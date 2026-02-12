Lake Castle Parents Club- Madisonville's Silent Auction (Item Value $199 & Under)

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Starting bid
Autographed Kade Anderson LSU Baseball Card in Light Up Case
(Value: Priceless)
Starting bid
Autographed Kade Anderson LSU Baseball Card in Regular Case
(Value: Priceless)
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card
Starting bid
Assorted basket including Icee maker, Galaxy Battle game, Acrylic Paints, Candies, etc.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Assorted basket valued at $157. Including a porcelain blue bowl, lemon dill marinade, lemon napkin set, wooden spoon set, etc.
Starting bid
Four general admission passes valued at $60.
Starting bid
$50 gift card
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
Starting bid
$50 gift card
Starting bid
2 one hour math tutoring sessions with Mrs. Crockett. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Upper elementary homework pass.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Lower elementary homework pass.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
In game photo session for 1 hour valued at $150.
Minimum of 20 digital photos.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Four classes of Study Buddies with Mrs. Kiesel.
Starting bid
Toddler Gym program is a 45 minute class offered weekday mornings, usually Wednesday and Thursday at 9:15 or 10:15. This class is for "walkers" to 2 year old's.
Certificate for fall, summer, or spring session.
Certificate only used for Toddler Gym classes.
Starting bid
Upper teacher sub for a day by Selena Tantillo
*Date must be agreed upon both parties
*Grades 4-8
*Excludes PE
*Expires 5/2027
*$75 Value
Starting bid
One week summer camp valued at $180 at Mandeville Sports Complex. Including MSC cup and sports bag.
Starting bid
$100 gift card, 2 pairs of women socks, small candle, and 2 women Varsity Sport tee shirts.
Starting bid
Floral fascinator created by Krewe of Krowns
Starting bid
-6"x6" Shell Art Piece on Canvas
-$100 Gift Certificate Towards Art
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Garden Spot of Mandeville and/or Garden Spot of Franklinton
Starting bid
Starting bid
$97 Value
Starting bid
$115 Value
Starting bid
Assorted Lottery Tickets
$100 Value
Starting bid
$82 Value
Starting bid
Lake Castle All Athletic Pass.
Valid for 2026-2027 School Year
For Use on All LC Games
$100 Value
Starting bid
Decorative Cutting Board
Fleur de Lis Drinking Cup & Flag
One 6-Pack of Abita Beer
5 Boxes of Jambalaya Girl Mix
Starting bid
Makeup pallet by Ashley Sievert
$60 Value
Starting bid
Tote bag with free embroidery
Starting bid
$50 gift card
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Earrings
Starting bid
$60 Value
Starting bid
Basket of luxury scents by Mia Grace.
Soy based candles and scents.
2 Wickless Candles (Coco-nuts & Rose' Suede scents)
2 Room/Linen sprays (Southern Grace & Rose' Suede scents)
1- 8oz Soy Candle (Bourbon Velvet scent)
$168 Value
Starting bid
Candle set by Angelic Light Company
$156 Value
Starting bid
Door hanger with blue ribbon donated by LCPC.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card and Earring
$78 Value
Starting bid
Necklace ($26)
Clear Bucket Bag ($38)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
King Kooker 6 quart fryer and folding chair set donated by Coca Cola.
Fryer Value $176
Starting bid
T. Osborne unsigned framed Mardi Barq's print. 32"x19"
Print and Frame Value $100
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Galatoire's
(Image coming by Friday)
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