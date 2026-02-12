Hosted by

Lake Castle Parents Club- Madisonville

About this event

Sales closed

Lake Castle Parents Club- Madisonville's Silent Auction (Item Value $199 & Under)

Autographed Kade Anderson Baseball item
Autographed Kade Anderson Baseball
$75

Starting bid

Autographed Kade Anderson LSU Baseball Card in Light Up Case


(Value: Priceless)

Autographed Kade Anderson Baseball item
Autographed Kade Anderson Baseball
$65

Starting bid

Autographed Kade Anderson LSU Baseball Card in Regular Case


(Value: Priceless)

Pardos item
Pardos
$75

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card

Tchefuncte's & The Anchor item
Tchefuncte's & The Anchor
$75

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card

Learning Express item
Learning Express
$65

Starting bid

Assorted basket including Icee maker, Galaxy Battle game, Acrylic Paints, Candies, etc.

Camp Bow Wow item
Camp Bow Wow
$75

Starting bid

  • 3 days of day care including a bath and an add on enrichment
  • Ball and two dog toys
  • Bocce's treat bag
Niche item
Niche
$25

Starting bid

Assorted basket valued at $157. Including a porcelain blue bowl, lemon dill marinade, lemon napkin set, wooden spoon set, etc.

Knock Knock Children's Museum item
Knock Knock Children's Museum
$25

Starting bid

Four general admission passes valued at $60.

Art Time item
Art Time
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card

Bra Genie item
Bra Genie
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

Southern Gentlemen item
Southern Gentlemen
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card

Math Tutor Sessions item
Math Tutor Sessions
$35

Starting bid

2 one hour math tutoring sessions with Mrs. Crockett. Valued at $100.

Upper Homework Pass item
Upper Homework Pass
$20

Starting bid

Upper elementary homework pass.

Value: Priceless

Lower Homework Pass item
Lower Homework Pass
$20

Starting bid

Lower elementary homework pass.

Value: Priceless

Ronald Oubre Sports Photography item
Ronald Oubre Sports Photography
$65

Starting bid

In game photo session for 1 hour valued at $150.

Minimum of 20 digital photos.

Abita Roasting item
Abita Roasting
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

Abita Roasting Co. item
Abita Roasting Co.
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

Study Buddies Session item
Study Buddies Session
$25

Starting bid

Four classes of Study Buddies with Mrs. Kiesel.

North Shore Gymnastics- Toddler Gym item
North Shore Gymnastics- Toddler Gym
$75

Starting bid

Toddler Gym program is a 45 minute class offered weekday mornings, usually Wednesday and Thursday at 9:15 or 10:15. This class is for "walkers" to 2 year old's.


Certificate for fall, summer, or spring session.


Certificate only used for Toddler Gym classes.

Upper Teacher Sub For A Day item
Upper Teacher Sub For A Day
$20

Starting bid

Upper teacher sub for a day by Selena Tantillo


*Date must be agreed upon both parties

*Grades 4-8

*Excludes PE

*Expires 5/2027

*$75 Value

Mandeville Sports Complex Summer Camp item
Mandeville Sports Complex Summer Camp
$75

Starting bid

One week summer camp valued at $180 at Mandeville Sports Complex. Including MSC cup and sports bag.

Varsity Sports Swag Basket and Gift Card item
Varsity Sports Swag Basket and Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

$100 gift card, 2 pairs of women socks, small candle, and 2 women Varsity Sport tee shirts.

Krewe of Krowns item
Krewe of Krowns item
Krewe of Krowns
$20

Starting bid

Floral fascinator created by Krewe of Krowns

Madalyn Goff Art item
Madalyn Goff Art
$25

Starting bid

-6"x6" Shell Art Piece on Canvas


-$100 Gift Certificate Towards Art

Garden Spot item
Garden Spot
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Garden Spot of Mandeville and/or Garden Spot of Franklinton

7th Grade Summer Basket item
7th Grade Summer Basket item
7th Grade Summer Basket
$25

Starting bid

  • Extra large utility tote bag with metal wire frame
  • 4 white and yellow striped 100% cotton beach towels
  • Tan backpack cooler
  • Waterproof beach blanket
  • 12 reusable water balloons
  • 6 beach/sand drink cup holders
  • Banana Boat twin pack of sunscreen lip balm
  • 1 Off clean feel inspect repellent and misting spray
  • UNO Splash waterproof card game
2nd Grade Raking in the Cash item
2nd Grade Raking in the Cash
$35

