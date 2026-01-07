Lakeville Area Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council
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Lakeville Area Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council

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Lakeville Area Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council

About this event

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Lakeville ECFE Advisory Council's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16250 Ipava Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044, USA

Autographed Vikings Mini Helmet item
Autographed Vikings Mini Helmet item
Autographed Vikings Mini Helmet item
Autographed Vikings Mini Helmet
$30

Starting bid

Mini helmet signed by #93 Minnesota Vikings Defensive Tackle JONATHAN ALLEN! This item was generously donated by the Minnesota Vikings.


Take Me Out to the Ballgame item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame
$50

Starting bid

This one is for the baseball fans! This auction item includes FOUR (4) tickets to a spring MN TWINS game generously donated by the MinnesotaTwins. BONUS - baseball hat and baseball shaped stress ball from US Bank!

Private Goat Yoga Class item
Private Goat Yoga Class
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a private, hour-long goat yoga session for up to 20 people!


No need for yoga experience and make sure you allow for plenty of time for visits with all of the animals and lots of photo opportunities! The yoga class will take place at Sunshine Linings Studio (24230 Logan Ave. Lakeville, MN). This item was generously donated by Sunshine Linings Studio.

Bricks and Mini Figs Birthday Party item
Bricks and Mini Figs Birthday Party
$50

Starting bid

Host your next birthday party at Bricks & Minifigs in Apple Valley! This upgraded 2 hour party package has been generously donated by Bricks & Minifigs (7587 148th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124). BONUS - lego kit and birthday themed buttons included!

Golf for 4 at Braemar Golf Course item
Golf for 4 at Braemar Golf Course
$50

Starting bid

Hit the links! This Package includes a round of 18 hole for FOUR (4) golfers Braemar Golf Course (364 John Harris Drive Edina, MN) a Braemar golf hat, sleeve of balls, and golf ball shaped chocolates to enjoy on the course!

#1 Golf Outing at Crystal Lake Golf Course item
#1 Golf Outing at Crystal Lake Golf Course
$50

Starting bid

Spend a day at beautiful Crystal Lake Golf Course (16725 Innsbrook Dr, Lakeville, MN 55044)! This package includes a round of 18 holes for FOUR (4) golfer and cart rental. This item is sponsored by Crystal Lakes Golf Club. BONUS - box of golf balls generously donated by US Bank!

#2 Golf Outing at Crystal Lake Golf Course item
#2 Golf Outing at Crystal Lake Golf Course
$50

Starting bid

Spend a day at beautiful Crystal Lake Golf Course (16725 Innsbrook Dr, Lakeville, MN 55044)! This package includes a round of 18 holes for FOUR (4) golfer and cart rental. This item is sponsored by Crystal Lakes Golf Club. BONUS - box of golf balls generously donated by US Bank!

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park Passes item
Great Wolf Lodge Water Park Passes
$50

Starting bid

Make a splash at Great Wolf Lodge with this 4-Pack of water park day passes! This item was generously donated by Great Wolf Lodge (1700 American Blvd E, Bloomington, MN).

Pool Party at Wise Swim School! item
Pool Party at Wise Swim School!
$50

Starting bid

Host your next birthday party at Wise Swim School! Along with a pool party, the highest bidder will also take home a swag bag of goodies including a t-shirt and goggles for the pool. This item was generously donated by Wise Swim School.

Big Air Family Fun Pack item
Big Air Family Fun Pack
$25

Starting bid

Jump the day away at Big Air in Burnsville (14290 Plymouth Ave, Burnsville, MN)! This item includes: FOUR (4) jump tickets, FOUR (4) pairs of socks for jumping, a voucher for ONE (1) pizza and ONE (1) drink pitcher. This item was generously donated by Big Air.

Strider Bike and Rocking Base item
Strider Bike and Rocking Base
$50

Starting bid

The Strider Sport 2-in-1 Rocking Bike is the best way to teach babies how to balance. The Rocking Base securely holds the Strider 12 Sport Bike in place as your baby learns how to rock. Next, they're ready to ride! This item was generously donated by SkiHut Adventure Center.

