Lake Brantley Pop Warner Road to Nationals Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
By popular demand, we’ve added a 50/50 raffle to the fundraiser.
Half the pot goes to one lucky winner, and the other half helps support our cheerleaders on their road to Nationals.
Enjoy a full week of summer fun at Patriot Aquatics! This camp is for children ages 6–12 and runs Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:00 PM. Reservations must be made directly through Patriot Aquatics.
Donated by: Patriot Aquatics
(Value $195)
Please note that this package does not include additional fees or extended hours.
Two lucky winners will each receive a one $50 gift card plus a hat or shirt from Little Wekiva Brewery!
Great place to enjoy a night with friends and family!
Donated by: Little Wekiva Brewery
Value: $70 each
Includes a custom wooden LB cheer sign, two stainless steel insulated water bottles (red and navy) with the LB logo, and two LB hats, one gray snapback and one blue ponytail style hat.
Donated by: Matt & Melanie Jankun with Jankun Creative Studio
(Value $150)
Give your child a week of fun, learning, and creativity at Kids City U.S.A.! This package includes 1 week of child care at either one of our locations (Longwood/Altamonte Springs) plus a $100 credit if your child enrolls. A perfect way to explore, play, and learn!
Donated by: The Potts-Cerio family (JV)
(Value $400)
Enter to win two private lessons with Coach Staci! Perfect for working to improve tumbling skills or stunting skills!
Sessions will be scheduled directly with the coach for a time that works best.
Coach Staci is a former Lake Brantley Cheerleader and was the head cheerleading coach at Florida State University from 2001 to 2022. She has a wealth of experience and knowledge to share.
Valid until November 14, 2026 at Kids City U.S.A. 841 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.
Donated by: Coach Staci (JV)
(Value:$120)
Enter to win two private lessons with Coach TK! Perfect for working one on one to improve tumbling skills. Sessions will be scheduled directly with the coach for a time that works best.
Coach TK is a former Lake Brantley and Top Gun cheerleader, was part of a team that won Worlds in 2023. She now brings her expertise to coaching at Lake Brantley Pop Warner and Venom All-Stars.
Available Wednesday, Friday, Sunday. Valid until November 14, 2026 at Venom All-Stars 1205 Crown Park Cir, Winter Garden, FL 34787.
Donated by: TK (JV)
(Value:$120)
Get ready for an unforgettable day of thrills, laughter, and magic! Win 4 Single Day Park to Park tickets to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Race through Hogwarts, battle alongside Spider-Man, or scream your way through the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, all in one epic day!
Expires on: 10/23/2026
Blackout dates apply.
Donated by: Staci Sutton (JV)
(Value $711)
Get ready for an unforgettable day of thrills, laughter, and magic! Win 2 Single Day Park to Park tickets to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Race through Hogwarts, battle alongside Spider-Man, or scream your way through the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, all in one epic day!
Donated by: The Puffer Family (Jr. Pee Wee)
(Value $350)
Win 4 One Day Park Hopper Tickets to the Most Magical Place on Earth! Experience all four parks! Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom in one unforgettable day of rides, fireworks, and pure Disney fun.
These tickets have no blockout dates, but park reservations are required and subject to availability, so plan ahead for your perfect Disney adventure.
Valid through June 5, 2026. Plenty of time to plan the ultimate family trip or magical friends’ day out!
Donated by: The Schrantz Family
(value $720)
Try your luck with our Scratch-Off Tree! Each branch holds a surprise prize! Scratch and reveal for a chance to win something exciting.
Donated by: The Tiny Mite Team
(Value $165)
Enjoy some fun on the court with The Picklr, the ultimate indoor pickleball destination! This includes 20 day passes, perfect for player of all skill levels. Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned pro, The Picklr offers a great way to stay active and connect with the community.
Donated by: Austin Kerper with The Picklr
(Value $400)
Experience the magic of SeaWorld with two admission tickets! Enjoy thrilling rides, incredible shows, and up-close encounters with amazing marine life. Perfect for a family day out or a fun adventure with a friend.
Donated by: The Collie Family (Tiny Mite)
(Value $132)
Brooks Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel and Rocky Mountain Stranahans Single Malt Whiskey, Cask Strength, Single Barrel.
Two premium whiskeys for the true spirit enthusiast! Enjoy the bold, rich flavors of Brooks single barrel bourbon alongside the intense, luxurious notes of Stranahans single barrel. Perfect for sipping, collecting, or sharing with friends.
Donated by: 5 Star Liquor Hunt Club
(Value $110)
Win your choice of a Ring Floodlight or Ring Doorbell, professionally installed by All Services Electric. This package includes installation on your existing circuit.
Please note: there will be an additional charge if a new circuit is required.
Donated by: All Services Electric
(Value: $300)
This $100 gift card can be used at any Darden Restruant, including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Bahama Breeze, Yard House, Seasons 52, and more. Perfect for a date night, family dinner, or night out with friends!
Donated by: The Sugar Family
Spend it your way! This $50 Visa Gift Card can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Perfect for treating yourself or someone special!
Donated by The Nile Family on JV
Show your team spirit in style! This custom embroidered cheer backpack is perfect for practices, competitions, or school. Features durable material, multiple compartments for gear, and personalized embroidery! Two lucky winners will be chosen!
Donated by: LBPW
(Value: $58)
Enjoy a tasty meal at Gators Dockside! This $100 gift card is perfect for a night out with family or friends, offering delicious food, great drinks, and a fun atmosphere.
Donated by: The Sutton Family (JV)
Two lucky winners will each receive a $25 gift card to Kiwis Pub! Enjoy drinks, food, and good times with friends or family.
Donated by: The Culmer Family (Mitey Mite)
Enjoy a fun outing at Mulligans! This $50 gift card can be used for food, drinks, and entertainment, perfect for a night out with family or friends.
Donated by: The Shannon Family (12U)
Spend it your way at Target! This $100 gift card can be used for groceries, household items, clothing, electronics, and more! Perfect for treating yourself or someone special.
Donated by: OrthoDynamX (The Blackman Family Tiny Mite)
Savor a special night out at Ruth’s Chris Steak House with this $50 gift card. Perfect for celebrating milestones, anniversaries, or just indulging in a delicious steak dinner.
Donated by: OrthoDynamX (The Blackman Family Tiny Mite)
Enjoy a cinematic experience like no other at Enzian Theater in Maitland, Florida. With four single admissions, you and your guests can immerse yourselves in independent films, cult classics, and special screenings in a cozy, café-style setting. Whether it's a date night, a family outing, or a gathering with friends, Enzian offers a unique atmosphere where you can dine and watch a movie simultaneously.
Note: Tickets are valid for general admission and are subject to availability. It's recommended to check the Enzian schedule and reserve in advance for special screenings.
Donated by: The Collie Family (Tiny Mite)
(Value $50)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!