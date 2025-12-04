Lake Norman Christian School

Hosted by

Lake Norman Christian School

About this event

Sales closed

Lake Norman Christian School's Silent Auction - Sponsored by Keffer Mazda

Pick-up location

14101 Stumptown Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078, USA

Steph Curry Hand-Painted Tile item
Steph Curry Hand-Painted Tile
$1,500

Starting bid

Own a hand-painted tile by Steph Curry during his time at Christian Montessori. Carefully preserved during the building renovation, this special keepsake represents both humble beginnings and extraordinary achievement.

Seth Curry Hand-Painted Tile item
Seth Curry Hand-Painted Tile
$1,500

Starting bid

Own a hand-painted tile by Seth Curry during his time at Christian Montessori. Carefully preserved during the building renovation, this special keepsake represents both humble beginnings and extraordinary achievement.

Movie & Ice Cream w/ Mrs. King
$100

Starting bid

Treat your child to a memorable outing with one of LKNC’s favorites—Mrs. King!
The winning student will enjoy a fun-filled trip to the movies with Mrs. King, complete with a delicious ice cream treat afterward. It’s the perfect blend of laughter, relaxation, and sweet surprises!

This one-of-a-kind experience offers quality time, special conversation, and a chance for your child to make joyful memories with a principal who loves spending time with her students.

A priceless experience your child will never forget!

First in Carline for the 2026–2027 School Year
$250

Starting bid

Skip the wait and enjoy the ultimate convenience! The winning family will receive First in Carline privileges for the entire 2026–2027 school year. No more rushing, lining up early, or navigating the daily carline hustle—you’ll have the first spot reserved just for you every day.

Perfect for busy families, this VIP perk makes drop-off and pick-up smoother, faster, and stress-free. It’s a priceless time-saver and one of our most popular auction items!

Don’t miss your chance to claim the best spot on campus—every day, all year long!

Dr. Williams for a Day!
$150

Starting bid

What if a student could step into the role of a leader for a day?

At this year’s gala, one student will have the unforgettable opportunity to be Dr. Williams for a Day — attending meetings, making decisions, and experiencing leadership firsthand.

It’s more than a fun experience. It’s a chance to inspire confidence, spark ambition, and show our students that they, too, can lead.

Support this moment. Invest in their future.

4 Front Row Tickets to LKNC’s The Little Mermaid
$100

Starting bid

Be part of the magic from the best seats in the house! Enjoy four exclusive front row tickets to LKNC’s production of The Little Mermaid. Experience the music, talent, and unforgettable performances up close as our incredible students bring this beloved story to life.

A perfect night out for family or friends — and a chance to support the arts at LKNC in style! 

Holly Gernatt Photography
$350

Starting bid

Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a professional photography session by Holly Gernatt Photography. Whether celebrating a family milestone, senior year, or simply updating portraits, this session offers a personalized experience and beautiful, timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.

An incredible opportunity to create lasting memories — valued at $425.

Charlotte 49ers Fan Swag Package
$175

Starting bid

  • 2 Branded Car Flags
  • 2 White YETI 20oz Rambler Tumblers with Logo
  • 2 12oz Can Koozies
  • 1 Flat-Bill Charlotte Baseball Fitted Hat
  • 1 Custom Beaded Charlotte Purse Strap
  • 1 Charlotte Garden Flag
Keffer Mazada Car Detail Package
$150

Starting bid

The Keffer Mazda Car Detail Package is a comprehensive cleaning service designed to keep your vehicle looking and feeling like new. This package includes a thorough interior and exterior detailing process, carefully removing dirt, grime, and buildup while enhancing your vehicle’s overall appearance. From a deep interior clean to a polished exterior finish, every detail is addressed with professional care and high-quality products.

Perfect for maintaining your cars value and showroom shine, this package helps protect your investment while delivering a refreshed, spotless driving experience.

Davidson Strength and Fitness
$100

Starting bid

Give your child a fun, active start while you jumpstart your own fitness journey! Our 8-Week Kids Fitness Class at Davidson Strength & Fitness is designed to build strength, coordination, confidence, and healthy habits in a supportive and energetic environment. Each session focuses on age-appropriate exercises, teamwork, and skill development to keep kids engaged and moving.


Davidson Strength and Fitness
$85

Starting bid

2 weeks of FREE unlimited membership, giving you full access to our classes and training sessions. It’s the perfect opportunity to prioritize your health while your child builds lifelong fitness skills.