Masterpiece Maker - Deluxe Art Basket item
Masterpiece Maker - Deluxe Art Basket
$25

Starting bid

A basket fit for the next Van Gogh and Kahlo! Gather inspiration with FOUR (4) tickets to a special exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art then let your creativity loose with this basket STUFFED with art supplies, craft kits, themed books, and more! Tickets generously donated by the Minneapolis Institute of Art (2400 3rd Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN).

Wine Tasting Class for 20 at Total Wine! item
Wine Tasting Class for 20 at Total Wine! item
Wine Tasting Class for 20 at Total Wine!
$100

Starting bid

Grab 19 of your friends and enjoy a private wine tasting class at Total Wine and More!! This item was generously donated by Total Wine and More - Burnsville. Additional Information: 1) Certificate is valid for in-store redemption only, and not redeemable for cash or product. 2) All attendees must be at least 21 years old. 3) Six weeks lead time required from request date to event date. 4) Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year. 5) Minimum attendee requirement is 10.

Full Chiropractic Consult with Adjustments item
Full Chiropractic Consult with Adjustments
$40

Starting bid

Take care of your spinal health with a comprehensive evaluation and physical assessment from Enlighten Chiropractic! This consultation generously donated by Enlighten Chiropractic includes:

  • Comprehensive Evaluation and Physical Assessment
  • Digital X-rays (if indicated)
  • Personal One-on-One Consultation with Dr. Nick Lee
  • 3 Spinal Treatments (Adjustment and/or Decompression Therapy)
  • Custom At-Home Spinal Rehab Plan


An Evening at the Symphony item
An Evening at the Symphony item
An Evening at the Symphony
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of classical music! The highest bidder of this package will win their choice of tickets to an amazing show generously donated by the Minnesota Orchestra. BONUS music themed books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley!

Tickets to The Wizard of Oz at Children's Theater Company item
Tickets to The Wizard of Oz at Children's Theater Company
$40

Starting bid

Get TWO (2) tickets to any performance of 'The Wizard of Oz' at the Children's Theater Company (2400 3rd Ave. S. Minneapolis, MN) running April 21–June 14, 2026. This item was generously donated by Children's Theatre Company.





Club Pilates Class Pass item
Club Pilates Class Pass
$40

Starting bid

Interested in giving pilates a try? Now is the time! The highest bidder of this auction item will take home a ONE month class pass (good for 8 classes)! This item was generously donated by Club Pilates.

Spotlight on Dance item
Spotlight on Dance
$25

Starting bid

Calling all ballerinas! The highest bidder of this auction item will take home a $100 gift card generously donated by Danceworks Performing Arts (17470 Glacier Way, Lakeville MN). BONUS dance bag included!

Take Out the Trash With DSI! item
Take Out the Trash With DSI!
$80

Starting bid

Haul it away! The winner of this auction item will receive a certificate for 12 months of FREE residential trash and recycling at your choice of 30, 60, or 90 gallon service levels and bag of DSI goodies generously donated by Dick's Sanitation Inc.! Available foir service in Scott and Dakota Counties (except for Hastings and Shakopee). Certificate valid for new and existing customers. BONUS garbage/recycling themed books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley!

Share Good Times at Good Times Park! item
Share Good Times at Good Times Park!
$20

Starting bid

Play the day away at Good Times Park (3265 Northwood Circle #100, Eagan MN)! This auction item includes a $100 gift card generously dontated by Good Times Park and the children's book 'Good Sports' by Jack Prelutsky donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Wild About Animals item
Wild About Animals
$25

Starting bid

Get wild with FOUR (4) admission passes to the Minnesota Zoo! Tickets generously donated by the Minnesota Zoo. BONUS animal themed children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Seas the Day! Aquarium Package item
Seas the Day! Aquarium Package
$30

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in ocean life with FOUR (4) Admission passes to SEA LIFE. Tickets generously donated by Sea Life at the Mall of America. BONUS ocean themed children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Enjoy Nature Year-round with the MN Landscape Arboretum item
Enjoy Nature Year-round with the MN Landscape Arboretum item
Enjoy Nature Year-round with the MN Landscape Arboretum
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy everything nature has to offer! The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a 1,200-acre public garden in Chaska, Minnesota best known for its beautiful display gardens, nationally recognized tree collections, protected natural areas, and research activity. Take in the nature year-round with its easy to explore paved paths, miles of wooded trails, stone pathways, and routes for cross-country skiers and snowshoers. This item includes ONE (1) Duo+2 Membership (good for ONE year) generously donated by the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. BONUS books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.


