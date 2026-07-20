Lakes Region Cheer Prize Calendar

October Prize Calendar Raffle! 🍂🎉

Tickets go on sale throughout the month of September. Every day in October, we’ll draw one lucky winner to receive that day’s featured prize!

The best part? You can win more than once! After each drawing, your ticket goes right back into the raffle, giving you another chance to win. If your name is drawn, you’ll receive the prize assigned to that calendar date.

Don’t miss 31 chances to win while supporting the Lakes Region Legends!