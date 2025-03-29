Lake Shore Chapter, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
Silent Auction - Purses with Purpose: An Afro-Caribbean Celebration of Culture & Cause
NOBU Hotel Chicago - Luxury Meets Tranquility -1 Night Stay
$125
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable stay at the NOBU Hotel Chicago, where modern elegance meets Japanese-inspired luxury. Nestled in the heart of the vibrant West Loop, this stylish retreat offers world-class hospitality, stunning city views, and access to the renowned Nobu Restaurant. Enjoy a one-night stay in a sophisticated and serene setting, perfect for a relaxing getaway or an indulgent city escape.
2 Night Stay at Sophy Hotel + $150 Meisler Kitchen Gift Card
$150
Starting bid
Luxury Weekend Getaway at Sophy Hyde Park-
Escape for an unforgettable two-night stay at the Sophy Hyde Park, a boutique hotel blending artistic elegance with modern comfort in one of Chicago’s most historic neighborhoods. Indulge in world-class hospitality while enjoying stylish accommodations, access to the fitness center & business center, and complimentary high-speed wireless internet to stay connected during your retreat.
Your experience is elevated with a $150 dining credit at Mesler Chicago, the hotel's acclaimed restaurant, where you’ll savor innovative dishes in a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're exploring Hyde Park’s rich culture, visiting nearby landmarks like the Museum of Science and Industry, or simply unwinding in luxury, this getaway promises the perfect balance of relaxation and refinement.
Approximate Value: $850
Exquisite Dining Experience for 4 at ETC Restaurant
$100
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience for four at ETC Restaurant Chicago, where bold flavors, artfully crafted dishes, and an inviting ambiance come together to create a truly exceptional meal. Known for its innovative take on contemporary cuisine, ETC offers a menu that highlights fresh, locally sourced ingredients and expertly prepared dishes that delight the senses.
Whether you're gathering for a special occasion or simply enjoying a night out with friends, this exclusive dinner for four promises a culinary journey filled with delicious flavors and warm hospitality. Savor every bite and make lasting memories at one of Chicago’s must-visit dining destinations!
Approximate Value: $400
1 Week Stay- Vacation Home in Union Pier, Michigan
$500
Starting bid
GREY MANOR, Set on a 1.25-acre wooded lot less than two miles from Town line Beach, this luxurious 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home is a vacation dream! Elegant furnishings and stylish decor, plus a pool, huge deck, and screened gazebo invite you to relax. Besides being near the majestic, crystalline sand beaches of Lake Michigan and great spots to eat, drink, and be merry in Union Pier, as well as its stylish boutiques and quaint antique shops, you’re also super-close to the many popular restaurants, coffee shops, distinguished art galleries, and unique shops of downtown New Buffalo.
Available April 2025 & October 2025 - April 2026
Not available Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years holidays
https://www.juniperholidayandhome.com/rentals/gray-haven
Approximate Value: $5000
Luxurious 1-Night Stay at The Langham, Chicago
$125
Starting bid
Experience unparalleled luxury with a one-night stay at The Langham, Chicago, an iconic five-star hotel renowned for its elegance, world-class service, and breathtaking views of the city skyline and Chicago River.
From the moment you step into the sophisticated surroundings, you’ll be immersed in timeless luxury, complete with spacious accommodations, plush amenities, and impeccable hospitality. Enjoy access to the hotel’s award-winning spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and stunning indoor pool for the ultimate relaxation.
Whether you're planning a romantic escape, a city retreat, or a well-deserved night of indulgence, The Langham promises an unforgettable experience of comfort and refinement in the heart of downtown Chicago.
$250 Marriott Gift card & Neutrogena Luxury Skincare Package
$75
Starting bid
Luxury Stay & Self-Care Package
Enjoy the ultimate getaway with a $250 Marriott gift card, perfect for a stay at any Marriott property of your choice. Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or a relaxing staycation, this gift card offers the flexibility to book a stay that suits your style.
To make your retreat even more indulgent, this package includes a beautiful Neutrogena bag filled with their premium skincare products, including their brand-new sunscreen options designed for all skin types. Protect and pamper your skin while you relax in luxury!