Tickets to 2026 Taste of Lakeville item
Tickets to 2026 Taste of Lakeville
$30

Starting bid

Mark your calendars for August 20th! The highest bidder of this item will take home TWO (2) tickets to the 2026 Taste of Lakeville at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. This is a 21+ event. This item was generously donated by the Lakeville Rotary.

Learn to Swim at Aquatots Swim School! item
Learn to Swim at Aquatots Swim School!
$50

Starting bid

Learn to swim with Aquatots Swim School! This item includes a certificate good for one month free lessons, waived registration fees, goggles, and a diving toy for the pool! This item was generously donated by Aquatots Swim School.

Goldfish Swim School Lessons and Swag Bag item
Goldfish Swim School Lessons and Swag Bag
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for summer at the lake with swimming lessons at Goldfish Swim School! The winner of this item will take home a certificate good for 4 consecutive lessons and waived registration fees, beach towel, sunglasses, beach ball, and more! This item was generously donated by Goldfish Swim School.

Christian Brothers Automotive Car Care Kit item
Christian Brothers Automotive Car Care Kit item
Christian Brothers Automotive Car Care Kit
$50

Starting bid

Take care of your wheels! This auction item includes at $100 gift card to Christian Brothers Automotive in Lakeville, a voucher for an oil change, and a deluxe 10-piece car wash kit. This item was generously donated by Christian Brothers Automotive!

Blast Off Basket item
Blast Off Basket item
Blast Off Basket item
Blast Off Basket
$25

Starting bid

This one is for the outer space enthusiasts! This out of this world auction item includes FOUR (4) admission passes to both the museum and planetarium at the Bell Museum (2088 Larpenteur Ave W St Paul, MN), a collection of themed space books, and other goodies to get your future astronaut excited about space! Museum tickets generously donated by the Bell Museum. Books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Oh, Baby! Deluxe Baby Basket item
Oh, Baby! Deluxe Baby Basket item
Oh, Baby! Deluxe Baby Basket
$25

Starting bid

Everything you need to welcome a little one! This auction item includes: Tote bag and Stanley tumbler generously donated by US Bank, crinkle toys, large blocks and animal toys, baby DJ toy, books, and more!

Tail Waggin' Treat Basket from Wag N' Wash! item
Tail Waggin' Treat Basket from Wag N' Wash! item
Tail Waggin' Treat Basket from Wag N' Wash!
$30

Starting bid

Treat your fur baby with this deluxe bag stuffed full of goodies generously donated by Wag N' Wash! This auction item includes: treats, toys, TWO (2) certificates for one pound of 'biscuits of the month' for April and May, certificate for a FREE self wash, and more!

Paint and Sip Basket item
Paint and Sip Basket item
Paint and Sip Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of creating with this 'paint & sip' themed basket! This auction item includes a basket of deluxe art supplies generously donated by Lakeville Area Arts Center AND a bottle of wine, hat, and $25 gift card generously donated by Omni Brewery & Tap Room!

Treat Yourself! item
Treat Yourself!
$20

Starting bid

This auction item is packed full of ways to pamper YOU! This basket is valued over $150!

