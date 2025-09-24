Lakeview's Fall Festival & Silent Auction

Hosted by
9090 S Strain Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401, USA
Starting bid
Calling all coffee lovers!
2 18 oz bags of Starbuck’s whole bean pike place roast
Women’s coffee socks
Manual coffee grinder
Pens- coffee
YETI rambler 10oz
$25 Starbucks gift card
Coffee tote
French press
Approx. Value: $175
Starting bid
Let's go camping!
All items in a Coleman WHEELED chiller cooler- holds 94 cans!
MallowMe sleeping bag
National parks of the USA insulated water bottle
Extendable forks for hot dogs/marshmallows (10)
Led mini flashlight
Citronella candle
Fire color changing packets for campfire
Camping edition scavenger hunt
LED camping lantern
Glow in the dark rock painting
LED camping light bulbs with clip hooks
Mosquito repellent patches and bracelets
Would you rather? camping edition
The Life of a S’more book
So much snore to do - over 50 variations of the campfire classic
Stickers
Camping journal for kids
Camping activities for kids
Camping tote bag- not pictured
Camping log book- not pictured
Approx. Value: $300
Starting bid
Indulge in total relaxation from the comfort of your home!
$30 Spaah Gift Certificate
$30 Rose Nails gift card
Bath Bombs
Bath Steamers X2
Moisturizing Gel Socks
Hair Drying Pillowcase
Collagen Face Masks
Hydrogel Face Masks
Stainless Steel Ice Roller
Bath & Body Works-stress relief (hand sanitizer, body wash, body lotion
Jade Roller (for face)
Fuzzy Slippers
Bath towels
Eye Masks
Medium sized hair clips
Large sized hair clips
Epsom Salts
Eye make remover wipes
Calgon Bath Pearls
Yankee Candle
Spa Headband
Mini Ultrasonic Diffuser
Laneige lip glowy balm (berry)
Boar bristle hair brush
Bath & Bodyworks – Lavender essential oil mist and lotion
Poppy & Pout exfoliating lip scrub
Cream fuzzy blanket
Approx. Value: $350
Starting bid
Show your Hoosier pride with this IU-themed basket packed with crimson-and-cream spirit.
Two IU Men’s Basketball Tickets Nov. 16th
5 (2 adult, 3 youth) IU Women’s Basketball Tickets Dec. 14th
Two Chimes of Christmas Tickets Dec. 6th
IU Tote Bag
IU Foam Finger
Goodnight Indiana University Book
Indiana University Socks (3 pairs)
Indiana University Jenga
Crimson Stanley Cup (30 oz)
Hoosier Woven Blanket
2 IU Can Coolers
IU Miniature Basketball
Approx. Value: $400
Starting bid
Have the ULTIMATE Family Fun Night!
Yahtzee
Battleship
Soup patch kids game
Uno
Uno flip
Spot it
Mexican train dominoes
Clue junior
Taco cat goat cheese
Bracelet making
1000 piece puzzle
Lots of candy!
Moose munch premium popcorn
Orville kettle corn popcorn
Orville ultimate butter popcorn
Popcorn bowls
Bluey puzzle
2 free kids meals at Azzip
Approx. Value: $220
Starting bid
Get started on your date with your favorite person by sharing some yummy snacks at home, and then hit the town for some fun in Bloomington.
Cutting board
Charcuterie accessories and toothpicks
4 stemless wine glasses
Deck of cards
Stacy's Pita Chips (cinnamon)
Pretzels
Sweet brown butter cashews
Gourmet almonds
Candles
Throw blanket
Admit 4 to the comedy attic
$25 pottery house
2 VIP cards to Golden Corral (Bedford)
Approx. Value: $175
Starting bid
Let's go hiking!
Stanley 36 oz ice flow bottle
Ranger flip water bottle
5 day passes to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park
2 day passes to Hoosier Heights
Hiking/adventure logbook
Crunchy roasted edamame beans (2)
50-minute trail ride at Stone Creek Ranch
Stickers
Vinyl reusable stickers
Keychain flashlight
10 mosquito bracelets
Approx. Value: $325
Starting bid
Let's get cooking!
