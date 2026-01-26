Lakeville Area Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council

Hosted by

Lakeville Area Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council

About this event

Lakeville ECFE Online Raffle Fundraiser

16250 Ipava Ave

Lakeville, MN 55044, USA

ECFE Essentials - Bright Beginnings Bundle item
ECFE Essentials - Bright Beginnings Bundle
$1

TWO WINNERS!
A bundle full of creativity and connection! Includes art supplies and smock, stickers, children’s books, an ECFE t-shirt, and more — everything your little learner needs to pack, play, and grow. This raffle item is sponsored by the Lakeville ECFE Advisory Council. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

All Aboard! Train Lovers Prize Pack item
All Aboard! Train Lovers Prize Pack
$1

All Aboard, next stop - a prize pack for train lovers! This raffle item includes FOUR (4) admission passes generously donated by Choo Choo Bobs (214 4th St E, St Paul, MN) and BONUS secondhand train themed books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Art Studio Starter Set item
Art Studio Starter Set
$1

THREE WINNERS! This art kit is perfect for the budding artist in your life. This raffle item includes: XL art set, various arts and crafts kits, rainbow tie-dye t-shirt and sunglasses generously donated by US Bank, a bin to corral your projects and priceless works of art, and loads of other art supplies. Create all day and then cool off with a cold treat using your TWO (2) $5 gift certificates generously donated by CherryBerry!

Surprise Book Bundle item
Surprise Book Bundle
$1

THREE WINNERS! Each surprise book bundle includes: a $15 gift card to Half Price Books, a stack of new and gently used children's books, and a plush stuffed teddy bear for story time. Books and gift cards included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

A Day at the Races item
A Day at the Races
$1

And they're off! This raffle basket includes FOUR (4) admission passes to Canterbury Park and 2 horse themed artisan-made reusable tote bags. Tickets included in this raffle item generously donated by Canterbury Park. BONUS book generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Sleepy Time Basket item
Sleepy Time Basket item
Sleepy Time Basket
$1

Catch some Z's with this sleep themed raffle basket! It includes: a weighted stuffed animal perfect for bedtime, Northern Lights LED Night Light Projector, and collection of books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

For The Caniacs item
For The Caniacs
$1

This chock-full reusable cooler bag is stuffed with pens, a notepad, fun keychain, shirt (adult size L), stuffed dog, koozies, and gift cards for various free food items! This raffle item has been generously donated by Raising Cane's.

Prehistoric Prize Pack item
Prehistoric Prize Pack
$1

A roaring good collection of dinosaur themed books, deluxe dino surprise toy, dinosaur hat/gloves combo perfect for cold weather or pretend play, and adorable plush dinosaur that will entertain your prehistoric loving pal for hours! Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Millz House Punch Card item
Millz House Punch Card
$1

TWO WINNERS! Enter now for your chance to win a punch card to Millz House in Apple Valley! Each card has 6 PUNCHES available! This item was generously donated by Millz House (14645 Felton Ct #104, Apple Valley, MN).

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket
$1

Enjoy a night out with this gift basket from Texas Roadhouse. Basket includes a voucher good for a meal for 2 up to $30, seasoning, and peanuts. This item has been generously donated by Texas Roadhouse.

Buggin' Out for Bugs item
Buggin' Out for Bugs
$1

Set your bug loving kids' heart aflutter with this exciting basket. Includes: sun catcher, butterfly and bug box crafts, large butterfly mix premium seed pack with seed starter kit, various toys, bug bands and other fun stuff. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Future Banker Pretend Play Pack item
Future Banker Pretend Play Pack
$1

Ignite a passion for finance in your little one with this tote bag full of fun! This raffle item includes: tote bag, activity books, piggy bank, sunglasses, tie-dye shirt, 40 Oz. Stanley tumbler, customizable lanyard nametags and more - all generously donated by US Bank! Find other fun items inside like a calculator, coin holders, receipt pad, and more. BONUS secondhand book included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Outstanding Outdoor Fun Basket item
Outstanding Outdoor Fun Basket
$1

TWO WINNERS! This raffle basket includes items for enjoying the outdoors all in a large durable tote that is perfect for picnics, a day at the park, firework viewing, anything! Items included generously donated by US Bank and DSI. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Welcome Little One - Baby Basket item
Welcome Little One - Baby Basket item
Welcome Little One - Baby Basket
$1

TWO WINNERS! Welcome a new bundle of joy with this basket that includes: bib generously donated by US Bank, a handcrafted artisan lovie, teether, and crinkle book.