Starting bid

  • Assorted Lottery Tickets
  • Garden Gloves
  • Rake
  • Gardening Kneepads

$97 Value

2nd grade Luck of the Irish Basket item
2nd grade Luck of the Irish Basket
$50

Starting bid

  • Assorted Lottery Tickets
  • Cauldron

$115 Value

2nd Grade Jackpot Basket item
2nd Grade Jackpot Basket
$45

Starting bid

Assorted Lottery Tickets


$100 Value

2nd Grade Rolling in the Dough item
2nd Grade Rolling in the Dough
$30

Starting bid

  • Assorted Lottery Tickets
  • Mixing Bowl
  • Oven Mitt and Pot Holder
  • Rolling Pin

$82 Value

LC ALL Athletic Pass item
LC ALL Athletic Pass
$10

Starting bid

Lake Castle All Athletic Pass.


Valid for 2026-2027 School Year


For Use on All LC Games


$100 Value

Jambalaya Girl Basket item
Jambalaya Girl Basket
$25

Starting bid

Decorative Cutting Board

Fleur de Lis Drinking Cup & Flag

One 6-Pack of Abita Beer

5 Boxes of Jambalaya Girl Mix


Ashley Sievert Makeup Pallet item
Ashley Sievert Makeup Pallet
$25

Starting bid

Makeup pallet by Ashley Sievert


$60 Value

Juniper & Co. item
Juniper & Co.
$45

Starting bid

Tote bag with free embroidery

Fashions For Kids item
Fashions For Kids
$35

Starting bid

$50 gift card

Kendra Scott item
Kendra Scott
$20

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Earrings

Culinary Kids item
Culinary Kids
$15

Starting bid

  • 3 hour Parents Night Out
  • Assorted Kitchen Items
  • Towel
  • Bowl

$60 Value

Mia Grace Luxury Scents item
Mia Grace Luxury Scents item
Mia Grace Luxury Scents item
Mia Grace Luxury Scents
$50

Starting bid

Basket of luxury scents by Mia Grace.


Soy based candles and scents.


2 Wickless Candles (Coco-nuts & Rose' Suede scents)


2 Room/Linen sprays (Southern Grace & Rose' Suede scents)


1- 8oz Soy Candle (Bourbon Velvet scent)


$168 Value

Angelic Light Company item
Angelic Light Company
$35

Starting bid

Candle set by Angelic Light Company


$156 Value

LC Door Hanger item
LC Door Hanger
$20

Starting bid

Door hanger with blue ribbon donated by LCPC.

Posh Boutique item
Posh Boutique
$45

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card and Earring


$78 Value

Paisley Boutique item
Paisley Boutique
$20

Starting bid

Necklace ($26)


Clear Bucket Bag ($38)

Bruce Bolt Gift Basket 1 item
Bruce Bolt Gift Basket 1
$25

Starting bid

  • Royal Blue Performance Hat
  • 1 Royal Blue Compression Sleeve
  • 1 Yellow Compression Sleeve
  • 1 Royal Blue Performance Headband
  • 1 Yellow Performance Headband
  • Royal Blue Bat Grip
  • Leather Balm
Bruce Bolt Gift Basket 2 item
Bruce Bolt Gift Basket 2
$25

Starting bid

  • Royal Blue Performance Hat
  • 1 Royal Blue Compression Sleeve
  • 1 Yellow Compression Sleeve
  • 1 Royal Blue Performance Headband
  • 1 Yellow Performance Headband
  • Royal Blue Bat Grip
  • Leather Balm
Coca Cola- King Kooker Fryer and Chairs item
Coca Cola- King Kooker Fryer and Chairs item
Coca Cola- King Kooker Fryer and Chairs item
Coca Cola- King Kooker Fryer and Chairs
$75

Starting bid

King Kooker 6 quart fryer and folding chair set donated by Coca Cola.


Fryer Value $176

Terrance Osborne Mardi Barq's Framed Print item
Terrance Osborne Mardi Barq's Framed Print
$40

Starting bid

T. Osborne unsigned framed Mardi Barq's print. 32"x19"


Print and Frame Value $100

Galatoire's $150 Gift Card
$55

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Galatoire's


(Image coming by Friday)

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