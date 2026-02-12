Lago Vista Elementary School PTO

Offered by

Lago Vista Elementary School PTO

About this shop

LVES Era's Dance Shop

Pizza Slice
$3

Single slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza

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Meal Bundle
$5

1 slice of pizza, bag of chips or cookie, and a drink

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Chips or Cookie
$1
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Drink
$1

Drink of choice (water, juice)

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Photo Booth
$5

Includes a photo you can take home!

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Single Raffle Ticket
$5

Don't forget to write your phone number on your raffle ticket. Winners will be drawn and contacted after the event.

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5 for $20 Raffle Tickets
$20

Don't forget to write your phone number on your raffle ticket. Winners will be drawn and contacted after the event.

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Bracelet
$1

Pick from a pre-made bracelet by the PTO or make your own!

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Admission
$5
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Admission
$5
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Silent Auction
$800

VIP Parking Spot

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!