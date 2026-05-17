Lake Waconia Band Festival's Silent Auction

🎺 Reserve Your Spot for the Lake Waconia Marching Band Festival!🎺

We’re thrilled to offer a VIP viewing experience on the rooftop of Iron Tap, located right along the parade route and near the judging area.

🌟 What’s included: Reserved table for four guests Private service from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM One-of-a-kind view of the festival excitement!

📌 Please note: Food and beverages are not included, but we highly recommend exploring Iron Tap’s fantastic menu!