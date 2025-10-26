LAKE BRANTLEY SE REGION CHEER COMP FEES

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Lake Brantley Patriots Jr Pee Wee
Show Cheer Level 2 Jr Pee Wee Large
400 TEAM FEE
150COMMUTER FEE
Lake Brantley Patriots Jr Varsity
Show Cheer Level 2 Jr Varsity Large
400 TEAM FEE
150 COMMUTER FEE
Lake Brantley Patriots Mitey Mite
Show Cheer Level 1 Mitey Mite Large
400 TEAM FEE
150 COMMUTER FEE
Lake Brantley Patriots Tiny Mite
Show Cheer Level 1 - Limited Tiny Mite Large
400 TEAM FEE
150 COMMUTER FEE
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!