Lakeville ECFE Advisory Council's Silent Auction

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Mini helmet signed by #93 Minnesota Vikings Defensive Tackle JONATHAN ALLEN! This item was generously donated by the Minnesota Vikings.
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This one is for the baseball fans! This auction item includes FOUR (4) tickets to a spring MN TWINS game generously donated by the MinnesotaTwins. BONUS - baseball hat and baseball shaped stress ball from US Bank!
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Enjoy a private, hour-long goat yoga session for up to 20 people!
No need for yoga experience and make sure you allow for plenty of time for visits with all of the animals and lots of photo opportunities! The yoga class will take place at Sunshine Linings Studio (24230 Logan Ave. Lakeville, MN). This item was generously donated by Sunshine Linings Studio.
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Host your next birthday party at Bricks & Minifigs in Apple Valley! This upgraded 2 hour party package has been generously donated by Bricks & Minifigs (7587 148th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124). BONUS - lego kit and birthday themed buttons included!
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Hit the links! This Package includes a round of 18 hole for FOUR (4) golfers Braemar Golf Course (364 John Harris Drive Edina, MN) a Braemar golf hat, sleeve of balls, and golf ball shaped chocolates to enjoy on the course!
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Spend a day at beautiful Crystal Lake Golf Course (16725 Innsbrook Dr, Lakeville, MN 55044)! This package includes a round of 18 holes for FOUR (4) golfer and cart rental. This item is sponsored by Crystal Lakes Golf Club. BONUS - box of golf balls generously donated by US Bank!
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Spend a day at beautiful Crystal Lake Golf Course (16725 Innsbrook Dr, Lakeville, MN 55044)! This package includes a round of 18 holes for FOUR (4) golfer and cart rental. This item is sponsored by Crystal Lakes Golf Club. BONUS - box of golf balls generously donated by US Bank!
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Make a splash at Great Wolf Lodge with this 4-Pack of water park day passes! This item was generously donated by Great Wolf Lodge (1700 American Blvd E, Bloomington, MN).
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Host your next birthday party at Wise Swim School! Along with a pool party, the highest bidder will also take home a swag bag of goodies including a t-shirt and goggles for the pool. This item was generously donated by Wise Swim School.
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Jump the day away at Big Air in Burnsville (14290 Plymouth Ave, Burnsville, MN)! This item includes: FOUR (4) jump tickets, FOUR (4) pairs of socks for jumping, a voucher for ONE (1) pizza and ONE (1) drink pitcher. This item was generously donated by Big Air.
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The Strider Sport 2-in-1 Rocking Bike is the best way to teach babies how to balance. The Rocking Base securely holds the Strider 12 Sport Bike in place as your baby learns how to rock. Next, they're ready to ride! This item was generously donated by SkiHut Adventure Center.
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A basket fit for the next Van Gogh and Kahlo! Gather inspiration with FOUR (4) tickets to a special exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art then let your creativity loose with this basket STUFFED with art supplies, craft kits, themed books, and more! Tickets generously donated by the Minneapolis Institute of Art (2400 3rd Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN).
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Grab 19 of your friends and enjoy a private wine tasting class at Total Wine and More!! This item was generously donated by Total Wine and More - Burnsville. Additional Information: 1) Certificate is valid for in-store redemption only, and not redeemable for cash or product. 2) All attendees must be at least 21 years old. 3) Six weeks lead time required from request date to event date. 4) Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year. 5) Minimum attendee requirement is 10.
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Take care of your spinal health with a comprehensive evaluation and physical assessment from Enlighten Chiropractic! This consultation generously donated by Enlighten Chiropractic includes:
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Enjoy an evening of classical music! The highest bidder of this package will win their choice of tickets to an amazing show generously donated by the Minnesota Orchestra. BONUS music themed books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley!
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Interested in giving pilates a try? Now is the time! The highest bidder of this auction item will take home a ONE month class pass (good for 8 classes)! This item was generously donated by Club Pilates.
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Calling all ballerinas! The highest bidder of this auction item will take home a $100 gift card generously donated by Danceworks Performing Arts (17470 Glacier Way, Lakeville MN). BONUS dance bag included!
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Haul it away! The winner of this auction item will receive a certificate for 12 months of FREE residential trash and recycling at your choice of 30, 60, or 90 gallon service levels and bag of DSI goodies generously donated by Dick's Sanitation Inc.! Available foir service in Scott and Dakota Counties (except for Hastings and Shakopee). Certificate valid for new and existing customers. BONUS garbage/recycling themed books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley!
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Play the day away at Good Times Park (3265 Northwood Circle #100, Eagan MN)! This auction item includes a $100 gift card generously dontated by Good Times Park and the children's book 'Good Sports' by Jack Prelutsky donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
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Get wild with FOUR (4) admission passes to the Minnesota Zoo! Tickets generously donated by the Minnesota Zoo. BONUS animal themed children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
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Immerse yourself in ocean life with FOUR (4) Admission passes to SEA LIFE. Tickets generously donated by Sea Life at the Mall of America. BONUS ocean themed children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
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Enjoy everything nature has to offer! The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a 1,200-acre public garden in Chaska, Minnesota best known for its beautiful display gardens, nationally recognized tree collections, protected natural areas, and research activity. Take in the nature year-round with its easy to explore paved paths, miles of wooded trails, stone pathways, and routes for cross-country skiers and snowshoers. This item includes ONE (1) Duo+2 Membership (good for ONE year) generously donated by the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. BONUS books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
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Mark your calendars for August 20th! The highest bidder of this item will take home TWO (2) tickets to the 2026 Taste of Lakeville at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. This is a 21+ event. This item was generously donated by the Lakeville Rotary.
