Lake Placid Athletic Association Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Four member golf team registration.
Team registration includes greens fee, cart rental, BBQ dinner (Pork, chicken, crab legs, shrimp, sides, & unlimited drinks: beer, soda, water)
LPAA Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor
Sign at one of the Golf Tee Boxes.
Golf Tournament 3 x 5 Banner Sponsorship
Sign at the registration or dinner area of the course.
Good for 1 Mulligan during the golf tournament.
One Raffle ticket to be used during the golf tournament for raffle prizes on display. One ticket per entry to win the prize on display. $5.00 each or 5 for $20
LPAA is raffling off a Sig Sauer 9MM pistol. Only 52 cards/chances will be sold. $25 per playing card/chance for your chance to win a Sig Saucer 9MM pistol.
LPAA is raffling off a Smith & Wesson Shield X 9mm pistol. Only 52 cards/chances will be sold. $25 per playing card/chance for your chance to win a Smith & Wesson Shield X 9mm pistol.
LPAA Golf Tournament Dinner & Beverage Ticket.
Redeemable 3/7/26 at Sebring International Golf Resort: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.
Pulled Pork or 1/4 Chicken, Crab legs, Shrimp, Scalloped Potatoes, Baked Beans, Dinner Roll, Dessert, & Beverages (Beer, water, tea, & soda).
Enter for your chance to win your portion of a 50/50 Raffle.
Each ticket is $5.00 or 5 for $20. 1/2 of the proceeds go to the winner, 1/2 of the proceeds go to LPAA.
Closest to the pin contest.
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