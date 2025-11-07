Lakeland Sister Cities 28th Annual Invitational Golf Tournament

Platinum level receives:
1 Foursome
Goody bag
Lunch before the tournament
2 Extra drink tickets (per player)
Hole sponsor
Sponsorship recognition: Company Logo on event material, event tables, social media, and banners
Gold level receives:
1 Foursome
Goody bag
Lunch before the tournament
Hole sponsor
Sponsorship recognition: Company Logo on event material, social media, and banners
Silver level receives:
1 Foursome
Goody bag
Lunch before the tournament
Help us cover the costs of the auction and raffle items.
Are you unable to attend the golf tournament, but still want to contribute? Consider helping to send a student to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in Japanese culture. This money will help cover the cost for an underprivileged Lakeland high school student.
Sponsor a hole with your name or company logo!
$
