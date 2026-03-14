Lake Central High School Athletic Booster Club's 2026 Support the Tribe Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Puntillo and Crane gift certificate for treatment and a Stanley cooler.
Value: $1600
Starting bid
Value $315
Starting bid
Value $75
Starting bid
Football helmet and gift basket
value: $340
Starting bid
Massage gift certificate and items to self pamper!
Value: $125
Starting bid
Value : $500
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Class of 2026 Commencement Ceremony.
value: priceless
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Class of 2026 Commencement Ceremony.
value: priceless
Starting bid
1 VIP parking pass to the Class of 2026 Commencement Ceremony.
value: priceless
Starting bid
Value:$225 includes one golf bay for 2 hours, small appetizer, one large 1 topping pizza, 4 large draft beers.
Starting bid
Value: $275 includes; Yeti Day Trip 14L bag, 2 yeti tumblers, a 6 pack of Modelo, a bottle of cabernet sauvignon, & a bottle of Tito’s Vodka.
Starting bid
Value: $255. Includes, Stanley Julienne Midi Soft Cooler Bag, Stanley water bottle, LC blanket, phone charger, JBL to go speaker (GO4) & Albanese candy!
Starting bid
Value: $280 ; includes two golf passes, $40 gift certificate for a massage, Adult Large LC Tank top, White Hawk Hat, 2 bags of tees, six titlest golf balls & a White Hawk Vanity Plate
Starting bid
Value:$300. Includes: Two coupons for one green fee and golf cart and two coupons for a foursome. $40 gift card for a massage. Adult medium- long sleeve shirt and a tank top
Starting bid
Value: $100. includes framed poster , t shirt & Championship Reserve CA Cabernet Sauvignon
Starting bid
Value:$200+ includes: case lime lager, 2 bottles of Dark Lord, 12 pack 3 unique Geezers- Foggy Geezer, The Imperial Geezer & Lil’ Geezer
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