2025 - Lakeridge High School Football - Corporate Sponsor Donation

Tier 1 item
Tier 1
$500
Tier 1 Sponsor - $500 - General Donation to the program - Recognition at all home games
Tier 2 Corporate Sponsor item
Tier 2 Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
Tier 2 Sponsor – $1,000 - All of Tier 1 benefits plus: - Field banner featuring your business logo
Tier 3 Corporate Sponsor item
Tier 3 Corporate Sponsor
$2,500
Tier 3 Sponsor – $2,500 - All Tier 2 benefits plus: - Logo placement on all practice jerseys, worn throughout the season
Tier 4 Corporate Sponsor item
Tier 4 Corporate Sponsor
$5,000
Tier 4 Sponsor – $5,000 - All Tier 3 benefits plus: - Business logo featured in social media promotions (reaching an average of 15,000-20,000 local views per week) - Sideline pass for all home games, bringing you closer to the action
Tier 5 Corporate Sponsor item
Tier 5 Corporate Sponsor
$10,000
Tier 5 Sponsor – $10,000 - All Tier 4 benefits plus: - Exclusive full-game sponsorship on social media (15,000-20,000 local views per week) Up to four (4) player gear packs (includes a branded shirt, shorts, sweatshirt, and sweatpants) to showcase your business alongside our team
