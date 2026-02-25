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About this event
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The George Dunham & the Bird Dogs Concert Sponsor receives the follow benefits:
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The Athlete's Village Sponsor receives the follow benefits:
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2026 Lake Lewisville Dragon Boat Festival Corporate Team Registration Each team receives:
2026 Lake Lewisville Dragon Boat Festival Nonprofit Team Registration. Each team receives:
2026 Lake Lewisville Dragon Boat Festival Individual Paddler Registration (must be 16 years or older). Paddler will receive:
Tent-only package Includes:
Continental breakfast, juices, sodas, and catered lunch for 40 people (all provided on Saturday)
Generator add-on package Includes:
Pole-mount fan add-on package Includes:
String globe lights add-on package Includes:
Tables only add-on package includes:
$
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