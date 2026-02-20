Hosted by

Hartland Lakes PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Lakes Elementary 2026 Fun Fest Auction

Pick-up location

687 Taylor Rd, Brighton, MI 48114, USA

Mrs. Boisvert's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Boisvert's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Boisvert's Kindergarten Heart Painting
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Bosak's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Bosak's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Bosak's Kindergarten Heart Painting
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Dennis' Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Dennis' Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Dennis' Kindergarten Heart Painting
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Maurin's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Maurin's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Maurin's Kindergarten Heart Painting
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh's Sunflowers- A item
Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh's Sunflowers- A item
Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh's Sunflowers- A
$25

Starting bid

Zachary T. Zac O., Danny, Jackson, Scarlett, Loretta, Rylee, Rebel, Henley, Cole, Rhett, and Wyatt


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B item
Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B item
Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B
$25

Starting bid

Chase, Ryan, Lacey, Luke, Madelyn, Adam, Emmie, Damon, Angelina, Addie, Carter, and Juliana


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- A item
Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- A item
Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- A
$25

Starting bid

Charlotte, Dominic, Emmie, Calix, Claire A., Alex, Jack, Calla, Phoenix, Mason, Claire C., and Livia


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary


Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B item
Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B item
Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B
$25

Starting bid

Bella, Rowan, Brantley, Carter, Matthew, Aubrey, Rhys, Riley, Irene, Elsie, Parker and Bennett


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A item
Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A item
Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A
$25

Starting bid

Bennett, Sutton, Gretta, CJ, Kinsley, Shayne, Adam, Grayson, Carter G., Brooks, and Ryan


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B item
Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B item
Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B
$25

Starting bid

Easton, Maxwell, Halen, Clover, Hunter, Sadie, Jacob, Brigitta, Ethan, Chase, Dylan and Benjamin


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A item
Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A item
Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A
$25

Starting bid

Grayson, Annabelle, Cohen, Elaina, Millie, Mia, Kyla, Ford, Callum, Salem, Zachary, and Maren


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B item
Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B item
Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B
$25

Starting bid

Brayden, Hania, Jenson, Ellie, Benny, Aurora, Audrey, Charlie, Isaac, Colten, and Colin


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Ms. Peifer's 2nd Grade Cityscape item
Ms. Peifer's 2nd Grade Cityscape item
Ms. Peifer's 2nd Grade Cityscape
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Quinn's 2nd Grade Cityscape item
Mrs. Quinn's 2nd Grade Cityscape item
Mrs. Quinn's 2nd Grade Cityscape
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Credo's 2nd Grade Cityscape item
Mrs. Credo's 2nd Grade Cityscape item
Mrs. Credo's 2nd Grade Cityscape
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Ms. Burkholder's 3rd Grade Serving Tray item
Ms. Burkholder's 3rd Grade Serving Tray item
Ms. Burkholder's 3rd Grade Serving Tray
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Lawrence's 3rd Grade Serving Tray item
Mrs. Lawrence's 3rd Grade Serving Tray item
Mrs. Lawrence's 3rd Grade Serving Tray
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Miller's 3rd Grade Serving Tray item
Mrs. Miller's 3rd Grade Serving Tray item
Mrs. Miller's 3rd Grade Serving Tray
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Redford's 3rd Grade Serving Tray item
Mrs. Redford's 3rd Grade Serving Tray item
Mrs. Redford's 3rd Grade Serving Tray
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Foster's 4th Grade Coil Bowl item
Foster's 4th Grade Coil Bowl item
Foster's 4th Grade Coil Bowl
$25

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

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