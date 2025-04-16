LakeHouseRanchDotPNG's Fundraiser Silent Auction

Join us on stage! If you win this item, you'll be able to read in one of our DotPDF readings this summer!
Possible dates are: 5/26 and 6/16
The Lakehouse Collection
$40
Starting bid
LakehouseRanchDotPNG has a special partnership with 1319 Press! You can add some special Lakehouse scripts to your own collection, starting scripts include: Plague Play by Erin Proctor / juice by Mackenzie Raine Kirkman / The Exhibit by Mackenzie Raine Kirkman / Art Duty by Daniel Prillaman --- Copies of scripts will be sent to you as they release.
Limited Edition LakeHouseRanchDotPNG Sweatshirt
$50
Starting bid
It's one of a kind! It could be just yours! You even get to tell everyone EXACTLY how much you spent on this fine piece of merch.
Season Tickets
$100
Starting bid
An opportunity to get season tickets, with a special seat in the audience just for you, a shoutout at the top to the night for being here, we'll even hold the house for you as long as we can! For six shows and three DotPDFs, this is a wonderful deal!
Burgers with Brandon
$100
Starting bid
Artistic Director Brandon Urrutia will take you out for a burger! Can't eat burgers? We'll go wherever you can eat! This is a one-on-one hang out.
