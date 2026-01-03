Lake Village Summer League Sponsorships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
3x4 banner featuring business name and logo displayed on outfield fencing for the 2026 season. Banner provided by sponsor. Sponsorship placement is subject to availability.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Business name displayed on the uniform of one team with season long recognition. Sponsorship placement is subject to availability.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Personalized banner displayed on the outfield fencing and business name displayed on one team's uniforms. Sponsorship placement is subject to availability.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Business name or logo displayed on dugout screen with high placement throughout the season. Sponsorship placement is subject to availability.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Business name used as the official field name for one season. Recognition applies for the current Lake Village Summer League season only. Subject to availability. Exclusive multi-season field naming is available through a separate agreement.
Valid until April 22, 2027
ADD-ON ONLY. Sponsors one individual player’s registration and must be purchased with a Lake Village Summer League sponsorship level. This option does not include signage, team placement, or naming rights. League staff will follow up as needed.
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