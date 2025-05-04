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Lake Vermilion Cultural Center

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Lake Vermilion Cultural Center: Midsummer 2025

602 Main St

Tower, MN 55790, USA

Midsummer Admission Ticket
$75
This ticket includes dinner and the program. **Please note, you do not need to make a Zeffy contribution. You may choose "other" and enter 0(zero). Please contact Ryan Bajan with any questions, at 218-260-4403.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!