Lake Norman Christian School's Silent Auction - Sponsored by Keffer Mazda

Treat your child to a memorable outing with one of LKNC’s favorites—Mrs. King!

The winning student will enjoy a fun-filled trip to the movies with Mrs. King, complete with a delicious ice cream treat afterward. It’s the perfect blend of laughter, relaxation, and sweet surprises!

This one-of-a-kind experience offers quality time, special conversation, and a chance for your child to make joyful memories with a principal who loves spending time with her students.

A priceless experience your child will never forget!