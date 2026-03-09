Hosted by

Lake & Geauga Area Association of REALTORS®

About this event

Sales closed

Lake & Geauga Area Association of REALTORS®'s Silent Auction

Curtain Call item
Curtain Call
$100

Starting bid

Playhouse Square Gift Certificate. Enjoy Cleveland's best shows!


Donated by Tracy Scheid, Infinity Title.

Winner to contact Tracy at [email protected] for the activation code


Value: $250

Sip Into Summer item
Sip Into Summer
$75

Starting bid

Sip your way into summer with this ultimate booze package! Featuring 2 types of Vodka, 2 types of Tequila, and 2 types of Whisky! Complimented by drink pouches, fun napkins, umbrella straws, and much more!


Value: $300

Tee it High, Let it Fly item
Tee it High, Let it Fly
$125

Starting bid

A foursome at the 2026 LGAAR Golf Outing! Includes golf, breakfast, lunch at the turn, and dinner.


Value: $500

The Spade Standard item
The Spade Standard
$150

Starting bid

Kate Spade purse and wallet.


Value: $628

Carry It All in Style item
Carry It All in Style item
Carry It All in Style
$100

Starting bid

Michael Kors Kensington Shoulder Tote


Donated by Katie McNeill & Kathy Fawcett


Value: $359

The Timeless Gentleman item
The Timeless Gentleman
$100

Starting bid

Coach men's watch.


Value: $415

Fairport Harbor Experience item
Fairport Harbor Experience
$50

Starting bid

2026 season history trolly tour and $60 FHTC cash. Donated by the Fairport Harbor Tourism Council


Value: $180

Party like a Rockstar item
Party like a Rockstar
$75

Starting bid

4 VIP tickets to the Painesville Party in the Park event. Donated by PCIC and The Blue Shirt Group.


Value: $260

Beach You To It item
Beach You To It
$50

Starting bid

Summer fun basket with everything you need to kick off the season! Donated by the LGAAR YPN.


Value: $140

CLE vs NY item
CLE vs NY
$100

Starting bid

Tickets to the Cleveland Gaurdians vs New York Mets on August 5th at 6:40pm


Donated by Chris Simpson, The Dobbert Team at CrossCrountry Mortgage


Value: $350

Shades of Tiffany item
Shades of Tiffany
$100

Starting bid

Tiffany & Co Sunglasses


Value: $430

Bans on the Run item
Bans on the Run
$100

Starting bid

Ray-Ban Sunglasses


Value: $197

Fired Up for Pizza Night item
Fired Up for Pizza Night
$75

Starting bid

This pizza oven will turn your backyard into a bistro!


Value: $267

Kick Back with a Mule item
Kick Back with a Mule
$50

Starting bid

Moscow Mule basket complete with insulated tumblers. Donated by Mark King, Elite Safety Property Inspections.


Value: $150

Tee Time Essentials item
Tee Time Essentials
$100

Starting bid

Hit the greens with a foursome at Quail Hollow Country Club and all the golf necessities, including tees, balls, a bag, a golf towel, and Yeti tumblers!

Donated by Kevin Huster, Goosehead Insurance


Value: $600

Relax and Play item
Relax and Play
$100

Starting bid

Relax and Play this summer and turn your backyard into the best hang out spot.

Donated by Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Northeast


Value: $375

Take Me Out to the Ball Game item
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
$125

Starting bid

4 Cleveland Guardians tickets for Friday, May 29th at 7:10pm. Donated by Karen Brehm, Stewart Title.


Value: $450

Vintage Vibe item
Vintage Vibe
$25

Starting bid

Victrola record player and cleaning kit for the perfect listening experience.


Value: $110

Music, Museums & Memories item
Music, Museums & Memories
$100

Starting bid

A Partner Level membership at the Cleveland Museum of Art (valid for 2 adults) and 2 tickets to the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom on the date of your choice.


Donated by The Cleveland Museum of Art and The Cleveland Orchestra


Value: $300

Sky High Stack item
Sky High Stack
$10

Starting bid

Giant Jenga, take game night to new heights!


Value: $40

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