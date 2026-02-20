Heights Athletic Boosters

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Heights Athletic Boosters

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Laila Edwards Hockey Jersey

EDWARDS hockey jersey, with embroidered name & number item
EDWARDS hockey jersey, with embroidered name & number
$60

This long-sleeved, royal blue hockey jersey has USA on the front and EDWARDS/10 embroidered on the back for long-lasting wear.

Available in preschool (S-L), youth (S-XL), women's fit (S-4XL) and unisex/men's fit (S-7XL).

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EDWARDS hockey jersey, with screen printed name & number item
EDWARDS hockey jersey, with screen printed name & number
$50

This long-sleeved, royal blue hockey jersey has USA on the front and EDWARDS/10 screen printed on the back for a more affordable option.

Available in preschool (S-L), youth (S-XL), women's fit (S-4XL) and unisex/men's fit (S-7XL).

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Oopsie jerseys! item
Oopsie jerseys!
$20

These screen printed jerseys have USA on the front and EDWARDS on the back, but instead of #10, they have #12 on the back and both sleeves. Limited selection available: only Unisex Sm, Women's Med, Uni Med, W L, Uni L, W XL, UniXL, and Uni 2X.

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Shipping
$10

If you'd like your jersey shipped anywhere in the continental US, please add shipping. Otherwise, you'll be responsible for a porch pickup in Cleveland Heights.

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