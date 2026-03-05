Lake Castle Parents Club- Madisonville's Silent Auction (Item Value $200 & Up)

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Starting bid
· Mickey Mouse Carry On Luggage
· Disney Luggage Tags
· Zak Minnie Cup
· Simply Modern Kids Cup
· Mickey & Minnie Blanket
· Spider Man Neck Pillow
· Minnie Mouse Travel Pillow
· Toy Story Towel
· Princess Towel
· Mickey & Minnie Stuffed Animals
· "I Can Write" Game
· "Disney Headbandz" Game
· "Beat the Parents" Game
· "Guess in 10 Marvel" Game
· Disney Dalmatian Lego Set
· Disney Ariel Lego Set
· Multi Disney Princess Puzzle
· Princess Wood Puzzle
· 5 Minute Pixar Stories Book
· 5 Minute Princess Stories Book
· Where's Mickey Book
· Disney Park's Cookbook
· Disney Princess Cookbook
· Disney Doodles Activity Book
· Create a Scene Princess Activity Book
· Disney Princess Stickers
· Disney Stickers
· Extra Large Gift Basket
(Total Value: $595)
Starting bid
Custom built steel trellis by Rogue Designs
$1100 Value
Starting bid
Autographed Kade Anderson 2025 LSU National Championship Framed Picture
(Value: Priceless)
Starting bid
-Bar mixer set
-Huskey gold wine tumbler
-Huskey pink wine tumbler
-$25 Olive Garden gift card
-$25 Movie Tavern gift card
-Erin Cefalu Troxclair Photography Couples Mini Session
-$100 Lit Rooster gift card
-$215 Pardos gift card
-$100 Bar G3 Farms gift card
-Wrapped bottled of LaMarque Prosecco
(Total Value: $900)
Starting bid
The Rigby Brown Fabric Swivel Chair is a swivel chair constructed from fabric that allows versatile room placement. Its modern design takes a classic turn. Deep, buttonless diamond tufting covers the chair, enhancing comfort and cushioning.
KEY FEATURES:
DIMENSIONS:
MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION:
WHERE TO USE:
This swivel chair is suitable for various settings, including a living room, family room, or study. Its design complements modern and transitional decor styles. Position this chair as an inviting accent piece for reading or relaxed conversation.
(Valued at $2100)
Starting bid
$400 Value Total
-$100 Loft 18 Gift Card
-$75 Chuck E cheese Gift Card
-$75 Door Dash Gift Card
-$20 Domino's Gift Card
-Popcorn Buckets, Popcorn & Candy
-Game of Life
-Chess/Checkers Set
-Trouble
-Jenga
-Candy Land
-Chutes and Ladders
-500 Piece Puzzle
-Uno
-Phase 10
-Deck of Cards
Starting bid
$965 Value
*Ice Chest- $60
*Can Koozie- $10
*Bottle Koozie- $15
*Clear Tote Bag- $15
*Clear Woman's
Purse- $45
*Speaker- $35
*2 Tablecloths- $55
*Coasters- $25
*Felt Flag- $15
*LSU Jenga- $25
*Plastic Cups- $25
*Kids Football- $30
*2 Beach Towels- $45
*Academy Gift Card-
$60
*Universal Frost
Buddy- $45
*Whiskey Glasses- $35
*Hat- $35
*Large Men's Quarter
Zip- $65
*Metal Tumbler- $25
*2 LSU vs LA Tech
Stadium Club Game Tickets- $300
Starting bid
$500 gift certificate towards orthodontic treatment.
Starting bid
Dental Savings Plan Membership for one year at Todd S. Bausell, DDS
Starting bid
In office Zoom Teeth Whitening by Dr. Jeremey & Jenna Graham.
$500 Value
Starting bid
Estate Planning with Theresa L. Cardenas Hare
$550 Value
Starting bid
Bela MD Luxury Facial with Dermaplane
$400 Value
Starting bid
$600 Value
Starting bid
Three night park stay to use at any Louisiana State Park
Donated by Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser
$450 Value
Starting bid
Private event at The Proper Great Room located in Hammond, LA.
Celebrate your special occasion in style with a private event rental at The Property Great Room, Hammond's charming boutique venue. Book at least 30 days in advance; date subject to availability.
$795 Value
Starting bid
$475 Value
Starting bid
$595 Value
Starting bid
30 units of botox with Dr. Jenna Graham at Graham Dental Care.
Starting bid
Four rounds of golf consisting of 18 holes of golf play and associated green fees.
