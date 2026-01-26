Lakeville ECFE Online Raffle Fundraiser

About this event
TWO WINNERS!
A bundle full of creativity and connection! Includes art supplies and smock, stickers, children’s books, an ECFE t-shirt, and more — everything your little learner needs to pack, play, and grow. This raffle item is sponsored by the Lakeville ECFE Advisory Council. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
All Aboard, next stop - a prize pack for train lovers! This raffle item includes FOUR (4) admission passes generously donated by Choo Choo Bobs (214 4th St E, St Paul, MN) and BONUS secondhand train themed books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
THREE WINNERS! This art kit is perfect for the budding artist in your life. This raffle item includes: XL art set, various arts and crafts kits, rainbow tie-dye t-shirt and sunglasses generously donated by US Bank, a bin to corral your projects and priceless works of art, and loads of other art supplies. Create all day and then cool off with a cold treat using your TWO (2) $5 gift certificates generously donated by CherryBerry!
THREE WINNERS! Each surprise book bundle includes: a $15 gift card to Half Price Books, a stack of new and gently used children's books, and a plush stuffed teddy bear for story time. Books and gift cards included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
And they're off! This raffle basket includes FOUR (4) admission passes to Canterbury Park and 2 horse themed artisan-made reusable tote bags. Tickets included in this raffle item generously donated by Canterbury Park. BONUS book generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
Catch some Z's with this sleep themed raffle basket! It includes: a weighted stuffed animal perfect for bedtime, Northern Lights LED Night Light Projector, and collection of books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
This chock-full reusable cooler bag is stuffed with pens, a notepad, fun keychain, shirt (adult size L), stuffed dog, koozies, and gift cards for various free food items! This raffle item has been generously donated by Raising Cane's.
A roaring good collection of dinosaur themed books, deluxe dino surprise toy, dinosaur hat/gloves combo perfect for cold weather or pretend play, and adorable plush dinosaur that will entertain your prehistoric loving pal for hours! Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
TWO WINNERS! Enter now for your chance to win a punch card to Millz House in Apple Valley! Each card has 6 PUNCHES available! This item was generously donated by Millz House (14645 Felton Ct #104, Apple Valley, MN).
Enjoy a night out with this gift basket from Texas Roadhouse. Basket includes a voucher good for a meal for 2 up to $30, seasoning, and peanuts. This item has been generously donated by Texas Roadhouse.
Set your bug loving kids' heart aflutter with this exciting basket. Includes: sun catcher, butterfly and bug box crafts, large butterfly mix premium seed pack with seed starter kit, various toys, bug bands and other fun stuff. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
Ignite a passion for finance in your little one with this tote bag full of fun! This raffle item includes: tote bag, activity books, piggy bank, sunglasses, tie-dye shirt, 40 Oz. Stanley tumbler, customizable lanyard nametags and more - all generously donated by US Bank! Find other fun items inside like a calculator, coin holders, receipt pad, and more. BONUS secondhand book included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
TWO WINNERS! This raffle basket includes items for enjoying the outdoors all in a large durable tote that is perfect for picnics, a day at the park, firework viewing, anything! Items included generously donated by US Bank and DSI. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
TWO WINNERS! Welcome a new bundle of joy with this basket that includes: bib generously donated by US Bank, a handcrafted artisan lovie, teether, and crinkle book.
Pre-K today, Kinder tomorrow! This raffle item contains: a backpack stocked with school supplies, flash cards, white board, first day sign, books, and (2) $5 gift cards generously donated by CherryBerry to celebrate this big milestone! Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
Get ready to get dirty with this basket of springtime essentials for the garden. Includes $25 to spend at Eisele's Greenhouse, gardening tools with watering can, seeds and a themed stuffed cactus.
Children with a flair for words will start sharpening their pencils and finding a notebook when they see this basket! Includes notebooks, sticky note bundles, writing tools, a variety of books and more to get those creative thoughts flowing. BONUS (2) $5 certificates for CherryBerry to celebrate your child writing their future novels. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
Happiness is just a slice away! In this charming package there is a 9" pie plate with homemade wooden carrying crate, 2 cappuccino mixes, 2 mugs and a box of no-bake dessert so you can get started right away!
Aurora fans unite! This basket is stocked with MN Aurora FC swag including: a team poster, scarf, water bottle, and key chain all generously donated by the MN Aurora FC.
This basket is stuffed full of amazing fidget toys guaranteed to bring you hours of fun! This item has been generously donated by Knit and Print.