Exciting Adventures at ClimbZone-5 Fun-Filled Climb Packages
$50
Starting bid
Exciting Adventure: 5 ClimbZone Packages for a
Enjoy an unforgettable day of climbing and adventure with five ClimbZone packages! Perfect for families, friends, or a thrilling solo experience, ClimbZone offers unique themed climbing walls, interactive challenges, and a safe, fun environment for all ages. Get ready to reach new heights and create lasting memories!
Teatro ZinZanni Dinner and Show + Italian Leather hand bag
$50
Starting bid
A Night of Glamour & Elegance — Teatro ZinZanni + Italian Luxury Handbag. Experience a night of magic, laughter, and world-class entertainment with this incredible Teatro ZinZanni package for two! Enjoy a dazzling cabaret-style performance featuring acrobatics, comedy, and live music—all while indulging in a gourmet multi-course dinner. Located in the heart of Chicago, this immersive theatrical experience promises an unforgettable evening of elegance and excitement. Complement your night with the ultimate statement accessory — a stunning blue Italian leather handbag by designer Shawna Spenser. Handcrafted and imported from Italy, this elegant bag adds the perfect finishing touch to your evening look. This is your chance to indulge in high-end entertainment and timeless fashion — bid now and make it a night to remember!
Approximate Value: $250
5 Group Training Classes at Pro Fit Studio
$25
Starting bid
Elevate Your Fitness! A boutique studio located in Bronzeville, ProFit Studio is not just a gym; it’s a sanctuary for those seeking a transformative fitness experience that goes beyond the ordinary.
Jumpstart your fitness journey with five invigorating group training classes at Pro Fit Studio! Led by expert trainers, these dynamic sessions are designed to challenge and motivate you, whether you're looking to build strength, improve endurance, or boost overall wellness. Perfect for all fitness levels, this package offers a supportive and high-energy environment to help you reach your goals. Get ready to sweat, have fun, and transform your workout routine!
Approximate Value: $100 - Valid until 9/01/2025
https://profitstudiochicago.com
Flip, Jump & Play: 1-Day Summer Camp at City Club Gymnastics
$45
Starting bid
Flip, Jump & Play: One-Day Summer Camp at City Club Gymnastics
Give your child an unforgettable day of fun and fitness at City Club Gymnastics! This one-day summer camp experience is packed with exciting activities, including gymnastics training, obstacle courses, and team-building games. With expert coaches guiding the way, kids will build confidence, strength, and flexibility in a safe and engaging environment. Perfect for aspiring gymnasts or those just looking to try something new. This is a day they won’t forget!
Value: $144
Stages Chicago - Musical Theatre Camp
$75
Starting bid
A Week of Creativity: Summer Camp at Stages Chicago
Ignite your child's passion for the arts with a week of summer camp at Stages Chicago! This immersive experience is perfect for young performers who want to explore the world of theater, music, and dance. With expert instructors, your child will participate in fun and dynamic activities, including acting exercises, singing, dance routines, and performance preparation. By the end of the week, they'll have gained valuable skills, confidence, and a love for the performing arts. Whether your child is a seasoned performer or new to the stage, this camp promises a fun, creative, and unforgettable experience!
Approximate Value: $595
2 Tickets to Beauty and the Beast - Broadway in Chicago
$80
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Beauty and the Beast at Broadway in Chicago
Step into a magical world with two tickets to Beauty and the Beast at Broadway in Chicago! Experience the beloved Disney classic brought to life on stage with stunning choreography, magnificent costumes, and unforgettable music. This enchanting production will take you on a journey through the charming village and the mysterious enchanted castle, where the beauty of love, kindness, and transformation shine. Don’t miss the chance to witness this timeless tale of love and adventure live in the heart of Chicago’s theater district!
Luxury 2-Night Stay at Maison Blanc – Chicago 9/23 & 9/24.
$250
Starting bid
Luxury 2-Night Stay at Maison Blanc – Chicago
Experience the ultimate Stay Cation with a 2-night at Maison Blanc, a stunning Airbnb retreat in the heart of Chicago. This elegant and modern property offers a stylish escape, perfect for a relaxing weekend or a fun city adventure. Enjoy premium amenities, beautifully designed interiors, and a prime location that puts you close to Chicago’s best dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Stay Details:
📅 Reservation Dates: September 23rd & 24th
🕕 Check-in: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Check-out: 11:00 AM
👥 Maximum Guests: 10
🚫 No pets | 🚭 No smoking | 🔇 Quiet hours: 10:00 PM – 7:00 AM
Indulge in a luxurious stay at Maison Blanc and make unforgettable memories in the Windy City!
