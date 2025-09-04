Illinois Congress Of Parents Teachers

Hosted by

Illinois Congress Of Parents Teachers

About this event

Lake Park PTA Affy Tapple Fundraiser

Peanut Caramel Apples
$2

Our most famous and popular product! A fresh, crisp apple is dipped in our famous homemade caramel and then rolled in crunchy peanuts.

Plain Caramel Apples
$2

Our famous caramel apple, but without the peanuts! Enjoy our fresh, crisp apples dipped in our famous homemade caramel.

Fall Sprinkle Caramel Apples
$2

A fresh, crisp apple is dipped in our famous caramel and then rolled in orange, yellow, and black Fall sprinkles.

Chocolaty Peanut Caramel Apples
$2

A fresh, crisp apple is dipped in our famous caramel and then rolled in chocolate chips & roasted, chopped peanuts.

Sour Zapple Caramel Apples
$2.50

A fresh, crisp apple is dipped in our famous caramel and then rolled in Wild Cherry Lemonade sour candy pieces

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!