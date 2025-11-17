Hosted by

Lake Washington Singers

Lake Washington Singers - 2025 Online Auction

Arrange for Kirkland-Redmond area pick up (drop off may be arranged depending on area).

Airport Drop Off and Pick Up by Rideshare Driver
Airport Drop Off and Pick Up by Rideshare Driver
$25

Starting bid

Planning a trip and want to avoid the hassle of parking at the airport or asking a friend for a ride? A professional, certified, Ride Share driver will provide a ride to and pick up from SeaTac airport or Paine Field in Everett so you can travel to and from the airport without any worries! This driver has given thousands of 5-star rides and is family to one of the choir members. Service area: Greater Eastside.

-S. Bouwman

9x12 Pet Portrait
9x12 Pet Portrait item
9x12 Pet Portrait item
9x12 Pet Portrait
$40

Starting bid

Framed 9x12 Customized Pop Art Pet Portrait hand painted by a member.

-S. Bouwman

8 x 10 Pet Portrait
8 x 10 Pet Portrait item
8 x 10 Pet Portrait item
8 x 10 Pet Portrait
$30

Starting bid

Framed 8x10 Customized Pop Art Pet Portrait hand painted by a member.

-S. Bouwman

Hand woven decorative basket item
Hand woven decorative basket
$20

Starting bid

Handwoven decorative basket handmade with love by a member. Basket measures 5.5"H x 6.5"W

-A. McGrath

Set of 3 mixing bowls
Set of 3 mixing bowls
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful set of 3 mixing bowls destined to add a little whimsy to your kitchen decor. Style and function!

-J. Schnebele

Country Girl Special!
Country Girl Special!
$30

Starting bid

3 loaves of homemade sourdough bread, each wrapped in a hand embroidered tea towel and a jar of homemade jam, 1 each for 3 consecutive months.

-L. Stein

2 Seahawks tickets
2 Seahawks tickets
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to a home game (selected from a choice of 3 games once schedule is released) Section CHR110, row U, seats 20 and 21


face value $546

-A. Menne

Haircut at Salon Rae with Stylist Lyda Moun
Haircut at Salon Rae with Stylist Lyda Moun
$20

Starting bid

A haircut by hairdresser Lyda Moun at Salon Rae in Kirkland.

-J. Brown

Botanical Lettering Art Party for up to 6 people
Botanical Lettering Art Party for up to 6 people
$50

Starting bid

Botanical Lettering/ Monogram Class in your home for up to 6 people/all materials and instruction provided (90-minutes)

-S. Bouwman

Pickling and food preserving class for up to 6 people
Pickling and food preserving class for up to 6 people
$50

Starting bid

Pickling class for up to six people, all materials and instruction provided. (4 hours)

-A. Menne

Enchanted nativity votive holder
Enchanted nativity votive holder
$20

Starting bid

Christmas nativity themed candle holder by Partylite. Includes 1 dozen tealights.

-M. Logan

Table Runner for the Holidays 18" x 40"
Table Runner for the Holidays 18" x 40" item
Table Runner for the Holidays 18" x 40"
$30

Starting bid

18" x 40" Holiday Table Runner sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.


Santa & SleighTable Runner for the Holidays 18" x 43"
Santa & SleighTable Runner for the Holidays 18" x 43" item
Santa & SleighTable Runner for the Holidays 18" x 43"
$30

Starting bid

18" x 43" Holiday Table Runner sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.


18" x 42" Poinsettia Table Runner for the Holidays
18" x 42" Poinsettia Table Runner for the Holidays item
18" x 42" Poinsettia Table Runner for the Holidays
$30

Starting bid

18" x 42" Poinsettia Table Runner for the Holidays sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.


18" x 44" Poinsettia & Flowers Table Runner for the Holidays
18" x 44" Poinsettia & Flowers Table Runner for the Holidays item
18" x 44" Poinsettia & Flowers Table Runner for the Holidays
$30

Starting bid

18" x 44" Poinsettia & Flowers Table Runner for the Holidays sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.


18" x 32" Table Runner for the Holidays18
18" x 32" Table Runner for the Holidays18 item
18" x 32" Table Runner for the Holidays18
$30

Starting bid

18" x 32" Table Runner for the Holidays sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.


4 Holiday Pink & Green Placemats
4 Holiday Pink & Green Placemats
$32

Starting bid

4 beautiful Holiday placemats in pinks & greens sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.

4 Holiday Santa & Gifts Placemats
4 Holiday Santa & Gifts Placemats item
4 Holiday Santa & Gifts Placemats
$32

Starting bid

4 beautiful Holiday placemats showing Santa & Gifts sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.

4 Holiday Trees & Santa Placemats
4 Holiday Trees & Santa Placemats item
4 Holiday Trees & Santa Placemats
$32

Starting bid

4 beautiful Holiday placemats showing Tress & Santa sewn by master quilter and choir member Wendy.

One hour Shamanic Reiki Healing Session
One hour Shamanic Reiki Healing Session
$35

Starting bid

One hour Shamanic Reiki Healing Session in your home (or remotely via Zoom) by Reiki Master and Cranial Sacral Practitioner, K. Elofson.

Star Wars Glass Tumblers
Star Wars Glass Tumblers
$15

Starting bid

Star Wars Glass Tumblers

Gift Basket from Greenwood Hardware
Gift Basket from Greenwood Hardware
$40

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Greenwood Hardware (items shown may not reflect exact gifts in actual basket).

4 Mariners tickets behind home plate
4 Mariners tickets behind home plate
$100

Starting bid

Be right where the action is! No question our M's are on fire and you can be part of the fun! Excellent seats


Select from a choice of 3 dates.

-A. Menne

Self-care Collection Basket
Self-care Collection Basket
$40

Starting bid

Pamper yourself from the inside out! Includes Spoiled Child extra strength collagen liquid supplement, Mary Ruths liquid morning multivitamin +hair growth, bergamot body wash and serum duo, chocolate berry lip mask duo, Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner (Pear), Watermelon overnight mask, Evil Goods whipped tallow honey balm, hyaluronic serum, Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump and Liner in Mixed Berries and Dusty Rose.


-A. Menne

12 days of scented candles
12 days of scented candles
$10

Starting bid

Trader Joe's 12 days of scented candles collection. A curated collection of some of their most spectacular products in candle form. 12 scented candle tins.


-A. Menne

How to draw Manga and Anime faces
How to draw Manga and Anime faces
$5

Starting bid

213p illustrated book with step-by-step instruction on how to master the art of drawing in the style of Manga. Includes sketch book and sketch pencil set.

Crocheted Santa Hat - Child Size
Crocheted Santa Hat - Child Size
$5

Starting bid

The perfect warm and cozy holiday hat! Sweetly made with love by choir member!

Italian made Dinnerware Set
Italian made Dinnerware Set
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful 8 piece dinnerware set made in Italy purchased at Crate & Barrel. 8 dinner plates, gravy boat and large bowl.

Holiday Pillow 18" x 18"
Holiday Pillow 18" x 18" item
Holiday Pillow 18" x 18"
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful Holiday pillow sewn by master quilter and choir member, Wendy. Bright poinsettia pattern with gold piping and gold buttons on back.

