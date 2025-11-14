Lake Arrowhead Elementary PTA's Spirit Wear Shop

Premium Heavy Cotton T-Shirt is a classic, high-quality choice available in both adult and youth sizes—perfect for everyday wear, team events, or school spirit. Made from 5.6 oz., 100% preshrunk cotton, this tee offers a soft, breathable feel that stands up to active days and frequent washing. Its sturdy construction and timeless fit make it a reliable go-to for all ages. Whether worn solo or layered, this shirt delivers lasting comfort, clean style, and dependable durability.
DryBlend 5.5 oz. Youth T-Shirt is a dependable and comfortable choice for active kids on the go. Made from a balanced blend of 50% USA-grown cotton and 50% polyester, this tee combines softness with durability to keep up with playtime, school days, and weekend adventures. The moisture-wicking DryBlend fabric helps kids stay cool and dry, while double-needle stitching adds extra strength where it counts. A seamless collar ensures a smooth, itch-free fit, making this shirt a favorite for all-day wear. Whether layered or worn solo, it’s a smart mix of comfort, performance, and everyday reliability.
**Original Design will be printed on both sides
DryBlend 5.5 oz. T-Shirt is a practical and performance-ready staple for everyday wear. Made from a balanced blend of 50% sustainably sourced USA cotton and 50% polyester, this shirt offers both softness and resilience. The DryBlend fabric is designed to wick moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day. With double-needle stitching for added durability and a seamless collar for a smooth, classic fit, this tee is built to perform—whether you're on the job, at the gym, or out and about. It’s a smart fusion of comfort, function, and long-lasting wear.
**Original Design will be printed on both sides
Heavy Cotton 5.3 oz. Youth Long-Sleeve T-Shirt is a reliable and versatile choice for active kids. Made from 100% preshrunk cotton, this shirt offers soft, breathable comfort that holds up to school days, playtime, and everything in between. Double-needle stitching and a seamless ribbed neck add extra durability and a clean, classic look. Whether layered under a hoodie in cooler weather or worn on its own during fall outings, this long-sleeve tee delivers the perfect mix of comfort, style, and everyday toughness.
Heavy Cotton 6 oz. Long-Sleeve T-Shirt is a dependable and versatile addition to any wardrobe. Made from 100% preshrunk cotton, this shirt offers lasting comfort and durability through daily wear and frequent washing. Its double-needle stitching and seamless ribbed neck provide a clean finish and reinforced strength, making it ideal for both casual and work settings. Whether layered under a jacket in colder months or worn solo during crisp fall days, this long-sleeve tee delivers a balanced blend of comfort, style, and resilience.
Heavy Cotton 6 oz. Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - A2XL is a dependable and versatile addition to any wardrobe. Made from 100% preshrunk cotton, this shirt offers lasting comfort and durability through daily wear and frequent washing. Its double-needle stitching and seamless ribbed neck provide a clean finish and reinforced strength, making it ideal for both casual and work settings. Whether layered under a jacket in colder months or worn solo during crisp fall days, this long-sleeve tee delivers a balanced blend of comfort, style, and resilience.
Heavy Blend 8 oz. Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is a reliable and comfortable staple for everyday wear. Crafted from a balanced 50% cotton and 50% polyester blend, this sweatshirt is designed to withstand frequent use while maintaining its softness. The pill-resistant air jet yarn ensures a smooth finish over time, even after repeated washes. Reinforced with double-needle stitching throughout and featuring set-in sleeves, this garment offers both durability and a clean, structured fit. The 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband—enhanced with spandex—provide a snug yet flexible feel. Whether layered for warmth or worn on its own, this crewneck delivers lasting comfort and classic style for any occasion.
Heavy Blend 8 oz. Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt ADULT - 2XL is a reliable and comfortable staple for everyday wear. Crafted from a balanced 50% cotton and 50% polyester blend, this sweatshirt is designed to withstand frequent use while maintaining its softness. The pill-resistant air jet yarn ensures a smooth finish over time, even after repeated washes. Reinforced with double-needle stitching throughout and featuring set-in sleeves, this garment offers both durability and a clean, structured fit. The 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband—enhanced with spandex—provide a snug yet flexible feel. Whether layered for warmth or worn on its own, this crewneck delivers lasting comfort and classic style for any occasion.
Heavy Blend 8 oz. Hooded Sweatshirt is a cozy and durable staple available in both adult and youth sizes—perfect for school spirit, team events, or everyday comfort. Made from a balanced 50/50 blend of preshrunk cotton and polyester, this hoodie features pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smoother, softer feel that lasts. The double-lined hood includes a matching drawstring in adult sizes (youth sizes come without drawstrings for safety), while the pouch pocket adds warmth and convenience. Reinforced with double-needle stitching throughout and athletic ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex, this sweatshirt offers a secure fit and long-lasting wear. Quarter-turned to eliminate the center crease and CPSIA tracking label compliant for youth, it’s a dependable blend of comfort, safety, and style for all ages.
Heavy Blend 8 oz. Hooded Sweatshirt - A2XL - is a cozy and durable staple available in both adult and youth sizes—perfect for school spirit, team events, or everyday comfort. Made from a balanced 50/50 blend of preshrunk cotton and polyester, this hoodie features pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smoother, softer feel that lasts. The double-lined hood includes a matching drawstring in adult sizes (youth sizes come without drawstrings for safety), while the pouch pocket adds warmth and convenience. Reinforced with double-needle stitching throughout and athletic ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex, this sweatshirt offers a secure fit and long-lasting wear. Quarter-turned to eliminate the center crease and CPSIA tracking label compliant for youth, it’s a dependable blend of comfort, safety, and style for all ages.
Heavy Blend 8 oz. Youth Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is a cozy and durable layer designed for everyday comfort and activity. Made from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend with 20 singles, it features pill-resistant MVS Air spun yarn for a smoother feel and better print surface. The unlined hood (no drawcord for safety), sturdy metal zipper, and overlapped fabric front make it ideal for custom designs. A pouch pocket adds convenience, while the 1x1 rib with spandex ensures a snug, flexible fit. Finished with a tear-away label and made using OEKO-TEX® certified low-impact dyes, this hoodie is built for comfort, movement, and school-ready style.
Heavy Blend 8 oz. Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is a durable, print-friendly layer designed for everyday comfort. Made from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend with 20 singles, it features MVS Air spun yarn for reduced pilling, enhanced durability, and a smoother surface for decoration. The classic fit includes an unlined hood with a matching drawcord, a sturdy metal zipper, and overlapped fabric for full-front printing. With a pouch pocket, 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex, and a tear-away label, this sweatshirt blends comfort, flexibility, and clean style. It’s also made with OEKO-TEX® certified low-impact dyes and proudly supports the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol.
Heavy Blend 8 oz. Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (2XL) - is a durable, print-friendly layer designed for everyday comfort. Made from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend with 20 singles, it features MVS Air spun yarn for reduced pilling, enhanced durability, and a smoother surface for decoration. The classic fit includes an unlined hood with a matching drawcord, a sturdy metal zipper, and overlapped fabric for full-front printing. With a pouch pocket, 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex, and a tear-away label, this sweatshirt blends comfort, flexibility, and clean style. It’s also made with OEKO-TEX® certified low-impact dyes and proudly supports the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!