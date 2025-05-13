Lake Of Four Seasons Lions Club Memberships 2025

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About the memberships
No expiration
Primary Member
No expiration
Two Family Members
No expiration
Third family member and up.
No expiration
New member fee ($15.00) and full year membership ($77.00).
No expiration
New member fee ($15.00) plus half year membership ($38.50). Final half payment is due October 31st.
No expiration
Half year payments. First half due June 15th and second half due October 31st.
No expiration
Two family members, half payment
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