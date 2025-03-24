Lake Dunlap Area Volunteer Fire Department's Fundraising Raffle 2025
addExtraDonation
$
Lake Dunlap Area Volunteer Fire Department
$100
Lake Dunlap Area Volunteer Fire Department
- 24' Trifecta Boat with Boatmate Trailer
- $100/Per Ticket
- Drawing Date 8/4/25
- Lake Dunlap will contact the winner and schedule a pickup date and time
- Winner will have 30 Days to claim their prize.
Lake Dunlap Area Volunteer Fire Department
- 24' Trifecta Boat with Boatmate Trailer
- $100/Per Ticket
- Drawing Date 8/4/25
- Lake Dunlap will contact the winner and schedule a pickup date and time
- Winner will have 30 Days to claim their prize.