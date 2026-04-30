Lake City Arts Shop

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Paperback book of Go As a River by internationally acclaimed author Shelley Read.
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Book by local author Dave Dayvault
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Book by local author/artist Yolie Brown
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Book by local author/artist Yolie Brown
Price includes tax
Price includes tax
Price includes tax
Features art by Rebecca Romanowski
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Features art by Rebecca Romanowski
Price includes tax
price includes tax
Price includes tax
Price includes tax
Set of 12 colored pencils
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Set of 24 colored pencils
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set of 12 chalk pastels
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watercolor travel kit with paints, brush, pencil and pen
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Price includes tax
Price includes tax
Price includes tax
Price includes tax
Price includes tax
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