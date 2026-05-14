Grand Prairie Metro Rotary Foundation Inc

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Grand Prairie Metro Rotary Foundation Inc

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Lake Joe Pool Pumpkin Run School Challenge Registration Form

Registration with Tshirt - Size YS item
Registration with Tshirt - Size YS
$20

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.

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Registration with Tshirt - Size YM item
Registration with Tshirt - Size YM
$20

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.

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Registration with Tshirt - Size YL item
Registration with Tshirt - Size YL
$20

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.

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Registration with Tshirt - Size AS item
Registration with Tshirt - Size AS
$20

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.

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Registration with Tshirt - Size AM item
Registration with Tshirt - Size AM
$20

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.

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Registration with Tshirt - Size AL item
Registration with Tshirt - Size AL
$20

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.

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Registration with Tshirt - Size AXL item
Registration with Tshirt - Size AXL
$20

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.

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Registration with Tshirt - Size AXXL item
Registration with Tshirt - Size AXXL
$20

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.

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