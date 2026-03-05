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Lake Castle Parents Club- Madisonville
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Lake Castle Parents Club- Madisonville's Silent Auction (Item Value $200 & Up)

Kindergarten Disney Basket item
Kindergarten Disney Basket
$75

Starting bid

·        Mickey Mouse Carry On Luggage

·        Disney Luggage Tags

·        Zak Minnie Cup

·        Simply Modern Kids Cup

·        Mickey & Minnie Blanket

·        Spider Man Neck Pillow

·        Minnie Mouse Travel Pillow

·        Toy Story Towel

·        Princess Towel

·        Mickey & Minnie Stuffed Animals

·        "I Can Write" Game

·        "Disney Headbandz" Game

·        "Beat the Parents" Game

·        "Guess in 10 Marvel" Game

·        Disney Dalmatian Lego Set

·        Disney Ariel Lego Set

·        Multi Disney Princess Puzzle

·        Princess Wood Puzzle

·        5 Minute Pixar Stories Book

·        5 Minute Princess Stories Book

·        Where's Mickey Book

·        Disney Park's Cookbook

·        Disney Princess Cookbook

·        Disney Doodles Activity Book

·        Create a Scene Princess Activity Book

·        Disney Princess Stickers

·        Disney Stickers

·        Extra Large Gift Basket


(Total Value: $595)

Rogue Designs Custom Steel Trellis item
Rogue Designs Custom Steel Trellis
$100

Starting bid

Custom built steel trellis by Rogue Designs


$1100 Value

2025 LSU National Championship Autographed Picture item
2025 LSU National Championship Autographed Picture
$150

Starting bid

Autographed Kade Anderson 2025 LSU National Championship Framed Picture

 

(Value: Priceless)

1st Grade Northshore Date Night item
1st Grade Northshore Date Night item
1st Grade Northshore Date Night
$100

Starting bid

-Bar mixer set

-Huskey gold wine tumbler

-Huskey pink wine tumbler

-$25 Olive Garden gift card

-$25 Movie Tavern gift card

-Erin Cefalu Troxclair Photography Couples Mini Session

-$100 Lit Rooster gift card

-$215 Pardos gift card

-$100 Bar G3 Farms gift card

-Wrapped bottled of LaMarque Prosecco

 

(Total Value: $900)

Rigby Brown Fabric Swivel Chair item
Rigby Brown Fabric Swivel Chair item
Rigby Brown Fabric Swivel Chair item
Rigby Brown Fabric Swivel Chair
$100

Starting bid

The Rigby Brown Fabric Swivel Chair is a swivel chair constructed from fabric that allows versatile room placement. Its modern design takes a classic turn. Deep, buttonless diamond tufting covers the chair, enhancing comfort and cushioning.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Swivel Base: A smooth swivel base accommodates multiple focal points in a room.
  • Buttonless Diamond Tufting: Deep buttonless diamond tufting covers the chair, providing soft cushioning for relaxation.
  • Armless Design: An armless chair form offers ease of movement and a relaxed sitting experience.
  • Tight Back: The tight back design maintains a structured look over time.
  • Modern Style: The chair features a modern style, blending well with various interior designs.

DIMENSIONS:

  • Overall Width: 34.5"
  • Overall Depth: 40"
  • Overall Height: 33.5"
  • Package Volume: 39.6 cu ft
  • Pieces Per Carton: 1 piece(s)
  • Package Weight: 85.8 lbs

MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION:

  • Upholstery Fabric: Fabric
  • Base Finish: Black
  • Color: Brown
  • Style: Modern
  • Collection Name: Rigby Collection by Bernhardt

WHERE TO USE:

This swivel chair is suitable for various settings, including a living room, family room, or study. Its design complements modern and transitional decor styles. Position this chair as an inviting accent piece for reading or relaxed conversation.


