LakeNorman Holi- Color Fest

Must be accompanied by an adult. Kids general admission includes:

1. Unlimited fun

2. Color throw in the vibrant outdoor yard- Starter Pack and controlled limited refills of safe organic colors for the respective ticket type (No outside colors allowed)

3. DJ dance floor- Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!

4. Patron engagement activity & games

5. Kids activities

6. Food and drinks (available for purchase)

7. Priceless feel good satisfaction of supporting the community non-profit initiative <3