Link: http://airbnb.com/h/maisonblancnoir
Approximate Value: $2098
4 Concealed Carry or Self Defense Classes from JMD Defense
$100
Starting bid
Stay safe and confident with a Concealed Carry or Self-Defense Class from JMD Defense! Whether you're looking to obtain your concealed carry license or learn essential self-defense techniques, JMD Defense provides expert training in a supportive and professional environment. Their certified instructors focus on safety, situational awareness, and hands-on practice to help you feel prepared and protected.
Take charge of your personal safety with this valuable training experience!
https://jmddefense.com/
Approximate Value: $400
A Luxury Ultimate Skincare package
$50
Starting bid
Bid on the ultimate skincare package! This silent auction features several products from Neutrogena including brand new sunscreen options, perfect for all skin types, offering superior protection from the sun's harmful rays. Plus, enjoy a personalized cosmetic consultation to help you achieve your best look with expert tips and product recommendations tailored just for you. Don’t miss your chance to pamper your skin and elevate your beauty routine!
Provided by Medical Dermatology Associated of Chicago
Approximate Value: $200
Exquisite Chinese Freshwater XXL Baroque Pearls
$600
Starting bid
Indulge in timeless elegance with this stunning set of Chinese Freshwater XXL Baroque Pearls. These extraordinary pearls are celebrated for their unique shapes, lustrous sheen, and luxurious size, making them a true statement piece. With their natural beauty and one-of-a-kind appeal, these pearls offer a sophisticated blend of modern artistry and classic refinement. Perfect for collectors and jewelry lovers alike, this exquisite piece is valued at $2,850—a rare and breathtaking addition to any collection.
Elegant Tahitian Natural Dark Grey Pearls
$450
Starting bid
Experience the allure of the Tahitian Natural Dark Grey Pearls, renowned for their rich, deep hues and mesmerizing luster. These exquisite pearls, cultivated in the warm waters of French Polynesia, exude timeless sophistication and rarity. Their dark grey tones with subtle iridescence make them a striking statement piece, perfect for any jewelry collection. Valued at $1,950, this luxurious treasure is a must-have for those who appreciate elegance and exclusivity.
Revitalize with a Fruve’ XPress Juicery Juice Cleanse
$60
Starting bid
Refresh, recharge, and reset with a premium juice cleanse from Fruve’ XPress Juicery! This expertly crafted cleanse is designed to nourish your body, boost your energy, and promote overall wellness with delicious, nutrient-packed juices made from the freshest fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking to detox, jumpstart a healthier lifestyle, or simply enjoy the vibrant flavors of cold-pressed juices, this cleanse is the perfect way to feel revitalized from the inside out.
Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on a gift of health and vitality!
Approximate Value: $190
Alexis Gift Quilts: A Timeless Tribute to Jack and Jill Moms
$75
Starting bid
Celebrate the sisterhood and legacy of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated with this one-of-a-kind, double-sided Gift Quilt, specially designed in honor of the organization’s 85th Anniversary. Thoughtfully crafted by Alexis Gift Quilts, this beautiful piece serves as a warming reminder of the bond we share as mothers, united in our mission to nurture and uplift future leaders.
Whether displayed as a keepsake or used for comfort, this exquisite quilt is a heartfelt tribute to the strength, dedication, and love that define the Jack and Jill experience. There are only a few quilts left. Bid now to own a piece of this cherished legacy!
$350 Value
https://alexisgiftquilts.com/product/the-bond-jack-and-jill/
Lustrous Elegance: Chinese Freshwater Keshi Pearls
$100
Starting bid
Elevate your jewelry collection with these exquisite Chinese Freshwater Keshi Pearls, a true testament to nature’s artistry. Known for their unique, organic shapes and radiant luster, these pearls shimmer with an iridescent glow, making them a stunning statement piece for any occasion.
Valued for their exceptional quality and natural beauty, Keshi pearls are prized for their high luster and rare formation, as they are created without a nucleus, resulting in pure, solid nacre. Whether worn as an elegant accent or cherished as a collector’s piece, these pearls exude timeless sophistication and grace.
