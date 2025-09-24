Hosted by

Lakeview's Fall Festival & Silent Auction

Pre-K Basket: Coffee Lovers Dream Theme
$50

Starting bid

Calling all coffee lovers!


2 18 oz bags of Starbuck’s whole bean pike place roast


Women’s coffee socks


Manual coffee grinder


Pens- coffee


YETI rambler 10oz


$25 Starbucks gift card


Coffee tote


French press


Approx. Value: $175

Kindergarten Basket: Camping Theme
$100

Starting bid

Let's go camping!


All items in a Coleman WHEELED chiller cooler- holds 94 cans!  


MallowMe sleeping bag


National parks of the USA insulated water bottle


Extendable forks for hot dogs/marshmallows (10)


Led mini flashlight


Citronella candle


Fire color changing packets for campfire


Camping edition scavenger hunt


LED camping lantern


Glow in the dark rock painting


LED camping light bulbs with clip hooks


Mosquito repellent patches and bracelets


Would you rather? camping edition


The Life of a S’more book


So much snore to do - over 50 variations of the campfire classic


Stickers


Camping journal for kids


Camping activities for kids


Camping tote bag- not pictured


Camping log book- not pictured


Approx. Value: $300

1st Grade Basket: Spa Day Theme
$100

Starting bid

Indulge in total relaxation from the comfort of your home!


$30 Spaah Gift Certificate


$30 Rose Nails gift card


Bath Bombs


Bath Steamers X2


Moisturizing Gel Socks


Hair Drying Pillowcase


Collagen Face Masks


Hydrogel Face Masks


Stainless Steel Ice Roller


Bath & Body Works-stress relief (hand sanitizer, body wash, body lotion


Jade Roller (for face)


Fuzzy Slippers


Bath towels


Eye Masks


Medium sized hair clips


Large sized hair clips


Epsom Salts


Eye make remover wipes


Calgon Bath Pearls


Yankee Candle


Spa Headband


Mini Ultrasonic Diffuser


Laneige lip glowy balm (berry)


Boar bristle hair brush


Bath & Bodyworks – Lavender essential oil mist and lotion


Poppy & Pout exfoliating lip scrub


Cream fuzzy blanket

 

Approx. Value: $350

2nd Grade Basket: IU Theme
$100

Starting bid

Show your Hoosier pride with this IU-themed basket packed with crimson-and-cream spirit.


Two IU Men’s Basketball Tickets Nov. 16th


5 (2 adult, 3 youth) IU Women’s Basketball Tickets Dec. 14th


Two Chimes of Christmas Tickets Dec. 6th


IU Tote Bag


IU Foam Finger


Goodnight Indiana University Book


Indiana University Socks (3 pairs)


Indiana University Jenga


Crimson Stanley Cup (30 oz)


Hoosier Woven Blanket


2 IU Can Coolers


IU Miniature Basketball


Approx. Value: $400

3rd Grade: Family Fun Night Theme
$75

Starting bid

Have the ULTIMATE Family Fun Night!


Yahtzee


Battleship


Soup patch kids game


Uno 


Uno flip


Spot it


Mexican train dominoes


Clue junior


Taco cat goat cheese


Bracelet making


1000 piece puzzle


Lots of candy!


Moose munch premium popcorn


Orville kettle corn popcorn


Orville ultimate butter popcorn


Popcorn bowls


Bluey puzzle


2 free kids meals at Azzip


Approx. Value: $220

4th Grade: Date Night Theme
$50

Starting bid

Get started on your date with your favorite person by sharing some yummy snacks at home, and then hit the town for some fun in Bloomington.


Cutting board


Charcuterie accessories and toothpicks


4 stemless wine glasses


Deck of cards


Stacy's Pita Chips (cinnamon)


Pretzels


Sweet brown butter cashews


Gourmet almonds


Candles 


Throw blanket 


Admit 4 to the comedy attic


$25 pottery house 


2 VIP cards to Golden Corral (Bedford)


Approx. Value: $175

5th Grade: Hiking Theme
$100

Starting bid

Let's go hiking!


