Lakettes Uniform Shop

Long sleeve comp leo required for levels 4-9 and Xcel Platinum (not required for Xcel bronze, silver, or gold). Try-on scheduled 7/22 at 11:15 at Peach St. gym.
Tank Leo required for all levels. If you already have this in great condition, you don't have to purchase a new one. Size guide:https://gkelite.azureedge.net/images/static/sizecharts/size-charts-inches-womens-leos.pdf
Required by all levels. NOTE: the youth size waistband runs large (recommend ordering a size down). Size guide: Women:https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/p/shorts/ua_team_womens_4_shorty/1389623.html?dwvar_1389623_color=001 Youth:https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/p/shorts/ua_team_4_shorty_girls_shorts/6001943.html?dwvar_6001943_color=410
Required by all levels except for Xcel Bronze (pre-team). Size guide: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/2352/1061/files/2020_SIZING_AND_MEASURING_UPDATED_JULY_2020.png?v=1595604526
Required for all levels except Xcel Bronze (pre-team). Size guide: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/2352/1061/files/2020_SIZING_AND_MEASURING_UPDATED_JULY_2020.png?v=1595604526
Required for all levels except Xcel Bronze (pre-team).
Only order this bow if you have the long sleeve comp leo (required for meet uniform).
All team is required to have this bow to coordinate with the tank leo.
