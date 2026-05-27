Lake Compounce Staff & Family Trip

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and 2hour catering in the Pavillion.
Staff Early Bird Ticket can only be used for DMHAS staff member and one per staff. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and 2hour catering in the Pavillion.
Staff Ticket can only be used for DMHAS staff member and one per staff. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and 2hour catering in the Pavillion.
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