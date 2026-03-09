Lake & Geauga Area Association of REALTORS®'s Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Playhouse Square Gift Certificate. Enjoy Cleveland's best shows!
Donated by Tracy Scheid, Infinity Title.
Winner to contact Tracy at [email protected] for the activation code
Value: $250
Starting bid
Sip your way into summer with this ultimate booze package! Featuring 2 types of Vodka, 2 types of Tequila, and 2 types of Whisky! Complimented by drink pouches, fun napkins, umbrella straws, and much more!
Value: $300
Starting bid
A foursome at the 2026 LGAAR Golf Outing! Includes golf, breakfast, lunch at the turn, and dinner.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Kate Spade purse and wallet.
Value: $628
Starting bid
Michael Kors Kensington Shoulder Tote
Donated by Katie McNeill & Kathy Fawcett
Value: $359
Starting bid
Coach men's watch.
Value: $415
Starting bid
2026 season history trolly tour and $60 FHTC cash. Donated by the Fairport Harbor Tourism Council
Value: $180
Starting bid
4 VIP tickets to the Painesville Party in the Park event. Donated by PCIC and The Blue Shirt Group.
Value: $260
Starting bid
Summer fun basket with everything you need to kick off the season! Donated by the LGAAR YPN.
Value: $140
Starting bid
Tickets to the Cleveland Gaurdians vs New York Mets on August 5th at 6:40pm
Donated by Chris Simpson, The Dobbert Team at CrossCrountry Mortgage
Value: $350
Starting bid
Tiffany & Co Sunglasses
Value: $430
Starting bid
Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Value: $197
Starting bid
This pizza oven will turn your backyard into a bistro!
Value: $267
Starting bid
Moscow Mule basket complete with insulated tumblers. Donated by Mark King, Elite Safety Property Inspections.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Hit the greens with a foursome at Quail Hollow Country Club and all the golf necessities, including tees, balls, a bag, a golf towel, and Yeti tumblers!
Donated by Kevin Huster, Goosehead Insurance
Value: $600
Starting bid
Relax and Play this summer and turn your backyard into the best hang out spot.
Donated by Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Northeast
Value: $375
Starting bid
4 Cleveland Guardians tickets for Friday, May 29th at 7:10pm. Donated by Karen Brehm, Stewart Title.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Victrola record player and cleaning kit for the perfect listening experience.
Value: $110
Starting bid
A Partner Level membership at the Cleveland Museum of Art (valid for 2 adults) and 2 tickets to the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom on the date of your choice.
Donated by The Cleveland Museum of Art and The Cleveland Orchestra
Value: $300
Starting bid
Giant Jenga, take game night to new heights!
Value: $40
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