starts to boil over—compounded by the death of their beloved dog.

Springing into action to curb the chaos, Cindy dreams up a distraction: foster for a pet rescue. Surely a parade of pups will temper their grief, reunite their family, and end sibling squabbles over which dog would best replace their long-time companion.

But the emotional tsunamis, slamming doors, and “I hate yous” continue with a ferocity that feels atypical. Finally, intensive evaluations conclude that both girls are struggling with anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

For Cindy, managing her daughters’ mental health and restoring their confidence is only half the story. Discovering how to be the mother they need is the other. And as the kids spiral out of control, the healing power of dogs becomes the tether that keeps the family bond from unraveling. Signed by the author. Donated by Rebecca Holloway Dayle.