(Valued at $2100)

4th Grade Family Game Night item
4th Grade Family Game Night item
4th Grade Family Game Night
$165

Starting bid

$400 Value Total


-$100 Loft 18 Gift Card

-$75 Chuck E cheese Gift Card

-$75 Door Dash Gift Card

-$20 Domino's Gift Card

-Popcorn Buckets, Popcorn & Candy

-Game of Life

-Chess/Checkers Set

-Trouble

-Jenga

-Candy Land

-Chutes and Ladders

-500 Piece Puzzle

-Uno

-Phase 10

-Deck of Cards

PKA, B & C LSU Tailgating Basket item
PKA, B & C LSU Tailgating Basket item
PKA, B & C LSU Tailgating Basket
$100

Starting bid

$965 Value


*Ice Chest- $60

*Can Koozie- $10

*Bottle Koozie- $15

*Clear Tote Bag- $15

*Clear Woman's
Purse- $45

*Speaker- $35

*2 Tablecloths- $55

*Coasters- $25

*Felt Flag- $15

*LSU Jenga- $25

*Plastic Cups- $25

*Kids Football- $30

*2 Beach Towels- $45

*Academy Gift Card-
$60

*Universal Frost
Buddy- $45

*Whiskey Glasses- $35

*Hat- $35

*Large Men's Quarter
Zip- $65

*Metal Tumbler- $25

*2 LSU vs LA Tech
Stadium Club Game Tickets- $300

Sawyer & Blanchard Orthodontics Certificate item
Sawyer & Blanchard Orthodontics Certificate
$100

Starting bid

$500 gift certificate towards orthodontic treatment.

Todd Brasuell Dental Savings Plan item
Todd Brasuell Dental Savings Plan item
Todd Brasuell Dental Savings Plan
$100

Starting bid

Dental Savings Plan Membership for one year at Todd S. Bausell, DDS

Graham Dental- Zoom Whitening item
Graham Dental- Zoom Whitening
$100

Starting bid

In office Zoom Teeth Whitening by Dr. Jeremey & Jenna Graham.


$500 Value

Theresa Cardenas- Estate Bundle item
Theresa Cardenas- Estate Bundle item
Theresa Cardenas- Estate Bundle
$175

Starting bid

Estate Planning with Theresa L. Cardenas Hare


  • Last Will and Testament
  • Medical Power of Attorney
  • Financial Power of Attorney
  • Affidavit of Disposition
  • Living Will


$550 Value

McDaniel Dermatology item
McDaniel Dermatology
$150

Starting bid

Bela MD Luxury Facial with Dermaplane


$400 Value

The Aesthetic Haus item
The Aesthetic Haus
$150

Starting bid

  • Diamond Glo Facial
  • TAH koozie
  • TAH head and wrist bands
  • Assorted ZO products
  • TAH hat

$600 Value

Louisiana State Park 3 Night Stay item
Louisiana State Park 3 Night Stay
$125

Starting bid

Three night park stay to use at any Louisiana State Park


Donated by Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser


$450 Value

Private Event at The Proper Great Room item
Private Event at The Proper Great Room
$1

Starting bid

Private event at The Proper Great Room located in Hammond, LA.


Celebrate your special occasion in style with a private event rental at The Property Great Room, Hammond's charming boutique venue. Book at least 30 days in advance; date subject to availability.


$795 Value

5th Grade Whiskey Basket item
5th Grade Whiskey Basket item
5th Grade Whiskey Basket
$200

Starting bid

  • Whiskey Smoker Kit
  • Old Fashion Cocktail Kit
  • The Art of Mixology Book
  • Smoke Wagon Bourbon
  • Maker's Mark Whiskey
  • New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon
  • Bailey's Chocolate Liquor
  • 25 oz Whiskey Decanter & Glasses
  • Glencairn Glass
  • Bourbon Flavored Fudge & Decanter
  • Jack Daniel's Barrel Puzzle
  • El Guapo Craft Cocktail Mixers
  • Lighter & Cutter Set
  • Large Whiskey Stones
  • Waterproof Black Playing Cards
  • Mixoology & Craft Whiskey SEt
  • Total Wine Gift Card

$475 Value

6th Grade Wine and Charcuterie Basket item
6th Grade Wine and Charcuterie Basket item
6th Grade Wine and Charcuterie Basket
$100

Starting bid

  • Large board set
  • Football board
  • LA board
  • 3 bottles of wine
  • Glass serving tray
  • 3 B books
  • Wine appetizer plates
  • Accessories, charms, towels & coasters
  • Weekender bag
  • Wine cooler bag
  • Yeti cocktail shaker
  • $100 Amazon gift card

$595 Value

Botox with Dr. Jenna Graham item
Botox with Dr. Jenna Graham
$150

Starting bid

30 units of botox with Dr. Jenna Graham at Graham Dental Care.

