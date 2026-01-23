Hosted by

Lake Belton High School Theatre Boosters

Lake Belton High School Theatre Boosters's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9809 Farm To Market 2483, Temple, TX 76502, USA

Volleyball Basket
$15

Starting bid

Knee Pads, Volleyball, and other Volleyball Accessories

Movie Night Basket
Movie Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Projector and Outdoor Projector Screen

House Cleaning Basket
House Cleaning Basket
$100

Starting bid

Gift card for a 2 hour house cleaning from All Cleaning Services

Massage #1
Massage #1
$40

Starting bid

1 hour Neck, Back, Shoulder, Feet Massage from Head to Toe Bodyworks massage

Massage #2
Massage #2
$40

Starting bid

1 hr Neck, Back, Shoulder, and Feet Massage from Head to Toe BodyWorks Massage

Massage #3
Massage #3
$40

Starting bid

1 hr Swedish Massage from Head to Toe Body Works Massage

Photo Session Gift Card
Photo Session Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card for Shutter and Bloom Photography

Bath & Body Basket
Bath & Body Basket
$20

Starting bid

Small body care item with $50 gift card

Dog Grooming Basket
Dog Grooming Basket
$40

Starting bid

Dog Grooming Gift Card from Hatfield's Grooming and assorted dog toys

Personal Training Package #1
Personal Training Package #1
$100

Starting bid

1 month Small Group Training at ZeroComfort

Personal Training Package #2
Personal Training Package #2
$175

Starting bid

(5) 1 on 1 training session at Zero Comfort!

Personal Training Package #3
Personal Training Package #3
$100

Starting bid

One Month Recovery Session at Zero Comfort

Voice Lesson Gift Card
Voice Lesson Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

$200 off voice lessons with Shelley Dennie at Academie Musquie

Austin Playhouse Tickets
Austin Playhouse Tickets
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets to an Austin Playhouse Production

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!