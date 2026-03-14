Lake Central High School Athletic Booster Club

Hosted by

Lake Central High School Athletic Booster Club

About this event

Lake Central High School Athletic Booster Club's 2026 Support the Tribe Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1112 US-41, Schererville, IN 46375, USA

Puntillo and Crane Gift Certificate and cooler item
Puntillo and Crane Gift Certificate and cooler
$200

Starting bid

Puntillo and Crane gift certificate for treatment and a Stanley cooler.

Value: $1600

Ultimate Adult tailgate item
Ultimate Adult tailgate
$200

Starting bid

Value $315

Margarita Fun item
Margarita Fun
$40

Starting bid

Value $75

Football Team Basket item
Football Team Basket item
Football Team Basket
$150

Starting bid

Football helmet and gift basket

value: $340

Pamper Me Basket item
Pamper Me Basket
$100

Starting bid

Massage gift certificate and items to self pamper!

Value: $125

Pingoy Portraits $500 gift certificate item
Pingoy Portraits $500 gift certificate
$150

Starting bid

Value : $500

2 tickets to LCHS Graduation item
2 tickets to LCHS Graduation
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Class of 2026 Commencement Ceremony.

value: priceless

2 tickets to LCHS Graduation item
2 tickets to LCHS Graduation
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Class of 2026 Commencement Ceremony.

value: priceless

One Parking pass for the LCHS Graduation item
One Parking pass for the LCHS Graduation
$25

Starting bid

1 VIP parking pass to the Class of 2026 Commencement Ceremony.

value: priceless

Black Birdie 2 hours of Golf Simulator + item
Black Birdie 2 hours of Golf Simulator +
$100

Starting bid

Value:$225 includes one golf bay for 2 hours, small appetizer, one large 1 topping pizza, 4 large draft beers.

Tailgate & Go! item
Tailgate & Go!
$110

Starting bid

Value: $275 includes; Yeti Day Trip 14L bag, 2 yeti tumblers, a 6 pack of Modelo, a bottle of cabernet sauvignon, & a bottle of Tito’s Vodka.

Tailgate Fun! item
Tailgate Fun!
$100

Starting bid

Value: $255. Includes, Stanley Julienne Midi Soft Cooler Bag, Stanley water bottle, LC blanket, phone charger, JBL to go speaker (GO4) & Albanese candy!

White Hawk Country Club Golf Basket ⛳️ item
White Hawk Country Club Golf Basket ⛳️
$120

Starting bid

Value: $280 ; includes two golf passes, $40 gift certificate for a massage, Adult Large LC Tank top, White Hawk Hat, 2 bags of tees, six titlest golf balls & a White Hawk Vanity Plate

Palmira Golf Basket item
Palmira Golf Basket
$125

Starting bid

Value:$300. Includes: Two coupons for one green fee and golf cart and two coupons for a foursome. $40 gift card for a massage. Adult medium- long sleeve shirt and a tank top

IU National Championship Gear item
IU National Championship Gear
$45

Starting bid

Value: $100. includes framed poster , t shirt & Championship Reserve CA Cabernet Sauvignon

3Floyds Basket item
3Floyds Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value:$200+ includes: case lime lager, 2 bottles of Dark Lord, 12 pack 3 unique Geezers- Foggy Geezer, The Imperial Geezer & Lil’ Geezer

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!