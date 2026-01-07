Lakeville ECFE Advisory Council's Silent Auction

Grab 19 of your friends and enjoy a private wine tasting class at Total Wine and More!! This item was generously donated by Total Wine and More - Burnsville. Additional Information: 1) Certificate is valid for in-store redemption only, and not redeemable for cash or product. 2) All attendees must be at least 21 years old. 3) Six weeks lead time required from request date to event date. 4) Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year. 5) Minimum attendee requirement is 10.