Little Learner's Loot item
Little Learner's Loot item
Little Learner's Loot
$1

Pre-K today, Kinder tomorrow! This raffle item contains: a backpack stocked with school supplies, flash cards, white board, first day sign, books, and (2) $5 gift cards generously donated by CherryBerry to celebrate this big milestone! Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Blooming Basket item
Blooming Basket
$1

Get ready to get dirty with this basket of springtime essentials for the garden. Includes $25 to spend at Eisele's Greenhouse, gardening tools with watering can, seeds and a themed stuffed cactus.

Once Upon a Basket item
Once Upon a Basket
$1

Children with a flair for words will start sharpening their pencils and finding a notebook when they see this basket! Includes notebooks, sticky note bundles, writing tools, a variety of books and more to get those creative thoughts flowing. BONUS (2) $5 certificates for CherryBerry to celebrate your child writing their future novels. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Homemade Happiness item
Homemade Happiness
$1

Happiness is just a slice away! In this charming package there is a 9" pie plate with homemade wooden carrying crate, 2 cappuccino mixes, 2 mugs and a box of no-bake dessert so you can get started right away!

MN Aurora FC Soccer Swag item
MN Aurora FC Soccer Swag item
MN Aurora FC Soccer Swag
$1

Aurora fans unite! This basket is stocked with MN Aurora FC swag including: a team poster, scarf, water bottle, and key chain all generously donated by the MN Aurora FC.

Basket of Fidget Fun! item
Basket of Fidget Fun!
$1

This basket is stuffed full of amazing fidget toys guaranteed to bring you hours of fun! This item has been generously donated by Knit and Print.

ABC, 123 item
ABC, 123 item
ABC, 123
$1

Make learning numbers and letters extra fun with this basket. Includes matching game, number stencils, letter stickers and alphabet & number themed books. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Royal Treasures Basket item
Royal Treasures Basket item
Royal Treasures Basket
$1

Bibbity, Boppity, Boo - if you have a princess fan then this basket is surely for you! Your little princess will certainly enjoy the Disney Princes puzzle and play pack, book, crafts and diamond pen included in a glitter tote.Secondhand book included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Unicorn Dreams Basket item
Unicorn Dreams Basket item
Unicorn Dreams Basket
$1

This basket is filled with everything the unicorn fanatic in your life could dream of wanting - a collection of unicorn themed books , unicorn Monopoly, a unicorn painting craft, and so many more unicorn themed goodies! Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Things that GO Basket item
Things that GO Basket
$1

Get your motor running with the basket filled with vehicle-themed fun! Secondhand books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Gift Card Bouquet item
Gift Card Bouquet
$1

TWO WINNERS! Treat yourself to a beautiful bouquet of....gift cards! It includes: (1) $10 gift card to Portillo's, (2) $5 gift cards to CherryBerry, (2) Bogo coupons for Skateville, (3) FREE basic car washes at Waterwerks, and (1) FREE small sundae at Dairy Queen!

The Great Minnesota Get Together item
The Great Minnesota Get Together
$1

Get ready for the great Minnesota Get Together! This basket contains TWO (2) tickets for the Minnesota State Fair - they're even on a stick! This raffle item was generously donated by the Minnesota State Fair.

TWO (2) Laser Tag Package Passes at GRAND SLAM! item
TWO (2) Laser Tag Package Passes at GRAND SLAM!
$1

Have some action packed fun at Grand Slam in Burnsville! This raffle item includes (2) Laser tag package passes that allow for unlimited laser tag, unlimited mini golf, unlimited krazy kars and 12 arcade credits. This item was generously donated by Grand Slam.

Snack Attack Basket item
Snack Attack Basket
$1

This basket full of food themed fun includes: a $10 gift card generously donated by Portillo's, Squishmallows, puzzle, collection of artisan-made reusable grocery tote bags, pizza cutter, and food themed children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley!

Ready for the Road item
Ready for the Road
$1

Be ready for the road with this $50 gift card generously donated by Casey's! This raffle item also includes a road trip themed book generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley and some snacks for your trip!

Cake and Celebrate! item
Cake and Celebrate!
$1

THREE WINNERS! Celebrate your special day with a birthday bundle that includes: a birthday themed children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley, birthday pins, and a voucher or gift card for a cake!

  • Winner A will receive the bundle with a $50 gift card generously donated by Sweet Kneads Bakery (216 Oak St, Farmington, MN)
  • Winner B will receive the bundle with a voucher for an 8 inch cake generously by Dairy Queen
  • Winner C will receive a voucher for an 8 inch cake generously donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes
Farmyard Fun! item
Farmyard Fun!
$1

You'll cluck like a chicken if you're the winner of this raffle basket that includes:

  • adorable crocheted chicken
  • (2) artisan-made reusable tote bags
  • Melissa & Doug Farm Blockables toy
  • Polly Pocket toy and book
  • collection of farm-themed children’s books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley
  • & more!


