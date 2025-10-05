Leech Lake Legacy

Hosted by

Leech Lake Legacy

About this event

Sales closed

Lagers for Legacy Online Auction

Pick-up location

15835 Randall Ln, Minnetonka, MN 55345, USA

Framed Bluebird Photo, Value $65 item
Framed Bluebird Photo, Value $65
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Monica Bryand

Urban Bird Collective
651-246-5522

Monica Bryand Photography
http://monicabryandphotography.com/

Young Readers value $100 item
Young Readers value $100
$35

Starting bid

An adorable hand-painted chair, two pillow cushions, and an assortment of books appropriate for all elementary ages.

Small Dog Accessories value $100 item
Small Dog Accessories value $100
$35

Starting bid

An assortment of vests, coats, toys, and accessories. Great for your own dog and great for gift giving is the sizes aren't exactly right for you.

Travel Fun Basket value $65 item
Travel Fun Basket value $65
$25

Starting bid

Travel-sized Rummikub and cribbage games, plus playing cards, Uno deck, hand wipes, and small item storage box. Perfect for keeping in the car!

MN Twins Ryan Jeffers Photo value $85 item
MN Twins Ryan Jeffers Photo value $85
$30

Starting bid

Singed and authenticated!

MN Timberwolves Nickeil Alexander-Walker value $150 item
MN Timberwolves Nickeil Alexander-Walker value $150
$35

Starting bid

Signed and authenticated!

Assorted Plush Toys (5) value $25 item
Assorted Plush Toys (5) value $25
$10

Starting bid

Adorable plush toys!

"Mom Loves the Dogs More" book by Cindy Ojczyk, value $17 item
"Mom Loves the Dogs More" book by Cindy Ojczyk, value $17
$8

Starting bid

Watching her teens drift away, one mother wonders where she went wrong.

All Cindy Ojczyk and her husband, Joe, wanted was a happily ever after family. But as their daughters enter adolescence, a simmering disconnect starts to boil over—compounded by the death of their beloved dog. 

Springing into action to curb the chaos, Cindy dreams up a distraction: foster for a pet rescue. Surely a parade of pups will temper their grief, reunite their family, and end sibling squabbles over which dog would best replace their long-time companion. 

But the emotional tsunamis, slamming doors, and “I hate yous” continue with a ferocity that feels atypical. Finally, intensive evaluations conclude that both girls are struggling with anxiety, depression, and ADHD. 

For Cindy, managing her daughters’ mental health and restoring their confidence is only half the story. Discovering how to be the mother they need is the other. And as the kids spiral out of control, the healing power of dogs becomes the tether that keeps the family bond from unraveling. Signed by the author. Donated by Rebecca Holloway Dayle.

$25 gift card to Olive Garden, Yard House item
$25 gift card to Olive Garden, Yard House
$20

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Dairy Queen item
$25 gift card to Dairy Queen
$20

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Petco item
$25 gift card to Petco
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!