Don’t miss the opportunity to bid on this breathtaking treasure!
$450 Value
$200 Gift Card to Alma Apothecary - The Raby Institute
$60
Starting bid
The Raby Institute for Integrative Medicine at Northwestern is the premier center for integrative functional health and wellness, blending the best of Western medicine and ancient traditions to offer integrative healing options that attend to and nurture body, mind, and spirit. As part of The Raby Institute's integrative approach, patients can purchase a variety of total wellness products at their onsite apothecary: Alma, including evidence based supplements and nutraceuticals, skin and body care, books, home and gift items to complete your wellness journey
https://shop.rabyintegrativemedicine.com/
Cult Gaia Ark Bamboo Tote – A Statement of Elegance
$50
Starting bid
Bid on this iconic Cult Gaia Ark Tote, a stunning blend of art and fashion. Crafted from natural bamboo, this architectural masterpiece features an intricate, open-weave design that exudes effortless sophistication and timeless style.
Perfect for any occasion, this lightweight yet durable tote transitions seamlessly from day to night, making it an essential accessory for fashion-forward collectors. Whether paired with a chic summer dress or a sleek evening ensemble, the Cult Gaia Ark Tote is sure to turn heads.
Don’t miss your chance to own this must-have designer piece!
Telfar Vegan Leather Shopping Bag -Pink
$50
Starting bid
Telfar Vegan Leather Shopping Bag – Pink
Make a bold fashion statement with the Telfar Vegan Leather Shopping Bag in Pink, a highly coveted and effortlessly stylish accessory. Designed for both function and flair, this sleek, genderless tote is crafted from high-quality vegan leather, offering a luxurious feel with a commitment to sustainability.
With its versatile design, structured silhouette, and signature embossed logo, this bag is perfect for everyday essentials or an eye-catching evening look. The adjustable straps and top handles provide multiple carrying options, ensuring both comfort and style wherever you go.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this must-have fashion favorite!
Tiannia Barnes - Black Purse
$90
Starting bid
Elevate your accessory collection with the Tiana Barnes Diamond Belt Bag, a timeless and chic piece designed for the modern, fashion-forward individual. Crafted from luxurious leather made in Italy, this purse blends luxury and practicality, making it the perfect companion for any occasion. The rich black leather exudes sophistication, while the subtle yet bold design offers a touch of elegance and versatility.
With ample space to carry your essentials and a comfortable shoulder strap, this purse is both functional and stylish, adding a touch of refinement to your wardrobe. Whether for a casual day out or a special evening, the Tiana Barnes Black Purse is the ultimate accessory for those who appreciate both style and substance.
Bid now and make this elegant piece your own!
Value: $295
Rebellion Bags - Pearl Croc Crossbody Purse
$200
Starting bid
Elevate your style with the Rebellion Bags Pearl Croc Crossbody Purse, a stunning blend of sophistication and edge. Crafted from luxurious croc-embossed leather in a sleek pearl hue, this versatile bag exudes elegance while offering everyday functionality.
The structured design features a chic crossbody strap for hands-free convenience, making it perfect for day-to-night wear. With its spacious interior and secure closure, you can carry your essentials in style without compromising on practicality. Whether paired with casual or formal attire, this timeless piece is sure to turn heads.
Bid now to add this must-have statement bag to your collection!
Value: $825
Marc Jacobs Small Black Cloth Backpack – Chic & Versatile
$35
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday style with this Marc Jacobs Small Black Cloth Backpack, a perfect blend of fashion and function. Crafted from durable, high-quality fabric, this sleek and compact backpack is designed for on-the-go convenience while maintaining a modern, minimalist aesthetic. Featuring adjustable straps, multiple compartments, and the iconic Marc Jacobs branding, this bag is ideal for daily errands, travel, or casual outings. Lightweight yet spacious enough to carry all your essentials, this backpack is a must-have for any fashion-forward individual. Bid now to add this versatile and effortlessly stylish piece to your collection!
