LVES Era's Dance Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Single slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza
1 slice of pizza, bag of chips or cookie, and a drink
Drink of choice (water, juice)
Includes a photo you can take home!
Don't forget to write your phone number on your raffle ticket. Winners will be drawn and contacted after the event.
Don't forget to write your phone number on your raffle ticket. Winners will be drawn and contacted after the event.
Pick from a pre-made bracelet by the PTO or make your own!
VIP Parking Spot
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!