Lakeview Lady Bulldog Basketball November 50/50 Raffle

Get excited for this month's 50/50 raffle! Proceeds will go towards tournament entry fees for our 4th-6th grade teams, shooting shirts for our Varsity and Junior High squads, and other important program needs. Help us by sharing and selling tickets throughout November, and you could win some serious cash just in time for Thanksgiving! If all 500 tickets are sold: 1st Place: $1500 (or a percentage if less than 500 sold) 2nd Place: $750 (or a percentage if less than 500 sold) 3rd Place: $250 (or a percentage if less than 500 sold) Don't miss out on your chance to win while supporting our teams!

Get excited for this month's 50/50 raffle! Proceeds will go towards tournament entry fees for our 4th-6th grade teams, shooting shirts for our Varsity and Junior High squads, and other important program needs. Help us by sharing and selling tickets throughout November, and you could win some serious cash just in time for Thanksgiving! If all 500 tickets are sold: 1st Place: $1500 (or a percentage if less than 500 sold) 2nd Place: $750 (or a percentage if less than 500 sold) 3rd Place: $250 (or a percentage if less than 500 sold) Don't miss out on your chance to win while supporting our teams!

seeMoreDetailsMobile