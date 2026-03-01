Heart2harmony Inc

Hosted by

Heart2harmony Inc

About this event

LakeNorman Holi- Color Fest

16432 Old Statesville Rd

Huntersville, NC 28078, USA

Kids (Ages 4 and below) Free RSVP Required
Free

FREE yet registration mandatory.

Must be accompanied by an adult.


Little kids admission includes:

1. DJ dance floor- Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!

2. Kids activities

3. Food and drinks (available for purchase)


NOTE:

No color packs provided for this ticket category.

Kids below 1 year old are not allowed in the color throw area for safety reasons.

Kids General Admission (Ages: 5 through 12)
$10

Must be accompanied by an adult. Kids general admission includes:

1. Unlimited fun

2. Color throw in the vibrant outdoor yard- Starter Pack and controlled limited refills of safe organic colors for the respective ticket type (No outside colors allowed)

3. DJ dance floor- Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!

4. Patron engagement activity & games

5. Kids activities

6. Food and drinks (available for purchase)

7. Priceless feel good satisfaction of supporting the community non-profit initiative <3

General Admission
$14

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. General admission includes:


1. Free Parking

2. Color throw in the vibrant outdoor yard- Starter Pack and controlled limited refills of safe organic colors for the respective ticket type (No outside colors allowed)

3. DJ dance floor - Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!

4. Patron engagement activity & games

5. Kids activities

6. Food and drinks (available for purchase)

7. Unlimited fun

8. Priceless feel good satisfaction of supporting the community non-profit initiative <3

Community Champion VIP (Any age)
Pay what you can

Community Champion VIP Ticket includes all general admission access plus these invaluable additions as expression of our gratitude-

# One dedicated VIP parking spot

# On stage recognition

# Opportunity to lead the color throw kick off on stage (Name draw)

# Opportunity to inaugurate one of the purposeful community engagement activity/ game at the event (Name draw)


Note: Community Champion Kids (ages 0-12) must be accompanied by an adult.

----------------------------------

1. Dedicated Free Parking

2. Color throw fun in the vibrant outdoor yard- Starter Pack and controlled limited refills of safe organic colors for the respective ticket type (No outside colors allowed)

3. DJ dance floor - Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!

4. Patron engagement activity & games

5. Kids activities

6. Food and drinks (available for purchase)

7. Unlimited fun

8. Priceless feel good satisfaction of supporting the community non-profit initiative <3

Color Refill (after finishing the starter pack)
$2
Color Cannon
$8
Squeeze Color bottle (limited quantity)
$25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!