Beau Chene Country Club item
Beau Chene Country Club
$100

Starting bid

Four rounds of golf consisting of 18 holes of golf play and associated green fees.

Framed LSU Hat Autographed by Kade Anderson item
Framed LSU Hat Autographed by Kade Anderson
$45

Starting bid

Autographed Kade Anderson LSU Baseball Hat in Frame

 

(Value: Priceless)

Organizing with Leslie item
Organizing with Leslie
$50

Starting bid

3 hour session of organizing. Valued at $261.

George Bass item
George Bass
$100

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card

8th Grade Spa Basket item
8th Grade Spa Basket
$125

Starting bid

  • Woodhouse Spa Gift Certificate
  • Flo & Glo IV Wellness Lounge Gift Certificate
  • Spongelle Bath Sponge
  • Mini Bath Bombs
  • Face Mask
  • Dr Teals Lavender Salts
  • Foot Masks
  • Shower Steamers

$297 Value

PKD & PPk Baking with the Kids Basket item
PKD & PPk Baking with the Kids Basket item
PKD & PPk Baking with the Kids Basket item
PKD & PPk Baking with the Kids Basket
$100

Starting bid

·        Instaprint camera

·        Betty Crocker mini cupcake maker

·        Wooden cooking and baking set

·        Adjustable chef hat and apron

·        Chef hat

·        "Lets Cook Together" Cookbook

·        "Kitchen Science Experiments" Book

·        "The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs" Book

·        Peanut butter cookie mix

·        Birthday cake cookie mix

·        Chocolate chunk pan cookie mix

·        Blueberry muffin mix

·        Reese's brownie mix

·        Pancake and waffle mix

·        Popcorn movie night set

·        Cookie stamps

·        Silicone cake pans

·        Gold dust

·        Hot chocolate mix

$250 Value

LCPC Merch Basket item
LCPC Merch Basket item
LCPC Merch Basket
$100

Starting bid

  • Golden Lily Bow ($30)
  • Car Magnet ($10)
  • Spirit Cup ($25)
  • Wine Tumbler ($20)
  • Youth Jets Hat ($15)
  • Jets Bow Hat ($28)
  • Jets Purse Strap ($50)
  • Women's Moisture Wick Shirt ($25)
  • LC Hooded Sweatshirt ($30)
  • Short Sleeve Sweater Shirt ($65)

$298 Value

Color Harmony- Interior item
Color Harmony- Interior item
Color Harmony- Interior
$45

Starting bid

  • 2 interior rooms or 1 cabinet color consultation valued at $275
  • St Tammany Parish Only
Color Harmony- Exterior item
Color Harmony- Exterior item
Color Harmony- Exterior
$45

Starting bid

  • Exterior paint consultation valued at $325
  • St Tammany Parish Only
Katie Ulmer Photography Petite Session item
Katie Ulmer Photography Petite Session
$125

Starting bid

Petite session great for one immediate family.


Session includes 20 minutes & 8 digital imaged.


$325 Value


St Tammany Only

SLENT- Volbella item
SLENT- Volbella
$100

Starting bid

1 syringe of Volbella filler by Dr. Jason Guillot at SELNT.

SLENT- Vollure item
SLENT- Vollure
$100

Starting bid

1 syringe of Vollure filler by Dr. Jason Guillot at SELNT.

SLENT- Botox item
SLENT- Botox
$375

Starting bid

50 units of Botox by Dr. Jason Guillot at SELNT.

Altitude item
Altitude
$75

Starting bid

Altitude Rookie Birthday Party for 10

Urban Air item
Urban Air
$100

Starting bid

One free basic birthday party at a party table for 10.


$229 Value

Legacy Lane Boutique item
Legacy Lane Boutique
$150

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card

Pelican Pointe Car Wash item
Pelican Pointe Car Wash
$100

Starting bid

*10 Best Washes ($240 Credit)

*Logo Hat or Shirt

*Glass Cleaner

*Tire Cleaner

*Leather Conditioner

*ArmorAll Cleaning Sponge

*ArmorAll Protectant Sponge

*Microfiber Towel

*Air Freshener

Autographed LSU Baseball Card- Kade Anderson item
Autographed LSU Baseball Card- Kade Anderson item
Autographed LSU Baseball Card- Kade Anderson
$75

Starting bid

Autographed Kade Anderson LSU Baseball Card in Case


(Value: Priceless)

Archbishop Hannan Summer Camp item
Archbishop Hannan Summer Camp item
Archbishop Hannan Summer Camp
$80

Starting bid

One week at 2026 sports summer camp


(Valued at $200)

Hair by Rachele $200 Gift Certificate item
Hair by Rachele $200 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$200 gift card to Hair by Rachele including earring set and travel hair spray.

