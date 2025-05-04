Lake Vermilion Cultural Center: Midsummer 2025

This ticket includes dinner and the program. **Please note, you do not need to make a Zeffy contribution. You may choose "other" and enter 0(zero). Please contact Ryan Bajan with any questions, at 218-260-4403.

This ticket includes dinner and the program. **Please note, you do not need to make a Zeffy contribution. You may choose "other" and enter 0(zero). Please contact Ryan Bajan with any questions, at 218-260-4403.

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