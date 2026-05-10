Sweet or Savory Concert Treat Cups & Fundraising Raffle Tickets

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Order an individual cup of savory bites to enjoy at our reception or intermission as you view the art work and mingle with choir members and other guests!
We appreciate your advance order which helps us plan and prep - thank you!
*picture of item used only as example - items received in ordered charcuterie cups may be different.
Order an individual cup of sweet bites to enjoy at our reception or intermission as you view the art work and mingle with choir members and other guests!
We appreciate your advance order which helps us plan and prep - thank you!
*picture of item used only as example - items received in ordered charcuterie cups may be different.
Wow! 12 chances to win - put all your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!
Cool! 5 chances to win - put all your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!
Nice! 2 chances to win - put both of your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!