Starting bid
Autographed Kade Anderson LSU Baseball Hat in Frame
(Value: Priceless)
Starting bid
3 hour session of organizing. Valued at $261.
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card
Starting bid
$297 Value
Starting bid
· Instaprint camera
· Betty Crocker mini cupcake maker
· Wooden cooking and baking set
· Adjustable chef hat and apron
· Chef hat
· "Lets Cook Together" Cookbook
· "Kitchen Science Experiments" Book
· "The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs" Book
· Peanut butter cookie mix
· Birthday cake cookie mix
· Chocolate chunk pan cookie mix
· Blueberry muffin mix
· Reese's brownie mix
· Pancake and waffle mix
· Popcorn movie night set
· Cookie stamps
· Silicone cake pans
· Gold dust
· Hot chocolate mix
$250 Value
Starting bid
$298 Value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Petite session great for one immediate family.
Session includes 20 minutes & 8 digital imaged.
$325 Value
St Tammany Only
Starting bid
1 syringe of Volbella filler by Dr. Jason Guillot at SELNT.
Starting bid
1 syringe of Vollure filler by Dr. Jason Guillot at SELNT.
Starting bid
50 units of Botox by Dr. Jason Guillot at SELNT.
Starting bid
Altitude Rookie Birthday Party for 10
Starting bid
One free basic birthday party at a party table for 10.
$229 Value
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card
Starting bid
*10 Best Washes ($240 Credit)
*Logo Hat or Shirt
*Glass Cleaner
*Tire Cleaner
*Leather Conditioner
*ArmorAll Cleaning Sponge
*ArmorAll Protectant Sponge
*Microfiber Towel
*Air Freshener
Starting bid
Autographed Kade Anderson LSU Baseball Card in Case
(Value: Priceless)
Starting bid
One week at 2026 sports summer camp
(Valued at $200)
Starting bid
$200 gift card to Hair by Rachele including earring set and travel hair spray.
Starting bid
$200 gift card
Starting bid
One week of Lake Castle summer camp for Summer 2026.
Starting bid
Custom Bleach Trays with Bleach
Starting bid
Kindergarten Little Artist Session for 2026-2027 School Year with Mrs. Jenkins. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
1st Grade Little Artist Session for 2026-2027 School Year with Mrs. Ryals. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
2nd Grade Little Artist Session for 2026-2027 School Year with Mrs. Fair. Valued at $200.
2nd GRADE ONLY
Starting bid
Glitter Party valued at $200
Starting bid
$535 Total Value
Starting bid
Starting bid
-Keurig K-Duo Hot and Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coﬀee Maker $149.99
-Brumate Nav 35 oz Travel
Tumbler $35.99
HydroJug Coﬀee Traveler 20 oz. Mug $29.99
Owala Smooth Sip Coﬀee Tumbler $24.99
Stainless SteelThermo Insulated Bottle with Cup Set $23.99
Kepwarm Self Heating Coﬀee Mug $59.99
BrewMOO Cold Brew Coﬀee Maker Pitcher Glass $38.28
Cafe Moka Flavors of the World $14.99
Glass Coﬀee Canister Set $37.50
Coﬀee Canister Stainless $24.98
Storck Merci Petits $8.95
96North Luxury Coﬀee Soy Candle 3 Wick $24.95
Chocolate Flavored Shakable Topping $9.99
Starbucks Ground Coﬀee - Blonde Roast,
Veranda Blend $21.86
Donut Shop Regular -Single Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods $24.00
Starbucks Veranda Blend K-Cup Pods $32.97
Donut Shop Regular - Single Serve
Keurig K-Cup Pods $32.97
Donut Shop Vanilla Latte Single Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods
$15.94
Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Keurig Single-Serve Pods $14.95
Coﬀee Mug Set -Set of 6 $36.99
Coﬀee Mug Holder Tree $16.99
Milk Frother Wand for Coﬀee - Rechargeable $24.99
Wooden Coﬀee Bar Sign $9.99
Coﬀee Lovers Queen Spoon $7.99
Coﬀee Kitchen Towel $12.99
Coﬀee Kitchen Waﬄe Towels Set of 4 $19.99
Coﬀee Spoon Rest $7.99
Black Stainless Steel Spoons Set of 4 $9.88
Wooden Coﬀee Stirrers $8.99
Coﬀee Novelty Socks $9.99
Black COORUG Coﬀee Mat - Coﬀee Bar $9.99
The Reminding Gift Cards $40.00
Starting bid
Cajun Encounters gift basket including various swamp themed gift shop items plus swamp tour gift certificate for 4 guests.
$300 Value
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