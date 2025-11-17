Lake Washington Singers - 2025 Online Auction

Hosted by
Arrange for Kirkland-Redmond area pick up (drop off may be arranged depending on area).
Planning a trip and want to avoid the hassle of parking at the airport or asking a friend for a ride? A professional, certified, Ride Share driver will provide a ride to and pick up from SeaTac airport or Paine Field in Everett so you can travel to and from the airport without any worries! This driver has given thousands of 5-star rides and is family to one of the choir members. Service area: Greater Eastside.
-S. Bouwman
Framed 9x12 Customized Pop Art Pet Portrait hand painted by a member.
-S. Bouwman
Framed 8x10 Customized Pop Art Pet Portrait hand painted by a member.
-S. Bouwman
Handwoven decorative basket handmade with love by a member. Basket measures 5.5"H x 6.5"W
-A. McGrath
Beautiful set of 3 mixing bowls destined to add a little whimsy to your kitchen decor. Style and function!
-J. Schnebele
3 loaves of homemade sourdough bread, each wrapped in a hand embroidered tea towel and a jar of homemade jam, 1 each for 3 consecutive months.
-L. Stein
2 tickets to a home game (selected from a choice of 3 games once schedule is released) Section CHR110, row U, seats 20 and 21
face value $546
-A. Menne
A haircut by hairdresser Lyda Moun at Salon Rae in Kirkland.
-J. Brown
Botanical Lettering/ Monogram Class in your home for up to 6 people/all materials and instruction provided (90-minutes)
-S. Bouwman
Pickling class for up to six people, all materials and instruction provided. (4 hours)
-A. Menne
Christmas nativity themed candle holder by Partylite. Includes 1 dozen tealights.
-M. Logan
18" x 40" Holiday Table Runner sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.
18" x 43" Holiday Table Runner sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.
18" x 42" Poinsettia Table Runner for the Holidays sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.
18" x 44" Poinsettia & Flowers Table Runner for the Holidays sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.
18" x 32" Table Runner for the Holidays sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.
4 beautiful Holiday placemats in pinks & greens sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.
4 beautiful Holiday placemats showing Santa & Gifts sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.
4 beautiful Holiday placemats showing Tress & Santa sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.
One hour Shamanic Reiki Healing Session in your home (or remotely via Zoom) by Reiki Master and Cranial Sacral Practitioner, K. Elofson.
Star Wars Glass Tumblers
Gift Basket from Greenwood Hardware (items shown may not reflect exact gifts in actual basket).
Be right where the action is! No question our M's are on fire and you can be part of the fun! Excellent seats
Select from a choice of 3 dates.
-A. Menne
Pamper yourself from the inside out! Includes Spoiled Child extra strength collagen liquid supplement, Mary Ruths liquid morning multivitamin +hair growth, bergamot body wash and serum duo, chocolate berry lip mask duo, Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner (Pear), Watermelon overnight mask, Evil Goods whipped tallow honey balm, hyaluronic serum, Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump and Liner in Mixed Berries and Dusty Rose.
-A. Menne
Trader Joe's 12 days of scented candles collection. A curated collection of some of their most spectacular products in candle form. 12 scented candle tins.
-A. Menne
213p illustrated book with step-by-step instruction on how to master the art of drawing in the style of Manga. Includes sketch book and sketch pencil set.
The perfect warm and cozy holiday hat! Sweetly made with love by choir member!
Beautiful 8 piece dinnerware set made in Italy purchased at Crate & Barrel. 8 dinner plates, gravy boat and large bowl.
Beautiful Holiday pillow sewn by master quilter and choir member, Wendy. Bright poinsettia pattern with gold piping and gold buttons on back.
