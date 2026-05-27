State of Connecticut Greater Bridgeport Community Mental Health Center

Hosted by

State of Connecticut Greater Bridgeport Community Mental Health Center

About this event

Lake Compounce Staff & Family Trip

185 Enterprise Dr

Bristol, CT 06010, USA

General Admission
$62.98

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and 2hour catering in the Pavillion.

Staff Ealy Bird Ticket
$42.98
Available until Jun 30

Staff Early Bird Ticket can only be used for DMHAS staff member and one per staff. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and 2hour catering in the Pavillion.

DMHAS Staff Ticket
$52.98

Staff Ticket can only be used for DMHAS staff member and one per staff. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and 2hour catering in the Pavillion.

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