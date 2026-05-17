Lake Norman Lacrosse Boosters Silent Auction - Wild Turkey Unicorns

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About this event
Starting bid
Bid on a chance to win two of the most-coveted annual releases from the Wild Turkey Distillery.
Wild Turkey Master's Keep - Beacon
Russell's Reserve 13YR (Spring 2025 bottling)
100% of the winning bid goes to the Lake Norman High School Lacrosse Booster's Club. We will only deliver these in person to the winning bidder within the state of NC. NO SHIPPING. Please only bid if you are able to meet a representative of LNHS Lacrosse Booster's Club in NC.
We will meet to deliver to the winning bidder within 7 days of auction end. Prize must be handed to someone 21+ years of age.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!