Stanley 36 oz ice flow bottle


Ranger flip water bottle


5 day passes to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park


2 day passes to Hoosier Heights


Hiking/adventure logbook


Crunchy roasted edamame beans (2)


50-minute trail ride at Stone Creek Ranch


Stickers


Vinyl reusable stickers


Keychain flashlight


10 mosquito bracelets


Approx. Value: $325

6th Grade: Cooking Theme
$50

Starting bid

Let's get cooking!


$30 gift card to Olive Leaf


Blackstone pizza kit


Utensil holder


Apron


Disney baking set


Whisk (2)


Measuring cups and spoons 


Seasonings


Wooden spoons


Meat thermometer


Approx. Value: $175

Trail Activity w/Mrs. Publow & Mrs. Livingston (Listing 1)
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Publow and Mrs. Livingston for a fun trail adventure!


*This auction listing is for one child and one friend.


Approx. Value: Priceless

Trail Activity w/Mrs. Publow & Mrs. Livingston (Listing 2)
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Publow and Mrs. Livingston for a fun trail adventure!


*This auction listing is for one child and one friend.


Approx. Value: Priceless

Trail Activity w/Mrs. Publow & Mrs. Livingston (Listing 3)
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Publow and Mrs. Livingston for a fun trail adventure!


*This auction listing is for one child and one friend.


Approx. Value: Priceless

Afterschool Craft with Mrs. Scrogham
$20

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Schrogam after school to make a fun craft!


Approx. Value: Priceless

Afterschool Craft with Ms. Scott + 5 Friends
$30

Starting bid

Join Ms. Scott and 5 of your friends on November 10 after school to make a fun craft!


Approx. Value: Priceless

Popsicles for Your Class!
$20

Starting bid

Get popsicles for your student's class!


Approx. Value: Priceless

Kickball Game w/Your Class and Monroe Firemen!
$35

Starting bid

Play a game of kickball with your classmates and the Monroe Fire Protection District Firemen!

Beat the Car Pick-Up Line: Parking Spot
$90

Starting bid

Skip the long car line and save yourself the wait! The winner of this spot gets their very own front-row parking space during morning drop-off AND afternoon pick-up for the rest of the school year.


Your child will meet you directly at this designated spot, so you can be on your way right away.


Convenient, stress-free, and the ultimate time-saver—this is every parent’s dream during pick-up!

Balloons Over Bloomington (1 ride for 1 person)
$80

Starting bid

One person’s ticket to float above Bloomington in a hot air balloon with the company, Balloons Over Bloomington.


Approx. Value: $275

Paradise Boat Rental – 20 ft. (Listing 1)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect day out on beautiful Lake Monroe with this 20-foot boat rental from Paradise Rental Boats in Bloomington, Indiana! This weekday rental (Monday through Friday) is ideal for relaxing cruises, fishing, swimming, or soaking up the sun with family and friends.


Value: $250

Paradise Boat Rental – 20 ft. (Listing 2)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect day out on beautiful Lake Monroe with this 20-foot boat rental from Paradise Rental Boats in Bloomington, Indiana! This weekday rental (Monday through Friday) is ideal for relaxing cruises, fishing, swimming, or soaking up the sun with family and friends.


Value: $250

Historic Tivoli Theater (3-hour private rental)
$75

Starting bid

Turn an evening into an event with a 3-hour private rental of the Tivoli Theater. Screen your film, host a party, or throw a presentation in a grand vintage setting.


Approx. Value: $200

Rising Star Gymnastics Summer Camp
$75

Starting bid

Give a child a full week of tumbling, flips, friends, and fitness at Rising Star’s immersive summer camp program..


Approx. Value: $200

BUGS Gym
$35

Starting bid

Use this toward classes, open gym sessions, or camps at BUGS Gymnastics!


