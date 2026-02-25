Serve Denton

Hosted by

Serve Denton

About this event

Lake Lewisville Dragon Boat Festival

101 Highland Village Rd

Highland Village, TX 75077, USA

George Dunham & The Bird Dogs Concert Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive -

The George Dunham & the Bird Dogs Concert Sponsor receives the follow benefits:

  • Company named George Dunham & the Bird Dogs Concert Sponsor
  • Promotion of your company in connection with the festival in Team Support Meetings—reaching business leaders and their staff.
  • Signage throughout Athlete’s Village, and displayed on Athlete’s Village Gate
  • Logo included in Official Team Photos—Athlete’s Village banner and gate serve as the backdrop for team photos
  • Logo included on team cups • 3 passes to VIP Sponsor Tent
  • Link to company website from event homepage
  • Registration for two Dragon Boat teams
  • Logo on official event T-shirt and event banner
  • Promotion of company on festival website and social media
  • Three (3) VIP parking passes
Athlete's Village Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive -

The Athlete's Village Sponsor receives the follow benefits:

  • Company named Athlete’s Village Sponsor
  • Promotion of your company in connection with the festival in Team Support Meetings—reaching business leaders and their staff.
  • Signage throughout Athlete’s Village, and displayed on Athlete’s Village Gate
  • Logo included in Official Team Photos—Athlete’s Village banner and gate serve as the backdrop for team photos
  • Logo included on team cups • 3 passes to VIP Sponsor Tent
  • Link to company website from event homepage
  • Registration for two Dragon Boat teams
  • Logo on official event T-shirt and event banner
  • Promotion of company on festival website and social media
  • Three (3) VIP parking passes


Kick-Off Party Sponsor
$2,500

Exclusive -

  • Company name featured in Kick-Off Party “Dragon Boat Kick Off Party hosted by ‘company’”
  • Banner and logo featured on stage during party night
  • Logo prominently included on marketing materials, such as posters and signs
  • A 10 x 10 space for a sponsorship booth for your company promotions during the Kick-Off Party
  • Link to company website from event page
  • Registration for one Dragon Boat Team and priority team practice scheduling
  • Logo on official event t-shirt
  • Logo and company promotions on festival website and social media
  • Logo on event banner
Children's Zone Sponsor
$1,000

Exclusive -

  • Banner and logo prominently displayed in Children’s Area and throughout the event venue
  • Kids activities to feature company as a promotion
  • Logo prominently included on marketing materials, such as posters and signs
  • Link to company website from event page
  • Registration for one Dragon Boat Team and priority team practice scheduling
  • Logo on official event t-shirt
  • Logo and company promotions on festival website and social media
  • Logo on event banner
Drummer's Parade Sponsor
$1,000

Exclusive -

  • Banner and logo prominently displayed during Drummers’ Parade
  • Opportunity for company representative to present award
  • Company mentioned on stage during race day
  • Logo included on marketing materials
  • One Dragon Boat Registration and priority team practice scheduling
  • Link to company website from event page
  • Logo on official event t-shirt
  • Logo on event banner
VIP Zone Sponsor
$500

Exclusive -

  • Company featured as VIP Zone Sponsor in all promotions
  • Banner and logo featured on designated area throughout event
  • Logo prominently included on marketing materials
  • Link to company website from event page
  • Logo on official event t-shirt
  • Logo and company promotions on festival website and social media
  • Logo on event banner
Fueling Station Sponsor
$500
  • Banner/logo prominently displayed in major parking areas and on all transport vehicles
  • Logo displayed on festival banner
  • Company mentioned from stage during race day
  • Logo included on marketing materials, such as posters and signs
  • Link to company website from event page
  • One Dragon Boat Registration and priority team practice scheduling
  • Logo on official event t-shirt
Corporate Team Registration
$1,250

2026 Lake Lewisville Dragon Boat Festival Corporate Team Registration Each team receives:

  • Company name on the official event t-shirt
  • 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
  • One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
  • Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
  • Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
  • 25 festival drinking cups
Nonprofit / Community Team Registration
$1,000

2026 Lake Lewisville Dragon Boat Festival Nonprofit Team Registration. Each team receives:

  • 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
  • One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
  • Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
  • Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
  • 25 festival drinking cups
Individual Paddler
$50

2026 Lake Lewisville Dragon Boat Festival Individual Paddler Registration (must be 16 years or older). Paddler will receive:

  • One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
  • Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
  • Festival drinking cup
Athlete's Village Tent & Tables
$500

Tent-only package Includes:

  • One (1) 20x20-ft. tent
  • Two (2) tables
Team Food & Beverage
$500

Continental breakfast, juices, sodas, and catered lunch for 40 people (all provided on Saturday)

Generator Add-on
$200

Generator add-on package Includes:

  • One (1) 2,000-watt inverter generator with gas (refills at team expense)
Pole-Mount Fan Add-on
$50

Pole-mount fan add-on package Includes:

  • One (1) pole mount fan (needs generator to function)
String Globe Lights Add-on
$40

String globe lights add-on package Includes:

  • One (1) set of string globe lights (illuminates a 20x20-ft tent; needs generator to function)
Tables Only Add-on
$40

Tables only add-on package includes:

  • Two (2) tables
Add a donation for Serve Denton

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