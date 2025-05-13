Lake Of Four Seasons Lions Club

Offered by

Lake Of Four Seasons Lions Club

About the memberships

Lake Of Four Seasons Lions Club Memberships 2025

Membership
$77

No expiration

Primary Member

Two Family Members
$122

No expiration

Two Family Members

3rd Family Member and up
$45

No expiration

Third family member and up.

New member fee and full year membership
$92

No expiration

New member fee ($15.00) and full year membership ($77.00).

New membership fee plus half year membership
$53.50

No expiration

New member fee ($15.00) plus half year membership ($38.50). Final half payment is due October 31st.

Membership half year
$38.50

No expiration

Half year payments. First half due June 15th and second half due October 31st.

Two member half payment membership
$61

No expiration

Two family members, half payment

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