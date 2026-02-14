Lake Placid Athletic Association Inc

Hosted by

Lake Placid Athletic Association Inc

About this event

Lake Placid Athletic Association Annual Golf Tournament

100 Clubhouse Ln

Sebring, FL 33876, USA

Golf Team
$500

Four member golf team registration.

Team registration includes greens fee, cart rental, BBQ dinner (Pork, chicken, crab legs, shrimp, sides, & unlimited drinks: beer, soda, water)


Hole Sponsor
$100

LPAA Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor

Sign at one of the Golf Tee Boxes.

Banner Sponsor
$500

Golf Tournament 3 x 5 Banner Sponsorship

Sign at the registration or dinner area of the course.

Mulligan
$10

Good for 1 Mulligan during the golf tournament.

Raffle Ticket
$5

One Raffle ticket to be used during the golf tournament for raffle prizes on display. One ticket per entry to win the prize on display. $5.00 each or 5 for $20

Sig Sauer 9mm Pistol Raffle
$25

LPAA is raffling off a Sig Sauer 9MM pistol. Only 52 cards/chances will be sold. $25 per playing card/chance for your chance to win a Sig Saucer 9MM pistol.

Smith & Wesson Shield X 9mm Pistol Raffle
$25

LPAA is raffling off a Smith & Wesson Shield X 9mm pistol. Only 52 cards/chances will be sold. $25 per playing card/chance for your chance to win a Smith & Wesson Shield X 9mm pistol.

BBQ Dinner & Beverage Ticket
$50

LPAA Golf Tournament Dinner & Beverage Ticket.

Redeemable 3/7/26 at Sebring International Golf Resort: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Pulled Pork or 1/4 Chicken, Crab legs, Shrimp, Scalloped Potatoes, Baked Beans, Dinner Roll, Dessert, & Beverages (Beer, water, tea, & soda).

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$5

Enter for your chance to win your portion of a 50/50 Raffle.

Each ticket is $5.00 or 5 for $20. 1/2 of the proceeds go to the winner, 1/2 of the proceeds go to LPAA.

Closest to the Pin
$10

Closest to the pin contest.

Add a donation for Lake Placid Athletic Association Inc

$

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