Family Night Out Basket
$100

Starting bid

Treat your family to a memorable evening together with our Family Night Out basket! This experience includes a delicious dinner at Red Rocks Cafe, where you’ll enjoy a warm atmosphere and a menu full of family favorites. After dinner, head to the movies with included movie tickets for a fun big-screen experience everyone will love. End the night on a sweet note with dessert at Kilwins, famous for its handcrafted chocolates, creamy fudge, and irresistible ice cream.

Everything you need for a perfect night of great food, fun, and family memories — all wrapped up in one special package! 🍿🍨✨

Gourmet Entertaining & Cocktail Basket
$200

Starting bid

Elevate your next gathering with this beautifully curated Gourmet Entertaining & Cocktail Basket — perfect for hosting friends, celebrating special moments, or enjoying a cozy night in with style.

This elegant collection includes Terrapin Farms Red Pepper Jelly paired with Sea Salt Crackers and Soberdough Rosemary Brew Bread — ideal for creating a delicious charcuterie spread. Serve it all on a stylish cheese board, complete with a black and gold cheese knife set for a sophisticated touch.

Sip and savor with four Noble Mick’s single-serve craft cocktail mixes (Moscow Mule, Lavender Lemonade, Paloma, and Old Fashioned), or enjoy a glass of wine in the stunning set of two Marquis by Waterford crystal wine glasses. Complement your spread with Savannah Bee Company Tupelo Raw Honey for a naturally sweet addition.

Beautiful details complete the experience, including Marimekko lunch and cocktail napkins and four glass beaded flower-shaped coasters — adding charm and elegance to any table setting.

Whether you’re entertaining guests or indulging in a relaxing evening at home, this basket provides everything you need for a refined and memorable experience.

Approximate Value: $292

Luxe Movie Night
$100

Starting bid

Lights, camera, cozy! The Luxe Movie Night Basket, generously sponsored by First Grade, has everything you need for the ultimate at-home cinema experience. This fun and festive package includes classic popcorn, a variety of sweet movie candies, a soft cozy blanket, and a 3 ($15) movie gift card for the perfect night of entertainment.

Whether you’re planning a family movie night or a relaxing evening in, this basket delivers comfort, treats, and big-screen fun right from your couch. Grab the snacks, snuggle up, and enjoy the show! 🎬🍿

Beach Escape Basket
$150

Starting bid

Soak up the sunshine with the Beach & Summer Escape Basket, proudly sponsored by 2nd Grade! This ultimate fun-in-the-sun package is filled with everything your family needs for the perfect beach day.

The basket includes comfortable beach chairs and a convenient wagon with umbrella to easily carry and shade all your essentials. You’ll also find soft beach towels, a roomy beach bag, and plenty of extras to keep everyone happy — including buckets and squirt toys for endless seaside fun.

Bring on the action with Beach Volleyball, frisbee, football, and a Koosh paddle set — perfect for friendly competition and active family fun in the sand.

We’ve thought of the practical details, too! Aloe for soothing sun-kissed skin, first aid supplies, hand sanitizer, and trash bags help ensure your day stays safe, clean, and stress-free.

Whether you're planning sandy beach adventures, poolside lounging, or a relaxing day by the water, this basket has everything packed and ready to roll.

Get ready to unwind, explore, and make sunny memories all summer long! 🌞🏖️🌞🏖️ Approximate Value: $275

Pampered Pet Basket
$100

Starting bid

Treat your furry friend — or the pet lover in your life — to something special with the Pampered Pet Basket, proudly sponsored by Third Grade! This tail-wagging package is designed to give your beloved companion a little extra love and care.

The basket includes a $20 Chewy gift card and a $25 PetSmart gift card, giving you the flexibility to choose your pet’s favorite toys, treats, accessories, or essentials. To make life even easier, it also features a generous $100 UrbanSitter gift card, perfect for securing trusted pet care when you’re away or need an extra helping hand.

Whether you have a playful pup, a curious cat, or another cherished companion, this basket provides both fun and practical support for keeping your pet happy and well cared for.

Because every pet — and every pet parent — deserves a little extra love! 🐾

Luxury Spa Retreat Basket
$100

Starting bid

Indulge in relaxation with the Luxury Self-Care Retreat Basket, generously sponsored by 4th Grade. This beautifully curated collection is designed to bring a touch of everyday luxury and pampering right to your home.

Filled with premium self-care essentials including luxury shampoo and conditioner, nourishing soaps and lotions, a soft spa-style headband, and a beautiful bracelet for an added touch of elegance, this basket offers the perfect blend of beauty and indulgence. To inspire a little creativity and personal time, it also includes a $50 Paint gift card, making it easy to enjoy a relaxing artistic escape.

Whether you're treating yourself to a well-deserved reset or gifting it to someone special, this thoughtfully assembled package delivers comfort, style, and a refreshing dose of self-care.

