2025 - Lakeridge High School Football - Corporate Sponsor Donation
Tier 1
$500
Tier 1 Sponsor - $500
- General Donation to the program
- Recognition at all home games
Tier 2 Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
Tier 2 Sponsor – $1,000
- All of Tier 1 benefits plus:
- Field banner featuring your business logo
Tier 3 Corporate Sponsor
$2,500
Tier 3 Sponsor – $2,500
- All Tier 2 benefits plus:
- Logo placement on all practice jerseys, worn throughout the season
Tier 4 Corporate Sponsor
$5,000
Tier 4 Sponsor – $5,000
- All Tier 3 benefits plus:
- Business logo featured in social media promotions (reaching an average of 15,000-20,000 local views per week)
- Sideline pass for all home games, bringing you closer to the action
Tier 5 Corporate Sponsor
$10,000
Tier 5 Sponsor – $10,000
- All Tier 4 benefits plus:
- Exclusive full-game sponsorship on social media (15,000-20,000 local views per week)
Up to four (4) player gear packs (includes a branded shirt, shorts, sweatshirt, and sweatpants) to showcase your business alongside our team