$90 Value
Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Extra Small Mesh Handle Bag
$35
Starting bid
Timeless meets trendy with the Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Extra Small Mesh Handle Bag. Crafted in black cotton mesh with gold-tone hardware, this chic yet practical bag features the brand’s signature embossed logo on the front and a foldover top design for a classic touch. Designed for versatility and ease, it comes with a comfortable strap for crossbody or shoulder wear, making it the perfect lightweight companion for everyday outings, shopping trips, or casual gatherings. Whether you're embracing a Parisian-inspired aesthetic or need a stylish grab-and-go piece, this Longchamp bag is a must-have. Bid now to own this effortlessly sophisticated statement piece!
$95 Value
San Diego Hat Company Bay Sky Dixie Pouch
$20
Starting bid
Elevate your style with our sophisticated clutch bag, expertly crafted from 50% cotton and 50% full grain leather. This luxurious clutch seamlessly combines functionality with a touch of flair, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion. The long fringe detail adds a touch of playful sophistication, this clutch is a standout accessory.
Rustic Brass Cuff Bracelet – Timeless Elegance with an Edge
$50
Starting bid
Elevate your accessory collection with this stunning Rustic Brass Cuff Bracelet, a perfect blend of bold sophistication and vintage charm. Handcrafted with an earthy, antique-inspired finish, this bracelet features a timeless design that complements both casual and elegant looks.
Its adjustable fit ensures comfort while the warm brass tones add a touch of rustic luxury to any outfit. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding a statement piece to your everyday style, this cuff is a must-have for any jewelry lover.
Bid now to own this effortlessly chic and versatile piece!
Approximate Value: $220
2 Sip, Tilt & View tickets at 360 Chicago (Willis Tower)
$45
Starting bid
Inspired cocktails, local brews, and thrills combined with the best views of Chicago! A Sip, TILT, and View ticket is the perfect trio to make your day in Chicago unforgettable. TILT outward at a 30-degree angle overlooking The Magnificent Mile in an enclosed glass and steel platform. TILT by Day or by Night, it's a view worth screaming for! The magnificent 360° Skyline and the vast expanse of Lake Michigan will take your breath away!
Each Sip, Tilt & View ticket includes:
- Admission to 360 Observation Deck on the 94th Floor of the Willis Tower
- CloudBar access
- One item from Sip & View menu
- Souvenir glass
- TILT ride
Approximate Value: $110
Exclusive Basketball Camp with Chicago Bulls Ayo Dosunmu
$50
Starting bid
This August your child can step onto the court for the ultimate elite youth basketball experience with Chicago Bulls star Ayo Dosunmu at his exclusive Basketball Camp this August 2025! Designed for young athletes looking to elevate their game, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offers hands-on training, skill development, and insider knowledge from one of the NBA’s rising stars. Campers will learn pro-level techniques, gain valuable mentorship, and receive personal coaching tips directly from Ayo himself.
Don’t miss your chance to train with a Chicago hometown hero and unlock your full potential on the court. Spots are limited—secure this now!
Approximate Value: $700
Dinner for two at 14 Parish Restaurant & Rhum Bar
$45
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner for two at 14 Parish Restaurant & Rhum Bar! Delicious Caribbean inspired cuisine paired with fun and innovative cocktails. With over 100 Rhums, Rums, and Rons on their bar menu, 14 Parish is committed to becoming your favorite staycation destination. This intimate but lively spot is located in the heart of Hyde Park.
4 Tickets to Chicago White Sox Game
$50
Starting bid
Chicago White Sox Game – Lower Box Seats for Four!
Experience the thrill of Chicago White Sox baseball with four premium Lower Box seats for an upcoming game this season! Courtesy of Gold Coast Tickets, this exclusive package lets you and three guests enjoy the game up close to the action at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Choose from the following game dates:
⚾ April 29
⚾ April 30
⚾ May 1
Don't miss this chance to cheer on the White Sox from prime seating—bid now for an unforgettable night at the ballpark!
Escape to Dennis Port, Cape Cod, and unwind with family or friends in this sweet and funky coastal retreat! This much-loved family home radiates happy vibes and offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
🏡 3-Bedroom Cape Cottage – Cozy and inviting, perfect for a memorable getaway
🌊 Prime Location – Walk to local beaches along the Nantucket Sound or take a short drive to the sweeping Bay beaches of Dennis
🚗 Easy Access – Enjoy beachside fun with a Dennis beach sticker for parking at all area beaches
Whether you're basking in the sun, exploring charming Cape Cod towns, or enjoying fresh seafood, this coastal escape is the ideal destination for a carefree and unforgettable vacation!.