$30 gift card to Olive Leaf
Blackstone pizza kit
Utensil holder
Apron
Disney baking set
Whisk (2)
Measuring cups and spoons
Seasonings
Wooden spoons
Meat thermometer
Approx. Value: $175
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Publow and Mrs. Livingston for a fun trail adventure!
*This auction listing is for one child and one friend.
Approx. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Schrogam after school to make a fun craft!
Approx. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Join Ms. Scott and 5 of your friends on November 10 after school to make a fun craft!
Approx. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Get popsicles for your student's class!
Approx. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Play a game of kickball with your classmates and the Monroe Fire Protection District Firemen!
Starting bid
Skip the long car line and save yourself the wait! The winner of this spot gets their very own front-row parking space during morning drop-off AND afternoon pick-up for the rest of the school year.
Your child will meet you directly at this designated spot, so you can be on your way right away.
Convenient, stress-free, and the ultimate time-saver—this is every parent’s dream during pick-up!
Starting bid
One person’s ticket to float above Bloomington in a hot air balloon with the company, Balloons Over Bloomington.
Approx. Value: $275
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect day out on beautiful Lake Monroe with this 20-foot boat rental from Paradise Rental Boats in Bloomington, Indiana! This weekday rental (Monday through Friday) is ideal for relaxing cruises, fishing, swimming, or soaking up the sun with family and friends.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect day out on beautiful Lake Monroe with this 20-foot boat rental from Paradise Rental Boats in Bloomington, Indiana! This weekday rental (Monday through Friday) is ideal for relaxing cruises, fishing, swimming, or soaking up the sun with family and friends.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Turn an evening into an event with a 3-hour private rental of the Tivoli Theater. Screen your film, host a party, or throw a presentation in a grand vintage setting.
Approx. Value: $200
Starting bid
Give a child a full week of tumbling, flips, friends, and fitness at Rising Star’s immersive summer camp program..
Approx. Value: $200
Starting bid
Use this toward classes, open gym sessions, or camps at BUGS Gymnastics!
Value: $100
Starting bid
This package includes tuition for winter tumbling. Ideal for kids who want to build skills in both movement and team performance.
Athletes ages 3 and up will be placed in the class that best matches their skill level. Classes run on Saturdays from January 10-March 7, between 10 am - 1 pm.
Value: $135
Starting bid
Ages 5-14
January 8-March 29
Practice: Thursdays, 5-6:15 pm
Performance in French Lick!
*$100 added fee for uniforms and competition fees
Value: $260
Starting bid
Four 18-hole passes at The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe, a community course nestled in the hills near Lake Monroe. Expect cascading waterfalls, sand bunkers, and a layout that challenges golfers of all levels.
Approx. Value: $200
Starting bid
Tee off in scenic southern Indiana at Stone Crest Golf Community, where rolling terrain and tree-lined fairways offer a peaceful yet challenging public course experience.
Approx. Value: $120
Starting bid
Gift someone a unique work of art — $150 to design or add to a tattoo at a local studio.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy top-tier pampering with a $100 credit at Club Nails. Perfect for luxe manicures, pedicures, or full spa treatments.
Value: $100
Starting bid
5 classes and a swag bag full of gear!
Approx. Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of excitement, discovery, and sweet indulgence with this Bloomington favorites package!
LaserLite Laser Tag (10 laser tag passes)– Gear up for high-energy fun with laser tag passes that will keep kids (and adults!) entertained.
WonderLab Museum (4 day passes)– Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on science exhibits the whole family will love.
Chocolate Moose ($25 gift card)– Wrap up the day with a stop at Bloomington’s most iconic ice cream shop for a well-earned treat.
Value: $164
Starting bid
Experience a full day of thrills and splashy fun at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. Admission includes roller coasters, water coasters, free soft drinks, free parking, and more.
Approx. Value: $150
Starting bid
Participants must be at least 10 years old!
This listing is for 4 people.
