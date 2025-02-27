Lake Association Annual Dues & Donations 2025

By being a member of the association, you get to vote on the projects that matter to you!
This year, these dollars will go towards Curly Leaf Pondweed Treatment, aeration, the Annual Lake BBQ, as well as other projects and events.
If you would like to donate any additional dollars, you can do so at the top of the form.
Non Member: Donate to Curly Leaf Pondweed Treatment
$100
No expiration
If you do not want to be a member of the association, but would still like to donate to treat the invasive curly leaf pondweed please donate here. We all reap the benefits of removing this invasive weed from our lake so it doesn't take over native vegetation.
If you would like to donate a different dollar amount, you can do so at the top of the form.
Donate to treat the algae
$150
No expiration
If you want to complete an algae treatment on the lake this year, please donate here. Removing algae helps prevent toxic algae blooms and makes our lake look less green. If you would like to donate a different dollar amount, you can do so at the top of the form.
Add a donation for Lake Wilhelm Association
$
