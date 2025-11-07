Lakeland Sister Cities 28th Annual Invitational Golf Tournament

2900 Buckingham Ave

Lakeland, FL 33803, USA

Platinum Level
$2,500

Platinum level receives:

1 Foursome

Goody bag

Lunch before the tournament

2 Extra drink tickets (per player)

Hole sponsor

Sponsorship recognition: Company Logo on event material, event tables, social media, and banners


Gold Level
$1,000

Gold level receives:

1 Foursome

Goody bag

Lunch before the tournament

Hole sponsor

Sponsorship recognition: Company Logo on event material, social media, and banners

Silver Level
$600

Silver level receives:

1 Foursome

Goody bag

Lunch before the tournament

Auction Sponsor
$250

Help us cover the costs of the auction and raffle items.

Japan Scholarship
$2,500

Are you unable to attend the golf tournament, but still want to contribute? Consider helping to send a student to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in Japanese culture. This money will help cover the cost for an underprivileged Lakeland high school student.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a hole with your name or company logo!

Add a donation for Lakeland Sisters Cities International Inc

$

