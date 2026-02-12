Lake Association Annual Dues & Donations 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
By being a member of the association, you get to vote on the projects that matter to you!
This year, these dollars will go towards a long-term water quality improvement project, Curly Leaf Pondweed Treatment, aeration, the Annual Lake BBQ, as well as other projects and events.
If you would like to donate any additional dollars, you can do so at the bottom of the form.
No expiration
If you do not want to be a member of the association but would still like to donate to treat the invasive curly leaf pondweed, please donate here. We all reap the benefits of removing this invasive weed from our lake so it doesn't take over native vegetation.
If you would like to donate a different dollar amount, you can do so at the bottom of the form.
No expiration
If you do not want to be a member of the association but would like to donate to the long-term water quality improvement project, you can do so here. If you would like to donate a different dollar amount, you can do so at the bottom of the form. The more product we are able to put into the lake, the more phosphorus reduction we will have.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!