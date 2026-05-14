Lake Joe Pool Pumpkin Run School Challenge Registration Form

In consideration of your acceptance of this entry, I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, forever release and discharge any and all participating race sponsors and the directors, officers, employees, and agents of such parties, for any and all injuries in any manner arising or resulting from my participation in said race. I attest and verify that I have full knowledge of the risks involved in the race. I attest and verify that I will assume and pay my own medical and emergency expenses, and that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this race. I release the rights to any and all photographic material and computer information Lake Joe Pool 10k and Pumpkin Fest Inc., may wish to release for this event without obligation to me.