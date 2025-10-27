Support Lake Erie Folk Fest and More!

Show a little love
$50

We love you too! and we'll show it by saving you one ticket to the evening concert.

Love Enough for Two
$100

Double the good vibes! We'll save you two tickets.

Big-Hearted Backer
$250

Your support means so much to us! We'll save you two tickets in our VIP section, two T-shirts and a very special place in our hearts.

Love in the daytime
$500

You can help us keep all our daytime workshops and more FREE and accesible to all!

Jamming Year-Round
$1,000

We all love the jams - and we make them free, at Lake Erie Folk Fest and all year round. Your support helps build the community, and the community loves you for it.

What's Your Love Language?
$2,500

Whatever amount is meaningful to you - we appreciate you!

