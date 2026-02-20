Laila Edwards Hockey Jersey

Offered by
About this shop
This long-sleeved, royal blue hockey jersey has USA on the front and EDWARDS/10 embroidered on the back for long-lasting wear.
Available in preschool (S-L), youth (S-XL), women's fit (S-4XL) and unisex/men's fit (S-7XL).
This long-sleeved, royal blue hockey jersey has USA on the front and EDWARDS/10 screen printed on the back for a more affordable option.
Available in preschool (S-L), youth (S-XL), women's fit (S-4XL) and unisex/men's fit (S-7XL).
These screen printed jerseys have USA on the front and EDWARDS on the back, but instead of #10, they have #12 on the back and both sleeves. Limited selection available: only Unisex Sm, Women's Med, Uni Med, W L, Uni L, W XL, UniXL, and Uni 2X.
If you'd like your jersey shipped anywhere in the continental US, please add shipping. Otherwise, you'll be responsible for a porch pickup in Cleveland Heights.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!