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Learn to swim with Aquatots Swim School! This item includes a certificate good for one month free lessons, waived registration fees, goggles, and a diving toy for the pool! This item was generously donated by Aquatots Swim School.
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Get ready for summer at the lake with swimming lessons at Goldfish Swim School! The winner of this item will take home a certificate good for 4 consecutive lessons and waived registration fees, beach towel, sunglasses, beach ball, and more! This item was generously donated by Goldfish Swim School.
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Take care of your wheels! This auction item includes at $100 gift card to Christian Brothers Automotive in Lakeville, a voucher for an oil change, and a deluxe 10-piece car wash kit. This item was generously donated by Christian Brothers Automotive!
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This one is for the outer space enthusiasts! This out of this world auction item includes FOUR (4) admission passes to both the museum and planetarium at the Bell Museum (2088 Larpenteur Ave W St Paul, MN), a collection of themed space books, and other goodies to get your future astronaut excited about space! Museum tickets generously donated by the Bell Museum. Books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
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Everything you need to welcome a little one! This auction item includes: Tote bag and Stanley tumbler generously donated by US Bank, crinkle toys, large blocks and animal toys, baby DJ toy, books, and more!
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Treat your fur baby with this deluxe bag stuffed full of goodies generously donated by Wag N' Wash! This auction item includes: treats, toys, TWO (2) certificates for one pound of 'biscuits of the month' for April and May, certificate for a FREE self wash, and more!
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Enjoy an evening of creating with this 'paint & sip' themed basket! This auction item includes a basket of deluxe art supplies generously donated by Lakeville Area Arts Center AND a bottle of wine, hat, and $25 gift card generously donated by Omni Brewery & Tap Room!
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This auction item is packed full of ways to pamper YOU! This basket is valued over $150!
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Get your sweat on with this amazing auction item donated by Orange Theory Fitness - Burnsville! This OTF swag bag is filled with goodies including a heart rate chest monitor AND 5-pack class pass (redeemable at OTF Burnsville only)!
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No need to worry about unpredictable Minnesota weather when you're swinging a club at Element Indoor Golf! The winning bidder for this item will receive a voucher good for TWO (2) hours of bay rental generously donated by Element Indoor Golf (14314 Burnhaven Dr., Burnsville MN) BONUS box of 16 golf balls generously donated by US Bank.
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Spoil your pup with this basket filled with treats and toys generously donated by Chuck and Dons! Enjoy the outdoors with your furry friend with an annual off leash dog park pass generously donated by Three Rivers Park District. This deluxe auction basket also includes an artisan made reusable tote bag and bonus books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
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Be a 'Lakeville Foodie' with this collection of gift cards to some of the best restaurants Lakeville has to offer! This auction item includes:
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Be a 'Lakeville Foodie' with this collection of gift cards to some of the best restaurants Lakeville has to offer! This auction item includes:
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This auction item has everything you need for a full day of FUN with your little ones! The 'Family Fun for Little Ones' auction basket includes:
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Plan a day of BIG FUN with this auction item that includes: TWO (2) Ultimate passes generously donated by Urban Air, a $50 gift card generously dontated by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, TWO (2) BOGO passes generously donated by Skateville, and card game for the family to play together generously donated by US Bank, Uno, and an XL fidget toy!
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Everything you need for your upcoming spring cleaning! This auction item includes glass cleaner plus refill, all purpose cleaner plus refill, hand sanitizer, essential oil diffuser and oil, home fragrance, microfiber cloths, and more! This amazing bundle is valued at over $130! This auction item was generously donated by A Clean Sweep.
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Celebrate the season with a charming collection of spring-inspired goodies generously donated by Hy-Vee. This basket includes cozy candles, cheerful seasonal décor, a cuddly bunny, notepads, and other delightful surprises perfect for welcoming spring into your home. A fun assortment of treats and treasures you won’t want to miss!
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Enjoy a cold one thanks to this generous donation from the Savage Tap! This auction item includes: 3 craft beer crowlers, $25 gift card, and awesome Savage Tap swag! Winner of this item will need to pick the basket up from the Savage Tap (12925 Eagle Creek Parkway, Savage MN) to ensure freshness of crowlers!
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Engineering fun for the family! This auction item includes:
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Summer is just around the corner and you'll be ready to make a splash at the beach with this auction item!
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This auction item is hole-in-one! Grab a friend and tee off with (2) certificates fora round of 18-holes generously donated by Heritage Links (8075 Lucerne Blvd Lakeville, MN). BONUS golf balls generously donated by US Bank.
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This auction item is hole-in-one...again! Grab a friend and tee off with (2) certificates fora round of 18-holes generously donated by Heritage Links (8075 Lucerne Blvd Lakeville, MN). BONUS golf balls generously donated by US Bank.
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Get ready to shout ENCORE! The highest bidder of this auction item will receive fun Shrek themed goodies AND a certificate for (4) tickets to an upcoming show at Stage Theatre Company (1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN). Winner will have the choice of the following stage shows:
Tickets generously donated by Stages Theatre Company.
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Electrify your life with this auction item that includes: (5) admission passes generously donated by the Bakken Museum, XL fidget toy, Edison-style lightbulbs, and BONUS science themed children's books donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
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Looking for something fun to do on April 18th? Bid now for your chance to win (2) TWO tickets to see MN United play the Portland Timbers!
Match details:
Tickets won are for the above match ONLY. This item was generously donated by Stonebridge Capital Advisors.
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