Sit back, refresh, and enjoy a little well-deserved pampering.

Trump Golf & Golfer's Collection Basket
$450

Starting bid

Tee up the ultimate experience with the Golfer’s Collection Basket — a dream package for players who truly love the game. This incredible offering combines premium gear with exclusive rounds at some outstanding courses.

The basket includes Callaway Reva 12-count golf balls, Callaway golf tees, and a Callaway divot repair tool — perfect essentials for elevating your time on the course.

Even more exciting, this package features exceptional playing opportunities:

  • One round for four players at Irish Creek
  • One round for four players at The Country Club of Salisbury, including range access and cart
  • Four players at Trump International, including cart fees and range access

Whether you’re planning a memorable golf outing with friends or looking to treat the golfer in your life, this collection delivers premier courses and top-quality gear for an unforgettable experience.

A true hole-in-one for any golf enthusiast! ⛳

Lunch & Movie w/ Amy Rogers
$100

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Rogers for a fun-filled lunch and movie afternoon! Grab a bite, sit back, relax, and enjoy a great film together—it’s the perfect combo of food, friends, and fun! 🍿🎬

Daniel Kidd Golf Lesson
$150

Starting bid

Sharpen your swing with a personalized golf lesson for two with Daniel Kidd! Whether you’re beginners looking to learn the fundamentals or seasoned players hoping to fine-tune your skills, this private session offers expert instruction in a fun and supportive setting.

Enjoy one-on-one coaching, helpful tips to improve your technique, and quality time on the course or driving range. It’s the perfect experience for friends, couples, or golf buddies looking to elevate their game together. 

Chickens & Chips w/ Mrs. Wulf!
$100

Starting bid

You and a friend are invited to visit Mrs. Wulf’s chickens, help feed them a special treat, and enjoy some farmyard fun! Afterward, head to La Victoria Mexican Restaurant for a delicious lunch together. A perfect day of feathers, food, and friendship! 

2 Dozen Jamie Jordan Chocolate Chip Cookies – Homemade
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two dozen (24) freshly baked, homemade chocolate chip cookies made from Jamie Jordan’s classic recipe. These soft, chewy cookies are loaded with rich chocolate chips and baked to golden perfection. Perfect for parties, gifts, or satisfying your sweet tooth!

AirBNB Gift Card
$175

Starting bid

Gift card for AirBNB for $250!

Jetton Park w/ Ms. King
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the afternoon and a snack with Ms. King at Jetton Park!

Ultimate Color Dash Experience Package item
Ultimate Color Dash Experience Package
$250

Starting bid

Get ready to turn up the color! This exclusive Color Dash package gives two students the chance to participate in one of the most exciting events of the year — with no fundraising required!!

Package Includes:

  • Two official Color Dash t-shirts
  • Free Color Dash entry for two students (fundraising minimum waived) 500 Value
  • A Color Dash swag bag featuring color powder, a color shooter, and access to top-level prizes for both students!

This is the ultimate way to experience all the fun, energy, and vibrant memories of Color Dash — complete with VIP perks and bonus gear. Perfect for families who want to skip the fundraising and go straight to the celebration.

Don’t miss your chance to bid on this colorful experience!

Lunch & Movie w/ Mrs. Jones
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch and a movie with Mrs. Jones!

After School Fun with Mrs. Hopkins Experience
$50

Starting bid

Create a special memory with the After School Fun with Mrs. Hopkins Experience — a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your child and two friends!

This fun-filled afternoon includes time after school with Mrs. Hopkins, complete with delicious snacks and engaging games. It’s the perfect chance for laughter, connection, and extra fun in a relaxed, joyful setting.

Whether they’re playing favorite games, enjoying tasty treats, or simply spending quality time together, this experience promises smiles and lasting memories.

A sweet and simple way to make an ordinary school day extraordinary! 🎉

Gift Card Bundle Bonanza –
$150

Starting bid

Gift Card Bundle Bonanza –

Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a fantastic variety of gift cards perfect for dining, shopping, coffee runs, and a night out!

This exciting bundle includes:

  • Domino’s gift cards
  • $25 Amazon gift card
  • $20 Regal Cinemas gift card
  • $20 Starbucks gift card
  • $20 Krispy Kreme gift card
  • $50 Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse gift card

From pizza night and movie dates to gourmet dining and everyday essentials, this basket truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re planning a family night, a date night, or just want to stock up on go-to favorites, this package delivers convenience and fun.

Don’t miss your chance to grab this versatile bundle — a perfect treat for yourself or a great gift idea!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!