Value: $100

Royalty Elite Winter Tumbling
$45

Starting bid

This package includes tuition for winter tumbling. Ideal for kids who want to build skills in both movement and team performance.


Athletes ages 3 and up will be placed in the class that best matches their skill level. Classes run on Saturdays from January 10-March 7, between 10 am - 1 pm.


Value: $135

Royalty Elite Rec Cheer
$90

Starting bid

Ages 5-14


January 8-March 29


Practice: Thursdays, 5-6:15 pm


Performance in French Lick!


*$100 added fee for uniforms and competition fees


Value: $260

Eagle Pointe Golf (4 18-hole golf passes + carts)
$75

Starting bid

Four 18-hole passes at The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe, a community course nestled in the hills near Lake Monroe. Expect cascading waterfalls, sand bunkers, and a layout that challenges golfers of all levels.


Approx. Value: $200

Stone Crest Golf Course (2 18-hole pass + cart)
$35

Starting bid

Tee off in scenic southern Indiana at Stone Crest Golf Community, where rolling terrain and tree-lined fairways offer a peaceful yet challenging public course experience.


Approx. Value: $120

Three Link Tattoo ($150 certificate)
$45

Starting bid

Gift someone a unique work of art — $150 to design or add to a tattoo at a local studio.


Value: $150

Nails Club ($100 certificate)
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy top-tier pampering with a $100 credit at Club Nails. Perfect for luxe manicures, pedicures, or full spa treatments.


Value: $100

Orange Theory (5 free classes & swag bag)
$45

Starting bid

5 classes and a swag bag full of gear!


Approx. Value: $150

Bundle: Kids Day! LaserLite, Chocolate Moose, & Wonderlab
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of excitement, discovery, and sweet indulgence with this Bloomington favorites package!


LaserLite Laser Tag (10 laser tag passes)– Gear up for high-energy fun with laser tag passes that will keep kids (and adults!) entertained.


WonderLab Museum (4 day passes)– Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on science exhibits the whole family will love.


Chocolate Moose ($25 gift card)– Wrap up the day with a stop at Bloomington’s most iconic ice cream shop for a well-earned treat.


Value: $164

Holiday World (2 tickets)
$45

Starting bid

Experience a full day of thrills and splashy fun at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. Admission includes roller coasters, water coasters, free soft drinks, free parking, and more.


Approx. Value: $150

Southern Indiana Scuba (4 "try out scuba" certificates)
$50

Starting bid

Participants must be at least 10 years old!


This listing is for 4 people.


The Try Scuba program at Southern Indiana Scuba is the best way to try scuba diving for the first time. You will be in confined water and well looked after by your instructor, so you can enjoy those first breaths underwater and experience the magic of scuba diving. At the end of this short course, you will have earned your SSI Try Scuba recognition card. More information here https://southernindianascuba.com/scuba-diving/


Approx. Value: $200

The Graduate Hotel (1 night stay)
$75

Starting bid

Stay one night at Graduate Bloomington, a boutique hotel that blends Hoosier charm with creative, locally inspired design right steps from IU’s campus.


Approx. Value: $250

Bundle: Car Care Package
$40

Starting bid

Take total care of your car with this package!


2 oil changes at Royal on the Eastside


$20 gift card to Johnnys Junxions


Gleme glass cleaner


Work horse upholstery and carpet cleaner


5 $5 off crew car wash


Approx. Value: $125

Bundle: Movie + Dessert Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Haunted mansion at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater (October 30) - 4 tickets valued at $46.


Plus, $20 for the Kirkwood Ave. Olive Leaf or Bloomington chocolate company. The newly opened Kirkwood sweet shop is located next door to the Buskirk. They are pleased to present a cozy cafe - offering their very own handmade and hand decorated truffles! They also offer coffee, brownies, cookies, cakes, and specialty desserts.


Value: $66

Bundle: Bru Burger + Comedy Attic
$35

Starting bid

Take your favorite person to grab a bite to eat at Bru Burger (Cunningham Restaurant Group $50), and then see a show at the Comedy Attic (4 tickets).


