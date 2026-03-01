LakeNorman Holi- Color Fest

About this event
FREE yet registration mandatory.
Must be accompanied by an adult.
Little kids admission includes:
1. DJ dance floor- Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!
2. Kids activities
3. Food and drinks (available for purchase)
NOTE:
No color packs provided for this ticket category.
Kids below 1 year old are not allowed in the color throw area for safety reasons.
Must be accompanied by an adult. Kids general admission includes:
1. Unlimited fun
2. Color throw in the vibrant outdoor yard- Starter Pack and controlled limited refills of safe organic colors for the respective ticket type (No outside colors allowed)
3. DJ dance floor- Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!
4. Patron engagement activity & games
5. Kids activities
6. Food and drinks (available for purchase)
7. Priceless feel good satisfaction of supporting the community non-profit initiative <3
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. General admission includes:
1. Free Parking
2. Color throw in the vibrant outdoor yard- Starter Pack and controlled limited refills of safe organic colors for the respective ticket type (No outside colors allowed)
3. DJ dance floor - Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!
4. Patron engagement activity & games
5. Kids activities
6. Food and drinks (available for purchase)
7. Unlimited fun
8. Priceless feel good satisfaction of supporting the community non-profit initiative <3
Community Champion VIP Ticket includes all general admission access plus these invaluable additions as expression of our gratitude-
# One dedicated VIP parking spot
# On stage recognition
# Opportunity to lead the color throw kick off on stage (Name draw)
# Opportunity to inaugurate one of the purposeful community engagement activity/ game at the event (Name draw)
Note: Community Champion Kids (ages 0-12) must be accompanied by an adult.
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1. Dedicated Free Parking
2. Color throw fun in the vibrant outdoor yard- Starter Pack and controlled limited refills of safe organic colors for the respective ticket type (No outside colors allowed)
3. DJ dance floor - Vibe to the beats of DJ Tanay!!
4. Patron engagement activity & games
5. Kids activities
6. Food and drinks (available for purchase)
7. Unlimited fun
8. Priceless feel good satisfaction of supporting the community non-profit initiative <3
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!