The French Mix item
The French Mix
$100

Starting bid

$200 gift card

LC Summer Camp item
LC Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

One week of Lake Castle summer camp for Summer 2026.

Northshore Orthodontics item
Northshore Orthodontics
$50

Starting bid

Custom Bleach Trays with Bleach

  • custom fitted bleach trays made in office by Dr. Rebecca deVerges
  • includes beach for bleach trays
  • Value $200
Little Artist- Kindergarten item
Little Artist- Kindergarten
$75

Starting bid

Kindergarten Little Artist Session for 2026-2027 School Year with Mrs. Jenkins. Valued at $200.

Little Artist- 1st Grade item
Little Artist- 1st Grade
$75

Starting bid

1st Grade Little Artist Session for 2026-2027 School Year with Mrs. Ryals. Valued at $200.

Little Artist- 2nd Grade item
Little Artist- 2nd Grade
$75

Starting bid

2nd Grade Little Artist Session for 2026-2027 School Year with Mrs. Fair. Valued at $200.


2nd GRADE ONLY

Kismet Cosmetics item
Kismet Cosmetics
$20

Starting bid

Glitter Party valued at $200

NEAT Method New Orleans item
NEAT Method New Orleans
$50

Starting bid

  • Three hours of professional organizing services with two NEAT method organizers
  • One copy of The NEAT Method Organizing Recipe Book

$535 Total Value

Johnson Diamond Jewelers item
Johnson Diamond Jewelers
$50

Starting bid

  • Three jewelry appraisals
  • Three jewelry inspections
  • Three jewelry cleanings
3rd Grade Coffee Basket item
3rd Grade Coffee Basket item
3rd Grade Coffee Basket item
3rd Grade Coffee Basket
$400

Starting bid

-Keurig K-Duo Hot and Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coﬀee Maker $149.99


-Brumate Nav 35 oz Travel

Tumbler $35.99


HydroJug Coﬀee Traveler 20 oz. Mug $29.99


Owala Smooth Sip Coﬀee Tumbler $24.99


Stainless SteelThermo Insulated Bottle with Cup Set $23.99


Kepwarm Self Heating Coﬀee Mug $59.99


BrewMOO Cold Brew Coﬀee Maker Pitcher Glass $38.28


Cafe Moka Flavors of the World $14.99


Glass Coﬀee Canister Set $37.50


Coﬀee Canister Stainless $24.98


Storck Merci Petits $8.95


96North Luxury Coﬀee Soy Candle 3 Wick $24.95


Chocolate Flavored Shakable Topping $9.99


Starbucks Ground Coﬀee - Blonde Roast,

Veranda Blend $21.86


Donut Shop Regular -Single Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods $24.00


Starbucks Veranda Blend K-Cup Pods $32.97


Donut Shop Regular - Single Serve

Keurig K-Cup Pods $32.97


Donut Shop Vanilla Latte Single Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods

$15.94


Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Keurig Single-Serve Pods $14.95


Coﬀee Mug Set -Set of 6 $36.99


Coﬀee Mug Holder Tree $16.99


Milk Frother Wand for Coﬀee - Rechargeable $24.99


Wooden Coﬀee Bar Sign $9.99


Coﬀee Lovers Queen Spoon $7.99


Coﬀee Kitchen Towel $12.99


Coﬀee Kitchen Waﬄe Towels Set of 4 $19.99


Coﬀee Spoon Rest $7.99


Black Stainless Steel Spoons Set of 4 $9.88


Wooden Coﬀee Stirrers $8.99


Coﬀee Novelty Socks $9.99


Black COORUG Coﬀee Mat - Coﬀee Bar $9.99


The Reminding Gift Cards $40.00


Cajun Encounters- Gift Basket item
Cajun Encounters- Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Cajun Encounters gift basket including various swamp themed gift shop items plus swamp tour gift certificate for 4 guests.


$300 Value


(Picture coming soon)

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