Lake Dunlap Area Volunteer Fire Department's Fundraising Raffle 2025

Lake Dunlap Area Volunteer Fire Department - 24' Trifecta Boat with Boatmate Trailer - $100/Per Ticket - Drawing Date 8/4/25 - Lake Dunlap will contact the winner and schedule a pickup date and time - Winner will have 30 Days to claim their prize.

Lake Dunlap Area Volunteer Fire Department - 24' Trifecta Boat with Boatmate Trailer - $100/Per Ticket - Drawing Date 8/4/25 - Lake Dunlap will contact the winner and schedule a pickup date and time - Winner will have 30 Days to claim their prize.

seeMoreDetailsMobile