Lake City Arts

Offered by

Lake City Arts

Lake City Arts Shop

Go As a River item
Go As a River
$16

Paperback book of Go As a River by internationally acclaimed author Shelley Read.

Price includes tax

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Trailheads of Hinsdale County item
Trailheads of Hinsdale County
$27.29

Book by local author Dave Dayvault

Price includes tax

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This is Lila item
This is Lila
$27.29

Book by local author/artist Yolie Brown

Price includes tax

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Just…..here item
Just…..here
$27.29

Book by local author/artist Yolie Brown

Price includes tax

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Ripple Keeper item
Ripple Keeper
$21.83

Price includes tax

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Ripple Giver item
Ripple Giver
$10.92

Price includes tax

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Notebook item
Notebook
$16.37

Features art by Rebecca Romanowski

Price includes tax

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Tote bag item
Tote bag
$16.37

Features art by Rebecca Romanowski

Price includes tax

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Acrylic Paints item
Acrylic Paints
$4.37

price includes tax

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12 x 16 canvas item
12 x 16 canvas
$8.73

Price includes tax

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8x10 Canvas item
8x10 Canvas
$6.55

Price includes tax

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Prismacolor pencils item
Prismacolor pencils
$15.83

Set of 12 colored pencils

Price includes tax

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Prismacolor Pencils item
Prismacolor Pencils
$29.20

Set of 24 colored pencils

Price includes tax

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Blick Studio Pastels item
Blick Studio Pastels
$9.28

set of 12 chalk pastels

Price includes tax

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Art Supply Pouch item
Art Supply Pouch
$16.37

watercolor travel kit with paints, brush, pencil and pen

Price includes tax

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Watercolor Brush item
Watercolor Brush
$10.40

Price includes tax

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Synthetic brush item
Synthetic brush
$2.18

Price includes tax

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Kneaded Eraser item
Kneaded Eraser
$1.09

Price includes tax

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Gum Eraser item
Gum Eraser
$1.09

Price includes tax

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Drawing Pencil item
Drawing Pencil
$1.09

Price includes tax

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