Lake Castle Parents Club- Madisonville's Silent Auction (Item Value $200 & Up)

The Rigby Brown Fabric Swivel Chair is a swivel chair constructed from fabric that allows versatile room placement. Its modern design takes a classic turn. Deep, buttonless diamond tufting covers the chair, enhancing comfort and cushioning.

KEY FEATURES:

Swivel Base: A smooth swivel base accommodates multiple focal points in a room.

Buttonless Diamond Tufting: Deep buttonless diamond tufting covers the chair, providing soft cushioning for relaxation.

Armless Design: An armless chair form offers ease of movement and a relaxed sitting experience.

Tight Back: The tight back design maintains a structured look over time.

Modern Style: The chair features a modern style, blending well with various interior designs.

DIMENSIONS:

Overall Width: 34.5"

Overall Depth: 40"

Overall Height: 33.5"

Package Volume: 39.6 cu ft

Pieces Per Carton: 1 piece(s)

Package Weight: 85.8 lbs

MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION:

Upholstery Fabric: Fabric

Base Finish: Black

Color: Brown

Style: Modern

Collection Name: Rigby Collection by Bernhardt

WHERE TO USE:

This swivel chair is suitable for various settings, including a living room, family room, or study. Its design complements modern and transitional decor styles. Position this chair as an inviting accent piece for reading or relaxed conversation.





(Valued at $2100)