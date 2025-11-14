Lake Arrowhead Elementary PTA's Spirit Wear Shop

DryBlend 5.5 oz. Youth T-Shirt is a dependable and comfortable choice for active kids on the go. Made from a balanced blend of 50% USA-grown cotton and 50% polyester, this tee combines softness with durability to keep up with playtime, school days, and weekend adventures. The moisture-wicking DryBlend fabric helps kids stay cool and dry, while double-needle stitching adds extra strength where it counts. A seamless collar ensures a smooth, itch-free fit, making this shirt a favorite for all-day wear. Whether layered or worn solo, it’s a smart mix of comfort, performance, and everyday reliability.



