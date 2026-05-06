Hosted by

Lake Park Choral Parents Association

About this event

Lake Park High School Choral Boosters Silent Auction

Brews and Chews item
Brews and Chews
$20

Starting bid

  • Pollyanna tee shirt
  • Pollyanna hat
  • $25 Pollyanna gift card
  • 2 Pilsner glasses
  • Assorted Snacks - jerky, pretzels, peanuts
  • $100 Tree Guys gift card

(Est. Value $190)


Don't want to wait to see if you win the auction? You can BUY THIS BASKET NOW -- see the link in the auction details!

Lynfred Bed & Breakfast item
Lynfred Bed & Breakfast
$75

Starting bid

  • Lynfred B&B overnight stay for 2 including wine tasting, tour and breakfast
  • 2022 Lynfred Dolcetto Graciano wine
  • 2 wine glasses
  • Certificate for 4 glasses of wine at Lynfred Winery
  • Breadsticks, chocolate

(Est. Value $530)

Sweet Relaxation item
Sweet Relaxation
$40

Starting bid

  • Laurel & Mayfair plush gray throw blanket
  • Beekman Body Care Set - Lavender Hand Cream, Body Cream, and Bar Soap
  • Happy by Chocolate - Tasting
  • $50 Delish Cakes gift card
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes - one free bundtlet per month for a year
  • Bella Ve Salon - haircut

(Est. Value $275)


Don't want to wait to see if you win the auction? You can BUY THIS BASKET NOW -- see the link in the auction details!

Birdies & Beverages item
Birdies & Beverages
$30

Starting bid

  • Cooler
  • Golf tees
  • 6-pack Titleist golf balls
  • Bloomingdale Golf Club - 18 holes of golf and golf cart for 2
  • $25 Rookies gift card
  • Belvidere Vodka

(Est. Value $230)


Don't want to wait to see if you win the auction? You can BUY THIS BASKET NOW -- see the link in the auction details!

Girls Night item
Girls Night
$30

Starting bid

  • Rock Star Nails - 3 mani gift cards
  • $50 Buon Johnny gift card 
  • Cooper’s Hawk Spritzy Sangria, mango dragonfruit
  • Blue Morpho Lavender Gin, plus 4-pack tonic
  • 3 pink cocktail glasses
  • Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast body care gift set
  • Hangover kit - Tylenol, Advil, makeup wipes, gum, eye masks, Liquid IV, Goodies

(Est. Value $250)


Don't want to wait to see if you win the auction? You can BUY THIS BASKET NOW -- see the link in the auction details!

Cheap Date item
Cheap Date
$15

Starting bid

  • $50 Pronto’s Pizza and Restaurant gift card
  • $25 Deltasonic gift card
  • Happy by Chocolate chocolate bark
  • Menchie’s gift cards ($10)

(Est. Value $90)


Don't want to wait to see if you win the auction? You can BUY THIS BASKET NOW -- see the link in the auction details!

Home Run & Hole in One item
Home Run & Hole in One
$40

Starting bid

  • Green Valley Driving Range certificate, large bucket of balls plus mini golf for 4
  • $40 Texas Roadhouse gift card
  • 2 Texas Roadhouse free sandwich coupons
  • Boomers ticket vouchers for 4
  • 2 Foam Hands
  • 4 Menchies gift cards
  • Snack assortment

(Est. Value $240)


Don't want to wait to see if you win the auction? You can BUY THIS BASKET NOW -- see the link in the auction details!

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