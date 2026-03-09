Lake Pleasant Veterans' Cruise

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Reserve one ticket for each person regardless of age. Proeeds use for boat crew gratuity.
This ticket is a space reservation only. Reserve one ticket for each person regardless of age. Use the discount “FREE” at check-out to reduce the price to free.
This ticket is a space reservation only. Reserve one ticket for each person regardless of age. Use the discount “FREE” at check-out to reduce the price to free.
$
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