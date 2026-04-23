Lake Minnetonka Sunset Social

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About this event
Set sail for an unforgettable summer evening on Lake Minnetonka. This exclusive experience includes a private boat cruise, happy hour on the water, and a delicious dinner with beverages included. Departing from downtown Excelsior, you’ll enjoy stunning views, great company, and a relaxed, joy-filled atmosphere. Limited to just 10 guests for an intimate and memorable night on the lake.
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