Value: $100

Bundle: Brew & Bloom
$20

Starting bid

Grab coffee at Verona Coffee Shop ($25) and pick up some beautiful flowers from Three Blondes Floral Company ($30).


Value: $55

The Hunger Games Series Passes (4) at Buskirk-Chumley
$35

Starting bid

Make a trip to the Buskirk-Chumley Theater with three of your friends to view all FIVE Hunger Game Films.


4 total series tickets to view all five movies.


Show dates:

Nov. 4 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Games

Nov. 11 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

November 18 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Game: Mockingjay

November 25 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 2

December 2 @ 7 pm - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes


Value: $145

Classic Lanes Bowling Party (up to 10 people)
$45

Starting bid

Invite up to 10 friends to bowl at Classic Lanes!


Approx. Value: $150

Bundle: Big Splash Adventure & Wilstem Wildlife Park
$30

Starting bid

Start your trip at Big Splash Adventure in French Lick, where you’ll enjoy a day of non-stop fun at the 40,000-square-foot indoor water park featuring water slides, a lazy river, and a splash zone for the little ones. With comfortable accommodations and year-round indoor fun, it’s the perfect escape for families.


Then, head just a short drive down the road to Wilstem Wildlife Park for an up-close encounter with exotic animals! Your visit may include experiences like the Drive-Thru Safari, Grizzly Ridge Encounter, or giraffe and kangaroo interactions—each offering an unforgettable mix of adventure and education.

Package Includes:

  • 2 Day passes to Big Splash Adventure Water Park
  • 4 Drive-Thru Safari tickets to Wilstem Wildlife Park

Value: $152

Dave & Buster's
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for a day full of food, fun, and games at Dave & Buster’s!


Two $20 power cards for games


Two 60-minute unlimited game passes


Three 100 free chips with the purchase of 100 chips


Approx. Value: $70

The Spa at Joie de Vivre
$65

Starting bid

Gift card for a Classic Facial ($90 value)


Zo Skin Health products: Cleanser, Illuminating Aox Serum, Exfoliating Polish, and Sunscreen (over $100 value)


Candle


Mask


Gloves


Approx. Value: $200

Bundle: Morganstern's Fall Books & Pottery House
$15

Starting bid

Books from Morganstern's:

  • The Little Guys
  • The Pumpkin Princess and the Forever Night
  • Leaves


$25 gift card to Pottery House


Approx Value: $50

Lotus Pilates Private Sessions
$75

Starting bid

Package of 3 introductory Pilates private sessions at Lotus Pilates!


Value: $225

Lotus Pilates Group Classes
$45

Starting bid

Package of 5 Introduction to Fundamentals Group Classes at Lotus Pilates!


Value: $150

West Boggs Camping & S'mores Basket
$35

Starting bid

Escape to nature with this fantastic auction item: a stay at West Boggs Campground. Enjoy the peace of woodland surroundings, lake views, and fresh-air adventure with amenities to match.


2 nights of camping at West Boggs + s'mores basket


Approx. Value: $100

That's the Rub Massage Therapy
$15

Starting bid

$25 gift card + a mud mask and shea butter soap


Approx. Value: $40

Starlite Drive-In Theater
$15

Starting bid

Step back in time and enjoy a classic movie night under the stars at the Starlite Drive-In Theatre in Bloomington!


Package includes: 4 passes + tumbler cup, Twizzlers, and Bottle Caps


Approx. Value: $50

Phoenix Comics
$30

Starting bid

The Super Hero's Journey, Scary Godmother, Batman, Robyn, and Howard bundle, Wings of Fire, and more!


Approx. Value: $100

Boneyard Dog Groomer ($50) + Royal on the Eastside Dog Bag
$20

Starting bid

$50 toward grooming services at Boneyard Dog Groomer.


Subaru dog bag with 3 dog toys, dog towel, leash, and dog bags.


Approx. Value: $75

