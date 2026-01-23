Lake Belton High School Theatre Boosters's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Knee Pads, Volleyball, and other Volleyball Accessories
Starting bid
Projector and Outdoor Projector Screen
Starting bid
Gift card for a 2 hour house cleaning from All Cleaning Services
Starting bid
1 hour Neck, Back, Shoulder, Feet Massage from Head to Toe Bodyworks massage
Starting bid
1 hr Neck, Back, Shoulder, and Feet Massage from Head to Toe BodyWorks Massage
Starting bid
1 hr Swedish Massage from Head to Toe Body Works Massage
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card for Shutter and Bloom Photography
Starting bid
Small body care item with $50 gift card
Starting bid
Dog Grooming Gift Card from Hatfield's Grooming and assorted dog toys
Starting bid
1 month Small Group Training at ZeroComfort
Starting bid
(5) 1 on 1 training session at Zero Comfort!
Starting bid
One Month Recovery Session at Zero Comfort
Starting bid
$200 off voice lessons with Shelley Dennie at Academie Musquie
Starting bid
2 Tickets to an Austin Playhouse Production
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!