Disney Delights Basket item
Disney Delights Basket item
Disney Delights Basket item
Disney Delights Basket
$1

Hot Dog! One lucky winner will take home: a beautiful hand-made quilt embroidered with many favorite Disney characters! Basket is also stocked with books including a fun Disney Dictionary, stickers and more! Children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley!

Date Night Done Right Basket item
Date Night Done Right Basket item
Date Night Done Right Basket
$1

Enjoy a basket full of goodies to share with your sweetheart! This basket includes: date night dice, fondue kit, chocolate boyfriend, wine glasses, and $25 gift card generously donated by B52s! Finish the night with a sweet treat courtesy of (2) $5 gift cards generously donated by Cherry Berry!

Bubble Bonanza Bundle item
Bubble Bonanza Bundle
$1

Get your car squeaky clean with this $50 gift card generously donated by Bubble Barn!

Outdoor Story Time Fun item
Outdoor Story Time Fun
$1

Enjoy reading with your little one outside with this bundle that includes a waterproof picnic blanket and board books generously donated by Momma Earth.

Eat Mor Chikin! item
Eat Mor Chikin!
$1

Get your nugget fix with this gift basket filled with vouchers for your favorites from Chick-fil-A, cow stuffy, and Chick-fil-A sauce! This item has been generously donated by Chick-fil-A.

Little Explorers Bundle item
Little Explorers Bundle
$1

TWO WINNERS! Go wild with this raffle item that includes: (2) admission tickets to Sustainable Safari and a collection of animal themed books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Collection of Reusable Tote Bags item
Collection of Reusable Tote Bags
$1

THREE WINNERS! A win for you is a win for the earth with this bundle of bags. These generously sized artisan-made reusable tote bags (with pockets!) are great for groceries, trips, and so much more! Each winner will receive a bundle of (5) assorted bags!

Catch 'em All! item
Catch 'em All!
$1

Pokémon fans will love this bundle of goodies including: a Pokémon puzzle, holiday calendar with figurines, collection of Pokémon cards, and book (generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley)!

Oh, The Fun You'll Win! item
Oh, The Fun You'll Win! item
Oh, The Fun You'll Win!
$1

This bundle comes with Dr. Seuss books generously donated by Half Price Books, Cat in the Hat plush stuffy, activity book, and flash cards to help little ones learn to count to one fish, two fish!

Puppy Love Basket item
Puppy Love Basket item
Puppy Love Basket
$1

Get ready for tail wags! This bundle has everything the young puppy lover in your life could want. Packed inside are toys, treats, crafts and more! Includes 8 Pig the Pug series paperback books plus a collection of other dog themed secondhand books generously donated by Half Price Books- Apple Valley.

The Purr-fect Package item
The Purr-fect Package
$1

This a-meow-zing basket is filled with a collection of cat themed goodies for the ultimate cat fan! It includes: (3) cat-themed children's, cat Squishmallows, Gabby's Dollhouse finger puppets, silly finger kitty paws, cat craft, and a cat toy for your favorite feline friend! Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books- Apple Valley.

All Star Sports Collection item
All Star Sports Collection
$1

TWO WINNERS! These baskets include a STANLEY tumbler, playground ball, frisbees, baseball cap, sports themed mini foam balls, and more! Items included in the basket generously donated by US Bank and DSI. BONUS - artisan-made reusable tote bag to haul home all of your sports themed goodies!

Kids Fun Pack item
Kids Fun Pack item
Kids Fun Pack
$1

TWO WINNERS! These backpacks are stuffed with fun for little ones! A few of the fun things in these great backpacks are a handmade crocheted stuffie, an Usborne Shine a Light flashlight book with flashlight, a hardcover book courtesy of Niche Books, great 3D printed fidget, stickers and more! Two $5 certificates for a CherryBerry sweet treat and a BOGO pass for Skateville = a day of fun with this. Also features a joke book generously donated by Half Price Books- Apple Valley.

Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice! item
Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice!
$1

Spoil a little one in your life with the raffle basket stuffed with: a mystery snacks blind ball, (2) bead kits, paint your own princess craft, fuzzy journal, adorable fox, (2) $5 gift cards generously donated by CherryBerry, stickers, books, and MORE! Books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.

Wild Times at the Theatre item
Wild Times at the Theatre
$1

Experience the joy of bringing your family to the theatre with this family favorite story brought to life by the talented team at CastleCo Theatre. This item includes a code to use to book 4 free tickets for the upcoming show taking place between July 24th and August 2nd at Lakeville South High School.

Add a donation for Lakeville Area Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!