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/629530202952527679?source_impression_id=p3_1743421764_P3HFchKmC32E-J6F
Approximate Value: $1400
LLC or Corporation Formation - Consultation Package
$100
Starting bid
For the aspiring entrepreneur, this package from Walker & Associates includes a consultation for LLC or corporation consultation and formation. This includes a consultation to assess the client's needs, along with the preparation and filing of the necessary paperwork for business formation including governance documents.
Note: Filing fees are the client's responsibility
Approximate Value: $1000
Grand Rising Café Catering Experience
$50
Starting bid
Bring the warmth and flavor of Grand Rising Café to your next event with a customizable catering package! This beloved South Side gem is known for serving fresh, delicious meals that blend comfort food classics with healthy options—all at affordable prices.
🍽 Package Includes:
✔ A customizable catering menu tailored to your event
✔ Chafing dishes and service ware for a seamless setup
✔ The signature homemade flavors that make Grand Rising Café a community favorite
Perfect for family gatherings, corporate events, or celebrations, this catering experience will ensure your guests enjoy nourishing, feel-good food made with love!
https://grandrisingcafe.com/home
$350 Value
Elevated Elegance Jack & Jill Swag Bag
$50
Starting bid
Show your style with our exclusive Jack & Jill Bag! This set includes a custom Jack and Jill-themed bag, thoughtfully filled with premium Jack & Jill-branded items. Perfect for mother members looking to show their Jack & Jill pride!
Includes:
Authentic bogg bag with Jack And Jill charms in the holes, triple strand pearl Jack And Jill necklace, bracelet and earring set, Jack And Jill bling 40 ounce Stanley cup and rhinestone Jack And Jill T-shirt - size of the winner’s choosing and exclusive Cooper's Hawk Wine
The Ultimate Cigar Aficionado Package- Windy City Cigars
$75
Starting bid
Elevate your cigar experience with this premium cigar package from Windy City Cigars, perfect for both seasoned connoisseurs and newcomers alike.
A sleek cigar humidor to keep your cigars in perfect condition
Four premium hand-selected cigars for a top-tier smoking experience
An October London whiskey glass, the perfect companion for savoring your favorite drink while enjoying a smooth cigar
Unwind in style and indulge in the perfect pairing of sophistication and relaxation with this exclusive package.
Bid now for the ultimate luxury experience!
Approximate Value $350
GAME ON at Diversey House.
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a game at Diversey House Courtesy of Moors Brewing Company. Get ready for the ultimate night out for the true sports enthusiast! Enjoy a night for two at Diversey House, the elevated sports bar experience where every game feels like a front-row seat. With wall-to-wall screens, unbeatable vibes, and an amazing selection of brews and bites, this is the place where fans come alive. Sponsored by Moors Brewing Company, this package is crafted for those who live and breathe the game. Whether it's a big rivalry matchup or a chill night of highlights, this experience promises good energy, great company, and even better beer. ⚾🏀🏈 Cheers to good games, good skin, and great memories!
$100 Value
Tabitha Hobo Pillow Bag - Theugi New York
$65
Starting bid
Introducing Theugi’s Tabitha Hobo Pillow Bag, a stunning blend of luxury and versatility. Meticulously crafted from soft calf-skin leather with a rich oil finish, this bag exudes a sumptuous feel that elevates any ensemble. Its unique design allows you to effortlessly adjust the strap, offering the option to wear it as a chic shoulder bag or a stylish crossbody. Adding to its allure is a removable gunmetal color chain strap, providing a touch of modern elegance. Perfect for any occasion, this bag is not just an accessory; it’s a statement piece that embodies both style and functionality.
Retail Value: $250
Fuschia Shell Shape Clutch Bag
$20
Starting bid
The perfect evening accessory! This hard shell acrylic clutch has an elegant and simple design, top chic snap closure, with a removable hidden-clasp chain.
Tory Burch Red Britten Leather Shoulder Bag
$50
Starting bid
Red beautiful smooth leather shoulder bag with detachable shoulder strap. A timeless piece that can be worn over and over again!
