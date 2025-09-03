Lakeside Chapter Of National Ambucs's Annual Raffle 2025

Join us for an exciting opportunity to win a rare bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year Bourbon! This highly sought-after bourbon is a true gem, and you won’t want to miss your chance to add it to your collection.





**Event Details:**

- **Raffle Drawing Date:** September 16, 2025

- **Ticket Sales:** Start now through September 15, 2025





Every ticket purchased supports Lakeside Ambucs, a nonprofit dedicated to providing trykes for children and veterans with mobility challenges. Your participation not only gives you a shot at winning this exceptional bourbon but also helps make a difference in our community.





**Important Note:** The winner must be able to pick up the bottle in Rowlett, TX, as we are unable to ship.





Get your tickets today and help us create mobility solutions for those who need it most! Cheers to making a difference!