The Try Scuba program at Southern Indiana Scuba is the best way to try scuba diving for the first time. You will be in confined water and well looked after by your instructor, so you can enjoy those first breaths underwater and experience the magic of scuba diving. At the end of this short course, you will have earned your SSI Try Scuba recognition card. More information here https://southernindianascuba.com/scuba-diving/
Approx. Value: $200
Starting bid
Stay one night at Graduate Bloomington, a boutique hotel that blends Hoosier charm with creative, locally inspired design right steps from IU’s campus.
Approx. Value: $250
Starting bid
Take total care of your car with this package!
2 oil changes at Royal on the Eastside
$20 gift card to Johnnys Junxions
Gleme glass cleaner
Work horse upholstery and carpet cleaner
5 $5 off crew car wash
Approx. Value: $125
Starting bid
Haunted mansion at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater (October 30) - 4 tickets valued at $46.
Plus, $20 for the Kirkwood Ave. Olive Leaf or Bloomington chocolate company. The newly opened Kirkwood sweet shop is located next door to the Buskirk. They are pleased to present a cozy cafe - offering their very own handmade and hand decorated truffles! They also offer coffee, brownies, cookies, cakes, and specialty desserts.
Value: $66
Starting bid
Take your favorite person to grab a bite to eat at Bru Burger (Cunningham Restaurant Group $50), and then see a show at the Comedy Attic (4 tickets).
Value: $100
Starting bid
Grab coffee at Verona Coffee Shop ($25) and pick up some beautiful flowers from Three Blondes Floral Company ($30).
Value: $55
Starting bid
Make a trip to the Buskirk-Chumley Theater with three of your friends to view all FIVE Hunger Game Films.
4 total series tickets to view all five movies.
Show dates:
Nov. 4 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Games
Nov. 11 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
November 18 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Game: Mockingjay
November 25 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 2
December 2 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Value: $145
Starting bid
Invite up to 10 friends to bowl at Classic Lanes!
Approx. Value: $150
Starting bid
Start your trip at Big Splash Adventure in French Lick, where you’ll enjoy a day of non-stop fun at the 40,000-square-foot indoor water park featuring water slides, a lazy river, and a splash zone for the little ones. With comfortable accommodations and year-round indoor fun, it’s the perfect escape for families.
Then, head just a short drive down the road to Wilstem Wildlife Park for an up-close encounter with exotic animals! Your visit may include experiences like the Drive-Thru Safari, Grizzly Ridge Encounter, or giraffe and kangaroo interactions—each offering an unforgettable mix of adventure and education.
Package Includes:
Value: $152
Starting bid
Get ready for a day full of food, fun, and games at Dave & Buster’s!
Two $20 power cards for games
Two 60-minute unlimited game passes
Three 100 free chips with the purchase of 100 chips
Approx. Value: $70
Starting bid
Gift card for a Classic Facial ($90 value)
Zo Skin Health products: Cleanser, Illuminating Aox Serum, Exfoliating Polish, and Sunscreen (over $100 value)
Candle
Mask
Gloves
Approx. Value: $200
Starting bid
Books from Morganstern's:
$25 gift card to Pottery House
Approx Value: $50
Starting bid
Package of 3 introductory Pilates private sessions at Lotus Pilates!
Value: $225
Starting bid
Package of 5 Introduction to Fundamentals Group Classes at Lotus Pilates!
Value: $150
Starting bid
Escape to nature with this fantastic auction item: a stay at West Boggs Campground. Enjoy the peace of woodland surroundings, lake views, and fresh-air adventure with amenities to match.
2 nights of camping at West Boggs + s'mores basket
Approx. Value: $100
Starting bid
$25 gift card + a mud mask and shea butter soap
Approx. Value: $40
Starting bid
Step back in time and enjoy a classic movie night under the stars at the Starlite Drive-In Theatre in Bloomington!
Package includes: 4 passes + tumbler cup, Twizzlers, and Bottle Caps
Approx. Value: $50
Starting bid
The Super Hero's Journey, Scary Godmother, Batman, Robyn, and Howard bundle, Wings of Fire, and more!
Approx. Value: $100
Starting bid
$50 toward grooming services at Boneyard Dog Groomer.
Subaru dog bag with 3 dog toys, dog towel, leash, and dog bags.
Approx. Value: $75