  • Treat yourself to a service or hair care products with a $50 gift card generously donated by Cole's Salon
  • Pick up a plant or gardening supplies with a $50 gift card generously donated by Pahl's
  • Spoil yourself with chocolates using a $25 gift certificate generously donated by Abdallah
  • Cool off with a tasty treat - (2) vouchers for a FREE mini blizzard from DQ included! 
  • Let Waterwerks do the hard work of washing your car with (2) vouchers for a FREE basic car wash (generously donated by WaterWerks)
  • Pamper yourself with other self care items included in this amazing auction basket!
Get Your Sweat on With Orange Theory Fitness! item
Get Your Sweat on With Orange Theory Fitness! item
Get Your Sweat on With Orange Theory Fitness! item
Get Your Sweat on With Orange Theory Fitness!
$40

Starting bid

Get your sweat on with this amazing auction item donated by Orange Theory Fitness - Burnsville! This OTF swag bag is filled with goodies including a heart rate chest monitor AND 5-pack class pass (redeemable at OTF Burnsville only)!

Swing into Fun with Element Indoor Golf! item
Swing into Fun with Element Indoor Golf!
$40

Starting bid

No need to worry about unpredictable Minnesota weather when you're swinging a club at Element Indoor Golf! The winning bidder for this item will receive a voucher good for TWO (2) hours of bay rental generously donated by Element Indoor Golf (14314 Burnhaven Dr., Burnsville MN) BONUS box of 16 golf balls generously donated by US Bank.

Spoiled Rotten Pups Basket item
Spoiled Rotten Pups Basket item
Spoiled Rotten Pups Basket
$40

Starting bid

Spoil your pup with this basket filled with treats and toys generously donated by Chuck and Dons! Enjoy the outdoors with your furry friend with an annual off leash dog park pass generously donated by Three Rivers Park District. This deluxe auction basket also includes an artisan made reusable tote bag and bonus books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Lakeville Foodie Package #1 item
Lakeville Foodie Package #1
$20

Starting bid

Be a 'Lakeville Foodie' with this collection of gift cards to some of the best restaurants Lakeville has to offer! This auction item includes:

  • $50 gift card generously donated by Porterhouse Steak & Seafood (11211 205th St W, Lakeville, MN)
  • $50 gift card generously donated by Gary's Supper Club (20790 Keokuk Ave S, Lakeville, MN)
  • (4) $5 gift cards generously donated by CherryBerry
  • BONUS book generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley
Lakeville Foodie Package #2 item
Lakeville Foodie Package #2
$20

Starting bid

Be a 'Lakeville Foodie' with this collection of gift cards to some of the best restaurants Lakeville has to offer! This auction item includes:

  • $50 gift card generously donated by Porterhouse Steak & Seafood (11211 205th St W, Lakeville, MN)
  • $50 gift card generously donated by Gary's Supper Club (20790 Keokuk Ave S, Lakeville, MN)
  • (4) $5 gift cards generously donated by CherryBerry
  • BONUS book generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley
Family Fun for Little Ones! item
Family Fun for Little Ones! item
Family Fun for Little Ones!
$20

Starting bid

This auction item has everything you need for a full day of FUN with your little ones! The 'Family Fun for Little Ones' auction basket includes: 

  • 6-punch play pass generously donated by Millz House
  • $30 gift card generously donated by Punch Pizza
  • (4) $5 gift cards generously donated by Cherry Berry
  • playfoam Pluffle sensory kit
  • Meowwolf Experience Tube
  • 'Noodles on a Bicycle' book generously donated by Niche Books
BIG Kids, BIG Fun! item
BIG Kids, BIG Fun!
$20

Starting bid

Plan a day of BIG FUN with this auction item that includes: TWO (2) Ultimate passes generously donated by Urban Air, a $50 gift card generously dontated by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, TWO (2) BOGO passes generously donated by Skateville, and card game for the family to play together generously donated by US Bank, Uno, and an XL fidget toy!

Clean House Care Kit item
Clean House Care Kit item
Clean House Care Kit
$25

Starting bid

Everything you need for your upcoming spring cleaning! This auction item includes glass cleaner plus refill, all purpose cleaner plus refill, hand sanitizer, essential oil diffuser and oil, home fragrance, microfiber cloths, and more! This amazing bundle is valued at over $130! This auction item was generously donated by A Clean Sweep.

