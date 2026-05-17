Lake Waconia Band Festival

Hosted by

Lake Waconia Band Festival

About this event

Lake Waconia Band Festival's Silent Auction

Roof Top Seating - Front Table Left item
Roof Top Seating - Front Table Left item
Roof Top Seating - Front Table Left item
Roof Top Seating - Front Table Left item
Roof Top Seating - Front Table Left
$100

Starting bid

🎺 Reserve Your Spot for the Lake Waconia Marching Band Festival!🎺 

We’re thrilled to offer a VIP viewing experience on the rooftop of Iron Tap, located right along the parade route and near the judging area. 

🌟 What’s included: Reserved table for four guests Private service from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM One-of-a-kind view of the festival excitement! 

📌 Please note: Food and beverages are not included, but we highly recommend exploring Iron Tap’s fantastic menu!

Roof Top Seating - Front Table Right item
Roof Top Seating - Front Table Right item
Roof Top Seating - Front Table Right item
Roof Top Seating - Front Table Right item
Roof Top Seating - Front Table Right
$100

Starting bid

🎺 Reserve Your Spot for the Lake Waconia Marching Band Festival!🎺 

We’re thrilled to offer a VIP viewing experience on the rooftop of Iron Tap, located right along the parade route and near the judging area. 

🌟 What’s included: Reserved table for four guests Private service from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM One-of-a-kind view of the festival excitement! 

📌 Please note: Food and beverages are not included, but we highly recommend exploring Iron Tap’s fantastic menu!

Roof Top Seating - Back Table Left item
Roof Top Seating - Back Table Left item
Roof Top Seating - Back Table Left item
Roof Top Seating - Back Table Left item
Roof Top Seating - Back Table Left
$100

Starting bid

🎺 Reserve Your Spot for the Lake Waconia Marching Band Festival!🎺 

We’re thrilled to offer a VIP viewing experience on the rooftop of Iron Tap, located right along the parade route and near the judging area. 

🌟 What’s included: Reserved table for four guests Private service from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM One-of-a-kind view of the festival excitement! 

📌 Please note: Food and beverages are not included, but we highly recommend exploring Iron Tap’s fantastic menu!

Roof Top Seating - Back Table Right item
Roof Top Seating - Back Table Right item
Roof Top Seating - Back Table Right item
Roof Top Seating - Back Table Right item
Roof Top Seating - Back Table Right
$100

Starting bid

🎺 Reserve Your Spot for the Lake Waconia Marching Band Festival!🎺 

We’re thrilled to offer a VIP viewing experience on the rooftop of Iron Tap, located right along the parade route and near the judging area. 

🌟 What’s included: Reserved table for four guests Private service from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM One-of-a-kind view of the festival excitement! 

📌 Please note: Food and beverages are not included, but we highly recommend exploring Iron Tap’s fantastic menu!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!