Make learning numbers and letters extra fun with this basket. Includes matching game, number stencils, letter stickers and alphabet & number themed books. Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
Bibbity, Boppity, Boo - if you have a princess fan then this basket is surely for you! Your little princess will certainly enjoy the Disney Princes puzzle and play pack, book, crafts and diamond pen included in a glitter tote.Secondhand book included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
This basket is filled with everything the unicorn fanatic in your life could dream of wanting - a collection of unicorn themed books , unicorn Monopoly, a unicorn painting craft, and so many more unicorn themed goodies! Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
Get your motor running with the basket filled with vehicle-themed fun! Secondhand books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
TWO WINNERS! Treat yourself to a beautiful bouquet of....gift cards! It includes: (1) $10 gift card to Portillo's, (2) $5 gift cards to CherryBerry, (2) Bogo coupons for Skateville, (3) FREE basic car washes at Waterwerks, and (1) FREE small sundae at Dairy Queen!
Get ready for the great Minnesota Get Together! This basket contains TWO (2) tickets for the Minnesota State Fair - they're even on a stick! This raffle item was generously donated by the Minnesota State Fair.
Have some action packed fun at Grand Slam in Burnsville! This raffle item includes (2) Laser tag package passes that allow for unlimited laser tag, unlimited mini golf, unlimited krazy kars and 12 arcade credits. This item was generously donated by Grand Slam.
This basket full of food themed fun includes: a $10 gift card generously donated by Portillo's, Squishmallows, puzzle, collection of artisan-made reusable grocery tote bags, pizza cutter, and food themed children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley!
Be ready for the road with this $50 gift card generously donated by Casey's! This raffle item also includes a road trip themed book generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley and some snacks for your trip!
THREE WINNERS! Celebrate your special day with a birthday bundle that includes: a birthday themed children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley, birthday pins, and a voucher or gift card for a cake!
You'll cluck like a chicken if you're the winner of this raffle basket that includes:
Hot Dog! One lucky winner will take home: a beautiful hand-made quilt embroidered with many favorite Disney characters! Basket is also stocked with books including a fun Disney Dictionary, stickers and more! Children's books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley!
Enjoy a basket full of goodies to share with your sweetheart! This basket includes: date night dice, fondue kit, chocolate boyfriend, wine glasses, and $25 gift card generously donated by B52s! Finish the night with a sweet treat courtesy of (2) $5 gift cards generously donated by Cherry Berry!
Get your car squeaky clean with this $50 gift card generously donated by Bubble Barn!
Enjoy reading with your little one outside with this bundle that includes a waterproof picnic blanket and board books generously donated by Momma Earth.
Get your nugget fix with this gift basket filled with vouchers for your favorites from Chick-fil-A, cow stuffy, and Chick-fil-A sauce! This item has been generously donated by Chick-fil-A.
TWO WINNERS! Go wild with this raffle item that includes: (2) admission tickets to Sustainable Safari and a collection of animal themed books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
THREE WINNERS! A win for you is a win for the earth with this bundle of bags. These generously sized artisan-made reusable tote bags (with pockets!) are great for groceries, trips, and so much more! Each winner will receive a bundle of (5) assorted bags!
Pokémon fans will love this bundle of goodies including: a Pokémon puzzle, holiday calendar with figurines, collection of Pokémon cards, and book (generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley)!
This bundle comes with Dr. Seuss books generously donated by Half Price Books, Cat in the Hat plush stuffy, activity book, and flash cards to help little ones learn to count to one fish, two fish!
Get ready for tail wags! This bundle has everything the young puppy lover in your life could want. Packed inside are toys, treats, crafts and more! Includes 8 Pig the Pug series paperback books plus a collection of other dog themed secondhand books generously donated by Half Price Books- Apple Valley.
This a-meow-zing basket is filled with a collection of cat themed goodies for the ultimate cat fan! It includes: (3) cat-themed children's, cat Squishmallows, Gabby's Dollhouse finger puppets, silly finger kitty paws, cat craft, and a cat toy for your favorite feline friend! Secondhand books included generously donated by Half Price Books- Apple Valley.
TWO WINNERS! These baskets include a STANLEY tumbler, playground ball, frisbees, baseball cap, sports themed mini foam balls, and more! Items included in the basket generously donated by US Bank and DSI. BONUS - artisan-made reusable tote bag to haul home all of your sports themed goodies!
TWO WINNERS! These backpacks are stuffed with fun for little ones! A few of the fun things in these great backpacks are a handmade crocheted stuffie, an Usborne Shine a Light flashlight book with flashlight, a hardcover book courtesy of Niche Books, great 3D printed fidget, stickers and more! Two $5 certificates for a CherryBerry sweet treat and a BOGO pass for Skateville = a day of fun with this. Also features a joke book generously donated by Half Price Books- Apple Valley.
Spoil a little one in your life with the raffle basket stuffed with: a mystery snacks blind ball, (2) bead kits, paint your own princess craft, fuzzy journal, adorable fox, (2) $5 gift cards generously donated by CherryBerry, stickers, books, and MORE! Books generously donated by Half Price Books - Apple Valley.
Experience the joy of bringing your family to the theatre with this family favorite story brought to life by the talented team at CastleCo Theatre. This item includes a code to use to book 4 free tickets for the upcoming show taking place between July 24th and August 2nd at Lakeville South High School.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!