Springtime Surprise Basket item
Springtime Surprise Basket
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the season with a charming collection of spring-inspired goodies generously donated by Hy-Vee. This basket includes cozy candles, cheerful seasonal décor, a cuddly bunny, notepads, and other delightful surprises perfect for welcoming spring into your home. A fun assortment of treats and treasures you won’t want to miss!

Beer Lover Basket item
Beer Lover Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a cold one thanks to this generous donation from the Savage Tap! This auction item includes: 3 craft beer crowlers, $25 gift card, and awesome Savage Tap swag! Winner of this item will need to pick the basket up from the Savage Tap (12925 Eagle Creek Parkway, Savage MN) to ensure freshness of crowlers!

Engineering Fun at the Works Museum! item
Engineering Fun at the Works Museum!
$25

Starting bid

Engineering fun for the family! This auction item includes:


  • (4) ADMISSION PASSES GENEROUSLY DONATED BY THE WORKS MUSEUM
  • MECHANICAL SWEEPER PROJECT KIT FROM KIWI CO.
  • SET OF MAGNETIC TILES
  • XL FIDGET TOY 
  • BONUS BOOK GENEROUSLY DONATED BY HALF PRICE BOOKS - APPLE VALLEY
Make a Splash Basket item
Make a Splash Basket
$35

Starting bid

Summer is just around the corner and you'll be ready to make a splash at the beach with this auction item!

  • Prep for summer swimming with a $50 gift card generously donated by Foss Swim School (includes $35 off family fee)
  • Haul your gear to the beach in a tote bag filled with beach towel, STANLEY tumbler, sunglasses, and keychain sunscreen generously donated by US Bank
  • Spend the day by the water playing with fun beach toys and keep the water out of your eyes with Bluey goggles 
  • Cool off from a fun day in the sun with (4) $5 gift cards generously donated. by Cherry Berry
  • Wash the sand off of your car with (2) vouchers for FREE basic car wash at WaterWerks
  • BONUS beach theme book generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley
#1 Tee Off at Heritage Links item
#1 Tee Off at Heritage Links
$30

Starting bid

This auction item is hole-in-one! Grab a friend and tee off with (2) certificates fora round of 18-holes generously donated by Heritage Links (8075 Lucerne Blvd Lakeville, MN). BONUS golf balls generously donated by US Bank.

#2 Tee Off at Heritage Links item
#2 Tee Off at Heritage Links
$30

Starting bid

This auction item is hole-in-one...again! Grab a friend and tee off with (2) certificates fora round of 18-holes generously donated by Heritage Links (8075 Lucerne Blvd Lakeville, MN). BONUS golf balls generously donated by US Bank.

Enjoy a Show at Stages Theatre Company! item
Enjoy a Show at Stages Theatre Company!
$30

Starting bid

Get ready to shout ENCORE! The highest bidder of this auction item will receive fun Shrek themed goodies AND a certificate for (4) tickets to an upcoming show at Stage Theatre Company (1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN). Winner will have the choice of the following stage shows:  


  • The Right Thing to Do : The Joe Mauer Story (April 10, 2026 - May 10, 2026)
  • Shrek The Musical (June 20, 2026 – August 2, 2026)

Tickets generously donated by Stages Theatre Company. 

Shocking Fun at the Bakken Museum item
Shocking Fun at the Bakken Museum
$20

Starting bid

Electrify your life with this auction item that includes: (5) admission passes generously donated by the Bakken Museum, XL fidget toy, Edison-style lightbulbs, and BONUS science themed children's books donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Two (2) Tickets to a MN United FC game April 18th! item
Two (2) Tickets to a MN United FC game April 18th!
$20

Starting bid

Looking for something fun to do on April 18th? Bid now for your chance to win (2) TWO tickets to see MN United play the Portland Timbers! 


Match details:

  • April 18th, 2026
  • 7:30 PM 
  • Allianz Field (400 Snelling Avenue North, Saint Paul, MN)
  • Row 8, seats 1 and 2 

Tickets won are for the above match ONLY. This item was generously donated by Stonebridge Capital Advisors. 

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