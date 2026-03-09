Hosted by

Military Order of the Purple Heart 691 Sun Cities Chapter

About this event

Lake Pleasant Veterans' Cruise

40202 N 87th Ave

Peoria, AZ 85383, USA

Adult
$5

Reserve one ticket for each person regardless of age. Proeeds use for boat crew gratuity.

No-host dinner at Dillon's Bayou
$1

This ticket is a space reservation only. Reserve one ticket for each person regardless of age. Use the discount “FREE” at check-out to reduce the price to free.

Child
$1

This ticket is a space reservation only. Reserve one ticket for each person regardless of age. Use the discount “FREE” at check-out to reduce the price to free.

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