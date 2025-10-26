MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

LAKE BRANTLEY SE REGION CHEER COMP FEES

SE REGION COMP FEES
$2,200

No expiration

Lake Brantley Patriots Jr Pee Wee

Show Cheer Level 2 Jr Pee Wee Large

400 TEAM FEE

150COMMUTER FEE

Lake Brantley Patriots Jr Varsity

Show Cheer Level 2 Jr Varsity Large

400 TEAM FEE

150 COMMUTER FEE

Lake Brantley Patriots Mitey Mite

Show Cheer Level 1 Mitey Mite Large

400 TEAM FEE

150 COMMUTER FEE

Lake Brantley Patriots Tiny Mite

Show Cheer Level 1 - Limited Tiny Mite Large

400 TEAM FEE

150 COMMUTER FEE

