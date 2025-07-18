Lakettes Uniform Shop

Long Sleeve Leo item
Long Sleeve Leo
$350

Long sleeve comp leo required for levels 4-9 and Xcel Platinum (not required for Xcel bronze, silver, or gold). Try-on scheduled 7/22 at 11:15 at Peach St. gym.

Tank Leo item
Tank Leo item
Tank Leo
$56

Tank Leo required for all levels. If you already have this in great condition, you don't have to purchase a new one. Size guide:https://gkelite.azureedge.net/images/static/sizecharts/size-charts-inches-womens-leos.pdf

Under Armour Compression Practice Shorts item
Under Armour Compression Practice Shorts
$20

Required by all levels. NOTE: the youth size waistband runs large (recommend ordering a size down). Size guide: Women:https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/p/shorts/ua_team_womens_4_shorty/1389623.html?dwvar_1389623_color=001 Youth:https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/p/shorts/ua_team_4_shorty_girls_shorts/6001943.html?dwvar_6001943_color=410

Ozone Warm-Up Jacket item
Ozone Warm-Up Jacket
$85

Required by all levels except for Xcel Bronze (pre-team). Size guide: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/2352/1061/files/2020_SIZING_AND_MEASURING_UPDATED_JULY_2020.png?v=1595604526

Ozone Warm-Up Pants item
Ozone Warm-Up Pants
$31

Required for all levels except Xcel Bronze (pre-team). Size guide: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/2352/1061/files/2020_SIZING_AND_MEASURING_UPDATED_JULY_2020.png?v=1595604526

Comp Bag item
Comp Bag item
Comp Bag
$83

Required for all levels except Xcel Bronze (pre-team).

L/S Leo comp bow item
L/S Leo comp bow
$15

Only order this bow if you have the long sleeve comp leo (required for meet uniform).

Tank Leo bow item
Tank Leo bow
$15

All team is required to have this bow to coordinate with the tank leo.

T-Shirt Size for Meet Gifts
free
Sweatshirt Size for Meet Gifts
free
Tank Leo Size for Meet Gift
free

